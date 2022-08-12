How To Get Over Someone You Still Can’t Get Over [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

the absence of character will produce

hell

in a relationship even if it’s the

greatest chemistry

of your life

[Music]

hi matthew and the gang i recently

listened to your podcast from april this

year titled how to get over the one who

got away and it made me realize i could

use your help

two years ago i met someone he came into

my life out of nowhere and it was easy

it wasn’t obsessive it wasn’t addictive

it was just easy and good

our connection and chemistry was

everything i ever wanted

a few weeks later he ghosted me

we eventually had a conversation

he wasn’t ready for a relationship

we stayed friends

a few months later we tried again after

being friends for six months

it obviously didn’t work again

i didn’t trust him enough and it was

hard

we stayed in touch and continued to see

each other

often taking things very very slow

and suddenly i discovered

he had a girlfriend

it’s been a year now i have traveled a

lot and went on a solo trip to bali

i have dated but nothing compares

he once told me he saw himself marrying

me but he wasn’t ready for anything like

that he wasn’t ready to be the man i

needed

we see each other around but we never

speak and it feels as if the connection

and chemistry is still there and others

point it out

how do i get over him

how do i make myself see that he is not

the person for me

please help i don’t want to waste

another year

i think this is such a relatable

email

tell us why

you know it wasn’t the great love story

of you know a five-year-long

relationship where you got a dog

together and had a house i just mean

that it was

a lot of the time that’s very

short-lived and a lot of the time

you don’t know why it just felt so good

and so right that it just ends up

getting being the thing that sticks

under your skin i also think when

someone says it was easy you know

there’s that feeling of i never normally

click like this with somebody it just

felt so

natural was another word people use felt

really natural it just was

it just felt right when we were together

you know this is the kind of thing

people describe a kind of fluidity

an organic nature to how it feels to be

with this person it doesn’t feel forced

it doesn’t feel

strange it doesn’t feel awkward it feels

so natural when we have that special

chemistry it’s really easy to build a

story

and

it becomes it becomes extremely hard to

let that go even like people have that

years after where they go

but with them the way it felt

when we were together when we

were intimate when we went on trips like

the way it felt with them it was just so

much more than anyone since it becomes a

memory played over and over and over

it becomes a bit of a time warp you you

get

you get lodged in a certain

moment in your life in a certain

moment in time

and you know by definition it can never

be that again

like it was

it was

that thing that moment

in time

and we should qualify it obviously to

begin with by saying that

connection or no connection chemistry or

no chemistry

if someone

didn’t commit to us

then

they couldn’t

make good on the promise of being

everything we ever wanted

it wasn’t the connection and chemistry

she says is everything she ever wanted

but then goes on to say a few weeks

later he ghosted me

which by the way isn’t everything you

ever wanted

nor is

this person not committing nor is this

person finding a girlfriend i don’t know

if it how long that was going on for in

the time you were speaking but

none of these things are things that

are everything you ever wanted

is

you

going away to bali and doing all of

these things and giving it space and

giving it time and

him not coming back to you and saying

i’ve just made a giant mistake which

he’s not doing

that’s not everything you ever wanted

either so i think the starting point is

realizing that this actually is a far

far cry

from everything you ever wanted it

stopped well short of that

now that doesn’t stop that

what’s the spanish is it no portuguese

words saldarde

steve knows it

we did we talked about that word in

another podcast zelda yeah can you

explain saudare to us steve

you brought it up matt i think it’s some

kind of feeling of wistful nostalgia

isn’t it

yeah if it’s described as a feeling of

longing melancholy or nostalgia

that is supposedly characteristic of the

portuguese or brazilian

temperament

but

it’s a word that to my knowledge doesn’t

exist in quite the same way

in other languages

but

it’s a very

it’s a very descriptive word in that so

it captures something and i don’t think

that

i don’t think that the

what i’m saying is somewhat logical

right that

you they didn’t commit to you they

didn’t give you what you wanted so they

by definition aren’t everything you ever

wanted

but the logic of that doesn’t eliminate

the saudade

that we may feel

that wistful melancholy of

what once was that didn’t

turn into something more and then that

can linger

but

the danger of course is thinking that

that is an indication

of how

important something is

instead of just seeing it as one of many

many experiences

in our lives

that may bring up that kind of a feeling

you may

have that feeling

about

a time in your life where you were more

physically able

than you are now

you know i you may have a moment of

melancholy for a time where you were

healthier than you are now or when

you

had a certain fun moment in your life

with friends and life doesn’t

feel quite as carefree anymore or you

don’t get to see those friends in that

way anymore we’re we’re capable of that

kind of melancholy

about many things in our life so i think

that part of

part of it is putting it on a level

with lots of other things

in your life that you may have a sense

of melancholy

for

uh that isn’t really a wish

for your life to go back there but more

just

uh a moment a moment of

nostalgia for something

rather than this nostalgia that i’m

feeling

means that i’ve really lost something

important that to me is the non-sequitur

the idea that this relationship must be

important because i still have

feelings for it and if you lose the

sense that the relationship is important

which it wasn’t because he didn’t commit

so it was only important for the

experience it gave you at the time it

was not important in the context of your

life as a

your future certainly wasn’t that um

it wasn’t that because it didn’t become

that so it was only

important in what it gave you in the

present it was not important to your

future once you lose that

so much of the sting

of that melancholy

is removed it just

you’re allowed to just feel it as a

sense of melancholy

instead of

a tremendous sense of loss for a future

that that was supposed to happen but

didn’t i love that yeah and i think it’s

even okay to have those old memories

that are beautiful and painful at the

same time it’s it’s not allowing them to

become this this thing that like

smothers everything else now that’s the

danger and also matt the interesting

thing about this is

that i find so fascinating is the thing

that she talked about about him

loads of things sounded really wrong

from the get-go there in terms of his

behavior his

ghosting not really being involved in it

not saying he wanted marriage

all these things she wanted

why is it

that we somehow

put chemistry on such a huge emotional

pedestal

but behavior

we just sweep under the rug

what do you think that is about

i think that our tendency is to

overvalue chemistry

and undervalue character

in a relationship

chemistry is

i believe necessary

for a romantic relationship

but

character

is going to be the foundation of

a long-term relationship

what is someone’s

code of

ethics

their code for living

what do they

what rules do they live by

in their lives

and it’s very easy to

to overrate chemistry because chemistry

produces

spikes of emotion it produces you know

it has a drug

inducing effect

on us

and so it feels

it’s the it’s the um

you know it’s like the orgasm of

courtship is chemistry

but

that you can’t live in that

state and expect that that’s

going to nourish you because it won’t

nourish you any more than heroin

nourishes

a drug addict

it’s

a heightened

state

we

the reason i say we overvalue it is

because

we look back on situations and we go

that situation with that person produced

this unbelievably intense feeling and

that must mean it’s important but

if you applied that to heroin

it would be a disaster if you said uh

you know

ecstasy

or heroin produced such

an exquisite feeling when i did it it

must mean that this is a really

important thing in my life

that i should do every day

we would look at that and say that’s

obviously a terrible conclusion to come

to and yet in relationships we give them

a special

pass

we we say no that makes sense

that if it felt that if the high was

that high it makes sense

that this should be a constant in your

life and it is it is a non-sequitur it

chemistry may be important for a

relationship i wouldn’t advise a

relationship that has an absence of a

total absence of chemistry how much

chemistry we need whether it needs to be

the greatest chemistry we’ve ever had or

not is a different question but the

absence of chemistry is obviously a bad

thing for a relationship

but

the absence of character will produce

hell in a relationship even if it’s the

greatest chemistry

of your life and what you’ve picked up

on there steve is

that there is an enormous

overvaluing of chemistry

in this email

but a massive glossing over of the

importance of character i mean none of

the things that reveal weakness in

character

whether it’s his indecisiveness whether

it’s his inability to stop seeing her

even though he’s aware that he’s not

giving her what she wants it takes a

certain kind of selfishness once you

realize you’re not giving someone what

they’ve clearly said they want

you still keep leading them on that’s

selfish that’s a weakness in character

they’re having a girlfriend part they’re

still seeing her and staying in touch

and doing that once she’s tried to go

away and move on and not doing the right

thing which is to break contact all of

these things suggest weaknesses of

character but she’s not listed any of

them as though they were weaknesses in

character she’s added no detail no

emotion to those things but massive

emotion to all of the things that are

right and what you begin to see in that

the way she’s written

the email is indicative of the way she’s

writing the story in her brain

and if you write a story like that with

that level of spin

then it’s going to produce a certain

conclusion

and the conclusion is that this person

was something very very special

and that i’m going to always struggle to

get over them because of how special

they were

one of the

great ways to burst that bubble is to

just get real about the ways that

they’re not perfect

i mean he has been put on a pedestal

above

way too many other people

and

understanding how imperfect someone is

is it’s not a way to denigrate them it’s

a way to level the playing field between

them and everybody else here’s what i

want you to do louise as a just a small

exercise firstly

actually recall

what wasn’t good about this person

and connect to it the same way you

connect to the good

in what ways

has this situation made you miserable

in what ways has this person acted

selfishly

in

either not letting you go

or reaching out even though they know

that you’re hurting

or

not being

caring or thoughtful

the ghosting

in what ways did this person actually

make you sad mad

or miserable

and i want you to notice in other people

that you meet

qualities they have that he didn’t

i’m not saying i don’t what i don’t want

you to do is the moment you meet

somebody else or go on a date or

whatever and you don’t feel chemistry

i don’t want you to be comparing the

chemistry

but what i do want you to do is notice

when someone shows a character trait

that

makes you go

oh wow

there’s a there’s a

an empathy or a kindness or a generosity

or a conscientiousness

or a selflessness about this person that

he didn’t have

and i want you to really

tune into that

that doesn’t mean that the person in

front of you is the right person and you

should go for them even though you don’t

feel chemistry

what it means is you’re starting to

to see that there are other people in

the world that actually

have extremely important qualities in

qualities that

forget the two years that you’ve known

this guy over 10 years

20 years 30 years are going to be the

cornerstone

of the relationship

they’re going to be the thing that makes

it last

and then say to yourself

what i need

is someone

with

these wonderful qualities

and someone with whom i feel chemistry

someone with whom i feel that connection

the person you may be on a date with

that you don’t feel chemistry with who

has these wonderful qualities

isn’t right for you

but nor is he right for you by having

the chemistry but not those qualities

your person

is still out there but any time

you meet someone who has the stuff he

lacked

remind yourself oh he lacked really

important things

the person i’m supposed to be with is

gonna have those things

