How Overthinking Can Steal Relationship Trust

“The task we must set for ourselves is not to feel secure, but to be able to tolerate insecurity.” ~Erich Fromm

Trust is one of the biggest predictors of relationship security, so it’s little wonder that if you struggle with trust or have a tendency to overthink things, it can weigh on the quality of your relationships.

It’s true that when you’re on heightened alert waiting for the other shoe to drop, it usually becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy where you start watching to make sure it does.

At the core of overthinking is insecurity.

How we approach relationships defines whether we’re prone to overthinking and ruminating on the “what ifs”, and the “how comes”. For example, you may find yourself dissecting what your friend said over lunch, questioning — and ultimately starting to doubt — whether they can be trusted. When overthinking is in play you can wind up getting stuck on insignificant details as somehow significant; where how they said something becomes more important than what they said, or the context in which it was said.

Adding more anxiety to the mix is the stress and uncertainty of feeling the urge to ask them if they’re mad at you because of how their tone of voice or body language may have come across— which leads to another self-fulfilling prophecy, where now they are mad at you.

Many times you may choose to say nothing out of fear that saying anything will cause a fight, where you and your thoughts wind up getting stuck on a loop, making you feel horrible and unable to shake it off.

Before long, it’s down the proverbial rabbit hole…

While it may trigger uneasiness if your boss said or did something that now has you ruminating on whether your job is on the line, or if your friend or family member said something that got under your skin, overthinking can take on a life of its own when regarding an intimate relationship.

The closer and more intimate we are with someone, the more overthinking can become intrusive, weighing on your heart, invading your thoughts, and disrupting the very foundation of your relationship.

We should be able to unconditionally trust our significant other as honest, faithful and emotionally invested. There should be a level of emotional intimacy between two partners where feelings of safety and security in the relationship are set as foundational. Yet, we can start falling down that rabbit hole if we’re always on heightened alert, questioning and second-guessing our partner’s fidelity.

Where Overthinking Starts

John Bowlby (1982) is known for his theory of attachment — where our earliest attachments to our primary caregivers sets the stage for how we tend to approach relationships throughout our lives. Those who were taught an anxious attachment style will often approach relationships with scrutiny, fear of abandonment, and a lack of trust. Those taught an avoidant attachment style will often approach relationships with secrecy, a lack of trust, and abandoning relationships when feeling engulfed.

Later research has consistently supported Bowlby’s theory, including how we respond in intimate adult relationships as being influenced by our earliest learned experiences (Hazan & Shaver, 1987).

Driving the point home is that we usually carry old baggage into new relationships, where the same cycles repeat under different conditions. For example, because both an anxiously attached person and an avoidantly attached person both struggle with trust issues, this is a huge red flag for this type of relationship dynamic.

On one end, you have an avoidantly attached person who is often secretive and keeps everyone at an emotional arms’ distance, while on the other end you have an anxiously attached person who may struggle with people pleasing and a strong need for emotional connection.

The result?

One person starts overthinking everything they feel their partner is emotionally avoiding in the relationship while the other person starts overthinking how trapped and anxious they’re feeling in the relationship.

Both partners start feeding off the other’s insecurities while overthinking things.

Trust is the first thing affected in most intimate relationships when attachment styles are influenced by a lack of trust, or when overthinking happens. It becomes a cycle on its own where many times both partners are tense, unhappy and waiting to exhale, which triggers more cyclic behavior, rumination and negative feelings (Thomsen, 2006).

How To Stop Overthinking And Trust Your Partner

There’s an old-school saying that to know whether someone is trustworthy, watch that their word and deed are adding up. This old saying still rings true to this day.

Trust, in its most basic form, is to be able to take what a person says at face value and watch that their actions support it. However, because no one is perfect, we should allow for a little buffer.

For example, just because my significant other said he was going grocery shopping today and came home without dinner fixings doesn’t mean I should toss out my trust for him. Context is important, along with character. Maybe he had a rough day, or is tired. So, Grubhub it is for dinner.

By examining things from a different perspective, we don’t ruminate as much on what didn’t happen, and can actually enjoy what did happen — I didn’t have to cook, there were no dishes to do and the time saved from doing chores was made up in relaxing.

However, while context is part of it, so is character. If a pattern emerges where your partner is saying one thing while doing another (usually its opposite), that’s grounds for concern.

Before we can feel somewhat comfortable learning to trust our partner without the need to ruminate or overthink, we need to learn to trust ourselves.

And this requires self-awareness and the ability to be OK with the process.

Learning to trust yoruself, your judgment, and your ability to choose emotionally healthy partners starts by peeling back the layers of childhood conditioning, past relationship patterns, any habits that are in play and how these fit into your existing relationship dynamic.

Learning to recognize and take care of your own needs by disconnecting from distractions, tuning in with your higher self and being cognizant of who you give your energy and time to, are important in learning to trust the process.

Which generalizes in learning to trust yourself, and others — where there’s less need to overthink.



