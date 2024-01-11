How Can This Daydreaming Condition Affect One’s Life?

Everybody has their own unique goals and targets in life, for which we work hard with the aspiration of getting successful in their respective domains.

If people don’t reach their success or are not even seeing any progress in their personal as well as professional lives, then they may be unknowingly indulging themselves in mental masturbation, which they can’t easily realize.

What is mental masturbation?

This is a state where our brain imagines non-existential situations, which produces the neurotransmitter dopamine, which gives us a sense of pleasure and keeps us in a comfortable zone, forgetting the real world by living in an imaginative world.

When I came to know about this topic, it made sense that there were times when I was also doing mental masturbation and was not aware of it. In fact, this is a problem that cannot be identified very easily unless we are self-aware and undergo self-realization.

This is a serious problem in today’s world, causing distractions due to the huge amount of content flowing through social media.

In this article, I am going to discuss the following topics on mental masturbation:

Reasons

Symptoms

Negative impacts

…

Reasons

When I read about this daydreaming condition, I realized that it is more dangerous than fapping because there is always an end to physical masturbation because we do that consciously.

But mental masturbation occurs subconsciously, and it requires a lot of self-awareness to figure that out.

Why do we do mental masturbation?

There are only two possible reasons for which we indulge in this:

Distractions caused by the journey towards success.

Distractions caused by success.

Today’s generation lives in the midst of severe distractions, which tend to cause people to seek little motivation in the form of self-help books and motivational videos.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Let me tell you an interesting fact.

In the past decade, self-help books have sold millions on the market, and now the demand for self-help writers is increasing.

When we start drowning ourselves in self-help books, it pushes us into a delusional world, imagining ourselves as successful by stimulating dopamine, which leads us to show disregard for reality.

And the same happens with motivational videos of successful people. Continuously watching motivational videos at that moment leads us to imagine ourselves in the state of our success, which gives us pleasure and leads us to procrastinate our work.

Procrastination is the main consequence of mental masturbation. Living with these fake imaginations can lead us to procrastinate.

These self-help books and motivational videos should act as catalysts for one’s growth so that they have some literal use for our success, but their overconsumption will definitely affect us.

These self-help books can help you figure out the methodical strategy to devise and execute a plan, but by reading them, one cannot get motivation or become successful.

If you just take a reference from reading these self-help books, it would be good.

One crucial factor for avoiding procrastination is telling our brain the purpose for each of our actions in our day-to-day lives to reach our success. These purposeful acts can keep us from being lazy.

The act of seeking motivation is caused by the distraction caused by the journey towards success. And the other reason for distraction could be the success itself.

Retaining success is much more difficult than getting successful. Obviously, success may lead to lethargicness, which may lead oneself to mental masturbation, and finally, it may lead to procrastination.

Success keeps people in such a state of pleasure that they procrastinate, and they won’t retain their success.

…

Symptoms

There are a few symptoms that can be identified by being aware of one’s daily activities. The symptoms are:

Procrastinating our work without any valid reasons

Overconfidence

The daily activities getting affected

Procrastination could be one of the major symptoms of mental masturbation. Procrastination hits daily productivity and affects the daily routine.

Especially the procrastination due to mental masturbation forces us to give invalid reasons for our delayed work.

By delaying our work, we don’t do any other work but only indulge ourselves in mental masturbation.

Usually this mental masturbation starts with little faith, but when the faith comes in reality, it turns to overconfidence, feeling proud of oneself, and laying the path for mental masturbation.

What happens due to this continuous streak of mental masturbation?

Firstly, daily productivity gets affected, which proportionally affects our personal growth.

Every person has their own unique strengths and capacity. There may be a lot of external reasons and a lack of opportunities that could affect one’s growth, but none of these external factors would affect one’s personal growth.

What do I mean by personal growth?

Personal growth is keeping yourself engaged by learning new skills; in other words, being in a state of growth mindset.

The external chaos should not disturb your learning mindset, by keeping you idle and depressed.

It includes being active in your relationships, maintaining regular contacts with your partner, friends, and family, and striving to enhance the relationships.

If your participation in relationships gets affected, you are definitely isolating yourself and doing nothing but mental masturbation.

And finally, being in the world of thoughts can be one of the crucial symptoms that one can recognize by being aware of oneself.

…

Negative Impacts

Due to this mental masturbation, as daily productivity gets affected, it substantially affects both physical and mental health.

Our daily productivity is essential for achieving our long-term goals. If our daily productivity decreases, it is obvious that we can’t achieve our long-term goals.

This daydreaming condition keeps us in an imaginative world, leading us to waste our time and not be able to meet our work timelines, creating pressure that, in the end, affects one’s mental health.

The important negative impact is that the success the delusional world gave us makes it difficult to accept the failure the reality gives us.

As one spends most of the time in the fake imaginative world, it definitely gives us no time for physical activities and exercises, keeping us idle and dull. This subconscious habit will make one weak and fragile.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How does it affect one’s relationship?

A healthy relationship definitely requires a healthy lifestyle. And a healthy lifestyle requires a good amount of time. But the main ingredient for mental masturbation is our time. It eats our time subconsciously.

Due to this loss of time, we can’t spend quality time with our family. We miss the lovely time with our partners, children, and friends, which spontaneously affects our relationships.

The most important is our daily productivity. If it gets affected, then gradually our personal growth, physical health, mental health, and finally our relationships also get affected.

…

Final thoughts

This time-sucking habit can literally destroy one’s well-being and make him lose everything.

Cultivating the habit of self-awareness is very crucial to determining this mental masturbation’s early stage so that one can make his life successful and happy.

It’s important that we treat success and failure equally.

Being open-minded is necessary to meet life’s realities.

And answering purposeful questions really brings a motive to our goals and daily actions, which helps us to eliminate laziness and actively go on the path of our success and happiness.

…

If you like my article, follow GUSTO READER for more such articles.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Thomas Goh on Unsplash