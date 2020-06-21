How Governments Are Encouraging Fathers to Take Paternity Leave

The question of parental leave has always been attracting everyone’s attention. When you’re young, you may not contemplate taking maternity or paternity leave in the future; but once you decide to become a parent — it becomes a hot topic. Historically, women were usually the ones staying home and taking care of children. But times have changed, so did our perceptions of gender roles. By the end of the day, it’s not a question of gender, but a question of parents wanting to spend time with their newborn babies. They don’t stay tiny for too long — you need to take advantage of this precious time quickly.

Numbers are Not Always Fair

While maternity leave is available in most countries, the paternity leave may not be. Alternatively, it is offered, yet for a much shorter term. For example, Greece entitles women to 17 weeks of maternity leave, while fathers can only take 2 days. In Chile, men are allowed to 5 days of paternity leave, and women can take 18 weeks. Having that said, parents can share some time of the parental leave, but moms still get more than dads.

Countries Offering the Longest Paternity Leave

There are other countries praised for a fair division of parental leave. Japan is well known for offering 30.4 weeks of paternity leave, and women are eligible to 36. It means that parents end up being almost equal! Japanese government implemented these changes to encourage more fathers to stay home with children. Unfortunately, only 6 percent of men exercise this right, while 82 percent of women chose to take maternity leave.

According to Nippon.com’s research, which is based on the 2019 UNICEF report, South Korea is making progress with paternity leave as well. They offer fathers 17 weeks to stay with their babies, and 1 out of 6 men take advantage of that. These numbers aren’t high, but better than in Japan.

You can see the comparison of the maternity and paternity leave using these graphs:

Underlying Circumstances Related to These Trends

So, why is there such a discrepancy in the parental leave length? Some might say it’s discrimination against men. Other may think countries are being traditional — or more like old-fashioned. But it’s crucial to consider the circumstances of these policies. Not everything is above the surface.

Financial benefits might be one of the reasons maternity leave is in favorable in certain countries. After all, many countries haven’t fully closed the gender pay gap. Iceland is topping the leader’s list with $0.877 being paid to women compared to $1 paid to men. In 2018, the passed the law requiring employers to prove they are offering equal pay to their workers, regardless of gender. But while this is a great example, there aren’t too many countries around the world that implemented such a practice. Financial aspect will always be essential when selecting who takes time off work.



According to the norms and traditions, women are the ones who needs to stay home with kids. Fathers, on the other hand, get teased for “doing a woman’s job” and “being a nanny rather than a real man.” These are bright examples of toxic masculinity and toxic femininity that should not exist in the modern world.

Apart from that, the stigma around gender roles remains a problem. Women are stigmatized for working instead of staying home with children — and being branded as "bad mothers."

The Importance of Fathers Taking Paternal Leave

Despite the stereotypical thinking, multiple pieces of research were conducted regarding the benefits of paternal leave. According to Cornell University’s 2016 study, “when fathers take paternity leave — especially when they take longer leaves — it can lead to better outcomes for their children and the whole family.” The research also highlights that when fathers choose to take paternity leave, it can potentially increase employment and pay for mothers.

However, there is a positive trend confirming the times are changing. The odds of men taking leave in California have risen from 17% to 26%:

When fathers take paternity leave — especially when they take longer leaves — it can lead to better outcomes for their children and the whole family.

You are Not Obligated to Take Parent Leave

It’s important to point out the parental leave should be optional, not obligatory. If fathers wish to stay home with the children — they should do it. It doesn’t mean they are obligated to make this decision. Similarly, no one should pressure women to take time off; they should do it willingly.

You are not any less of a man if you opt-out of parental leave. And you are not a hero if you chose to stay home with a kid. It applies to both genders. Our world is full of stereotypes and biases; the best thing we can do is say “no” to them and spark positive change.

Author’s Take on Parental Leave

I don’t currently have children, although I’m hoping to have them in the future. For me, it’s incredibly important to share parental leave with my partner. However, if the circumstances align for me to take most or all the time off, I would do it. As long as my spouse is willing to share the leave with me — this is all that matters.

I know a lot of men who went on paternal leave to ensure their women’s careers did not suffer. Having a supportive partner is all I can ask for.

This post was previously published on Equality Includes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Pexels