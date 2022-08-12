Get Daily Email
How To Get Over Someone You Still Can't Get Over [Video]

How To Get Over Someone You Still Can’t Get Over [Video]

"The absence of character will produce hell in a relationship even if it’s the greatest chemistry of your life”

by Leave a Comment

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
the absence of character will produce
0:02
hell
0:04
in a relationship even if it’s the
0:06
greatest chemistry
0:07
of your life
0:08
[Music]
0:12
hi matthew and the gang i recently
0:15
listened to your podcast from april this
0:17
year titled how to get over the one who
0:19
got away and it made me realize i could
0:22
use your help
0:23
two years ago i met someone he came into
0:26
my life out of nowhere and it was easy
0:30
it wasn’t obsessive it wasn’t addictive
0:33
it was just easy and good
0:36
our connection and chemistry was
0:38
everything i ever wanted
0:41
a few weeks later he ghosted me
0:44
we eventually had a conversation
0:47
he wasn’t ready for a relationship
0:49
we stayed friends
0:51
a few months later we tried again after
0:54
being friends for six months
0:56
it obviously didn’t work again
0:59
i didn’t trust him enough and it was
1:01
hard
1:02
we stayed in touch and continued to see
1:05
each other
1:06
often taking things very very slow
1:09
and suddenly i discovered
1:12
he had a girlfriend
1:15
it’s been a year now i have traveled a
1:17
lot and went on a solo trip to bali
1:20
i have dated but nothing compares
1:23
he once told me he saw himself marrying
1:25
me but he wasn’t ready for anything like
1:28
that he wasn’t ready to be the man i
1:31
needed
1:32
we see each other around but we never
1:34
speak and it feels as if the connection
1:36
and chemistry is still there and others
1:39
point it out
1:41
how do i get over him
1:43
how do i make myself see that he is not
1:46
the person for me
1:48
please help i don’t want to waste
1:51
another year
1:52
i think this is such a relatable
1:56
email
1:57
tell us why
1:59
you know it wasn’t the great love story
2:01
of you know a five-year-long
2:03
relationship where you got a dog
2:05
together and had a house i just mean
2:07
that it was
2:08
a lot of the time that’s very
2:09
short-lived and a lot of the time
2:13
you don’t know why it just felt so good
2:15
and so right that it just ends up
2:17
getting being the thing that sticks
2:19
under your skin i also think when
2:21
someone says it was easy you know
2:23
there’s that feeling of i never normally
2:25
click like this with somebody it just
2:27
felt so
2:29
natural was another word people use felt
2:31
really natural it just was
2:33
it just felt right when we were together
2:36
you know this is the kind of thing
2:37
people describe a kind of fluidity
2:40
an organic nature to how it feels to be
2:43
with this person it doesn’t feel forced
2:45
it doesn’t feel
2:46
strange it doesn’t feel awkward it feels
2:49
so natural when we have that special
2:52
chemistry it’s really easy to build a
2:55
story
2:57
and
2:58
it becomes it becomes extremely hard to
3:02
let that go even like people have that
3:04
years after where they go
3:06
but with them the way it felt
3:10
when we were together when we
3:12
were intimate when we went on trips like
3:15
the way it felt with them it was just so
3:18
much more than anyone since it becomes a
3:21
memory played over and over and over
3:23
4:01
it becomes a bit of a time warp you you
4:03
get
4:04
you get lodged in a certain
4:07
moment in your life in a certain
4:10
moment in time
4:12
and you know by definition it can never
4:15
be that again
4:17
like it was
4:19
it was
4:20
that thing that moment
4:23
in time
4:25
and we should qualify it obviously to
4:28
begin with by saying that
4:32
connection or no connection chemistry or
4:34
no chemistry
4:36
if someone
4:38
didn’t commit to us
4:42
then
4:43
they couldn’t
4:46
make good on the promise of being
4:48
everything we ever wanted
4:50
it wasn’t the connection and chemistry
4:53
she says is everything she ever wanted
4:57
but then goes on to say a few weeks
4:58
later he ghosted me
5:01
which by the way isn’t everything you
5:03
ever wanted
5:04
nor is
5:07
this person not committing nor is this
5:10
person finding a girlfriend i don’t know
5:12
if it how long that was going on for in
5:14
the time you were speaking but
5:17
none of these things are things that
5:20
are everything you ever wanted
5:23
is
5:24
you
5:25
going away to bali and doing all of
5:28
these things and giving it space and
5:30
giving it time and
5:31
him not coming back to you and saying
5:33
i’ve just made a giant mistake which
5:34
he’s not doing
5:37
that’s not everything you ever wanted
5:39
either so i think the starting point is
5:42
realizing that this actually is a far
5:45
far cry
5:48
from everything you ever wanted it
5:50
stopped well short of that
5:54
now that doesn’t stop that
5:59
what’s the spanish is it no portuguese
6:01
words saldarde
6:03
steve knows it
6:05
we did we talked about that word in
6:06
another podcast zelda yeah can you
6:08
explain saudare to us steve
6:11
you brought it up matt i think it’s some
6:13
kind of feeling of wistful nostalgia
6:15
isn’t it
6:16
yeah if it’s described as a feeling of
6:18
longing melancholy or nostalgia
6:22
that is supposedly characteristic of the
6:25
portuguese or brazilian
6:27
temperament
6:29
but
6:30
it’s a word that to my knowledge doesn’t
6:32
exist in quite the same way
6:35
in other languages
6:37
but
6:39
it’s a very
6:40
it’s a very descriptive word in that so
6:42
it captures something and i don’t think
6:46
that
6:48
i don’t think that the
6:50
what i’m saying is somewhat logical
6:52
right that
6:54
you they didn’t commit to you they
6:56
didn’t give you what you wanted so they
6:59
by definition aren’t everything you ever
7:01
wanted
7:02
but the logic of that doesn’t eliminate
7:05
the saudade
7:08
that we may feel
7:10
that wistful melancholy of
7:14
what once was that didn’t
7:16
turn into something more and then that
7:19
can linger
7:21
but
7:22
the danger of course is thinking that
7:25
that is an indication
7:27
of how
7:29
important something is
7:32
instead of just seeing it as one of many
7:35
many experiences
7:38
in our lives
7:39
that may bring up that kind of a feeling
7:42
you may
7:43
have that feeling
7:45
about
7:46
a time in your life where you were more
7:48
physically able
7:51
than you are now
7:52
you know i you may have a moment of
7:54
melancholy for a time where you were
7:58
healthier than you are now or when
8:01
you
8:02
had a certain fun moment in your life
8:03
with friends and life doesn’t
8:06
feel quite as carefree anymore or you
8:09
don’t get to see those friends in that
8:10
way anymore we’re we’re capable of that
8:13
kind of melancholy
8:15
about many things in our life so i think
8:17
that part of
8:18
part of it is putting it on a level
8:22
with lots of other things
8:23
in your life that you may have a sense
8:25
of melancholy
8:27
for
8:28
uh that isn’t really a wish
8:31
for your life to go back there but more
8:33
just
8:34
uh a moment a moment of
8:38
nostalgia for something
8:40
rather than this nostalgia that i’m
8:42
feeling
8:44
means that i’ve really lost something
8:48
important that to me is the non-sequitur
8:52
the idea that this relationship must be
8:55
important because i still have
8:58
feelings for it and if you lose the
9:00
sense that the relationship is important
9:03
which it wasn’t because he didn’t commit
9:05
so it was only important for the
9:06
experience it gave you at the time it
9:08
was not important in the context of your
9:10
life as a
9:12
your future certainly wasn’t that um
9:15
it wasn’t that because it didn’t become
9:17
that so it was only
9:20
important in what it gave you in the
9:21
present it was not important to your
9:23
future once you lose that
9:26
so much of the sting
9:28
of that melancholy
9:30
is removed it just
9:32
you’re allowed to just feel it as a
9:34
sense of melancholy
9:36
instead of
9:37
a tremendous sense of loss for a future
9:41
that that was supposed to happen but
9:43
didn’t i love that yeah and i think it’s
9:45
even okay to have those old memories
9:48
that are beautiful and painful at the
9:50
same time it’s it’s not allowing them to
9:52
become this this thing that like
9:54
smothers everything else now that’s the
9:57
danger and also matt the interesting
10:00
thing about this is
10:01
that i find so fascinating is the thing
10:04
that she talked about about him
10:06
loads of things sounded really wrong
10:08
from the get-go there in terms of his
10:10
behavior his
10:12
ghosting not really being involved in it
10:15
not saying he wanted marriage
10:17
all these things she wanted
10:19
why is it
10:20
that we somehow
10:22
put chemistry on such a huge emotional
10:25
pedestal
10:26
but behavior
10:28
we just sweep under the rug
10:30
what do you think that is about
10:33
i think that our tendency is to
10:37
overvalue chemistry
10:39
and undervalue character
10:45
in a relationship
10:48
chemistry is
10:50
i believe necessary
10:52
for a romantic relationship
10:56
but
10:57
character
10:58
is going to be the foundation of
11:03
a long-term relationship
11:05
what is someone’s
11:06
code of
11:08
ethics
11:09
their code for living
11:12
what do they
11:13
what rules do they live by
11:15
in their lives
11:17
and it’s very easy to
11:21
to overrate chemistry because chemistry
11:23
produces
11:25
spikes of emotion it produces you know
11:29
it has a drug
11:32
inducing effect
11:34
on us
11:36
and so it feels
11:38
it’s the it’s the um
11:42
you know it’s like the orgasm of
11:44
courtship is chemistry
11:47
but
11:48
that you can’t live in that
11:51
state and expect that that’s
11:54
going to nourish you because it won’t
11:56
nourish you any more than heroin
12:00
nourishes
12:01
a drug addict
12:02
it’s
12:03
a heightened
12:04
state
12:06
we
12:08
the reason i say we overvalue it is
12:10
because
12:11
we look back on situations and we go
12:13
that situation with that person produced
12:16
this unbelievably intense feeling and
12:18
that must mean it’s important but
12:21
if you applied that to heroin
12:23
it would be a disaster if you said uh
12:27
you know
12:28
ecstasy
12:30
or heroin produced such
12:33
an exquisite feeling when i did it it
12:36
must mean that this is a really
12:39
important thing in my life
12:41
that i should do every day
12:45
we would look at that and say that’s
12:46
obviously a terrible conclusion to come
12:49
to and yet in relationships we give them
12:51
a special
12:53
pass
12:54
we we say no that makes sense
12:57
that if it felt that if the high was
13:00
that high it makes sense
13:03
that this should be a constant in your
13:05
life and it is it is a non-sequitur it
13:09
chemistry may be important for a
13:11
relationship i wouldn’t advise a
13:13
relationship that has an absence of a
13:15
total absence of chemistry how much
13:18
chemistry we need whether it needs to be
13:20
the greatest chemistry we’ve ever had or
13:21
not is a different question but the
13:23
absence of chemistry is obviously a bad
13:25
thing for a relationship
13:28
but
13:30
the absence of character will produce
13:32
hell in a relationship even if it’s the
13:36
greatest chemistry
13:37
of your life and what you’ve picked up
13:39
on there steve is
13:41
that there is an enormous
13:44
overvaluing of chemistry
13:47
in this email
13:49
but a massive glossing over of the
13:51
importance of character i mean none of
13:54
the things that reveal weakness in
13:57
character
13:58
whether it’s his indecisiveness whether
14:00
it’s his inability to stop seeing her
14:02
even though he’s aware that he’s not
14:04
giving her what she wants it takes a
14:06
certain kind of selfishness once you
14:08
realize you’re not giving someone what
14:10
they’ve clearly said they want
14:12
you still keep leading them on that’s
14:14
selfish that’s a weakness in character
14:17
they’re having a girlfriend part they’re
14:19
still seeing her and staying in touch
14:21
and doing that once she’s tried to go
14:23
away and move on and not doing the right
14:25
thing which is to break contact all of
14:28
these things suggest weaknesses of
14:29
character but she’s not listed any of
14:31
them as though they were weaknesses in
14:33
character she’s added no detail no
14:35
emotion to those things but massive
14:37
emotion to all of the things that are
14:39
right and what you begin to see in that
14:42
the way she’s written
14:44
the email is indicative of the way she’s
14:46
writing the story in her brain
14:50
and if you write a story like that with
14:52
that level of spin
14:54
then it’s going to produce a certain
14:56
conclusion
14:57
and the conclusion is that this person
14:59
was something very very special
15:01
and that i’m going to always struggle to
15:04
get over them because of how special
15:06
they were
15:07
one of the
15:08
great ways to burst that bubble is to
15:11
just get real about the ways that
15:13
they’re not perfect
15:16
i mean he has been put on a pedestal
15:19
above
15:20
way too many other people
15:22
and
15:23
understanding how imperfect someone is
15:26
is it’s not a way to denigrate them it’s
15:28
a way to level the playing field between
15:30
them and everybody else here’s what i
15:32
want you to do louise as a just a small
15:35
exercise firstly
15:39
actually recall
15:42
what wasn’t good about this person
15:46
and connect to it the same way you
15:47
connect to the good
15:50
in what ways
15:52
has this situation made you miserable
15:56
in what ways has this person acted
15:58
selfishly
16:00
in
16:01
either not letting you go
16:03
or reaching out even though they know
16:05
that you’re hurting
16:07
or
16:08
not being
16:10
caring or thoughtful
16:12
the ghosting
16:14
in what ways did this person actually
16:18
make you sad mad
16:21
or miserable
16:24
and i want you to notice in other people
16:27
that you meet
16:29
qualities they have that he didn’t
16:34
i’m not saying i don’t what i don’t want
16:36
you to do is the moment you meet
16:37
somebody else or go on a date or
16:39
whatever and you don’t feel chemistry
16:43
i don’t want you to be comparing the
16:44
chemistry
16:47
but what i do want you to do is notice
16:49
when someone shows a character trait
16:53
that
16:54
makes you go
16:56
oh wow
16:57
there’s a there’s a
16:59
an empathy or a kindness or a generosity
17:02
or a conscientiousness
17:05
or a selflessness about this person that
17:07
he didn’t have
17:10
and i want you to really
17:12
tune into that
17:14
that doesn’t mean that the person in
17:16
front of you is the right person and you
17:17
should go for them even though you don’t
17:19
feel chemistry
17:21
what it means is you’re starting to
17:24
to see that there are other people in
17:26
the world that actually
17:29
have extremely important qualities in
17:31
qualities that
17:33
forget the two years that you’ve known
17:34
this guy over 10 years
17:37
20 years 30 years are going to be the
17:40
cornerstone
17:42
of the relationship
17:44
they’re going to be the thing that makes
17:45
it last
17:48
and then say to yourself
17:50
what i need
17:52
is someone
17:53
with
17:54
these wonderful qualities
17:58
and someone with whom i feel chemistry
18:02
someone with whom i feel that connection
18:06
the person you may be on a date with
18:07
that you don’t feel chemistry with who
18:09
has these wonderful qualities
18:11
isn’t right for you
18:13
but nor is he right for you by having
18:15
the chemistry but not those qualities
18:19
your person
18:21
is still out there but any time
18:24
you meet someone who has the stuff he
18:27
lacked
18:28
remind yourself oh he lacked really
18:31
important things
18:33
the person i’m supposed to be with is
18:36
gonna have those things
18:38
18:59
[Music]

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC's digital series What To Text Him Back.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

