How To Get Over Someone You Still Can’t Get Over [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube
the absence of character will produce
hell
in a relationship even if it’s the
greatest chemistry
of your life
[Music]
hi matthew and the gang i recently
listened to your podcast from april this
year titled how to get over the one who
got away and it made me realize i could
use your help
two years ago i met someone he came into
my life out of nowhere and it was easy
it wasn’t obsessive it wasn’t addictive
it was just easy and good
our connection and chemistry was
everything i ever wanted
a few weeks later he ghosted me
we eventually had a conversation
he wasn’t ready for a relationship
we stayed friends
a few months later we tried again after
being friends for six months
it obviously didn’t work again
i didn’t trust him enough and it was
hard
we stayed in touch and continued to see
each other
often taking things very very slow
and suddenly i discovered
he had a girlfriend
it’s been a year now i have traveled a
lot and went on a solo trip to bali
i have dated but nothing compares
he once told me he saw himself marrying
me but he wasn’t ready for anything like
that he wasn’t ready to be the man i
needed
we see each other around but we never
speak and it feels as if the connection
and chemistry is still there and others
point it out
how do i get over him
how do i make myself see that he is not
the person for me
please help i don’t want to waste
another year
i think this is such a relatable
email
tell us why
you know it wasn’t the great love story
of you know a five-year-long
relationship where you got a dog
together and had a house i just mean
that it was
a lot of the time that’s very
short-lived and a lot of the time
you don’t know why it just felt so good
and so right that it just ends up
getting being the thing that sticks
under your skin i also think when
someone says it was easy you know
there’s that feeling of i never normally
click like this with somebody it just
felt so
natural was another word people use felt
really natural it just was
it just felt right when we were together
you know this is the kind of thing
people describe a kind of fluidity
an organic nature to how it feels to be
with this person it doesn’t feel forced
it doesn’t feel
strange it doesn’t feel awkward it feels
so natural when we have that special
chemistry it’s really easy to build a
story
and
it becomes it becomes extremely hard to
let that go even like people have that
years after where they go
but with them the way it felt
when we were together when we
were intimate when we went on trips like
the way it felt with them it was just so
much more than anyone since it becomes a
memory played over and over and over
it becomes a bit of a time warp you you
get
you get lodged in a certain
moment in your life in a certain
moment in time
and you know by definition it can never
be that again
like it was
it was
that thing that moment
in time
and we should qualify it obviously to
begin with by saying that
connection or no connection chemistry or
no chemistry
if someone
didn’t commit to us
then
they couldn’t
make good on the promise of being
everything we ever wanted
it wasn’t the connection and chemistry
she says is everything she ever wanted
but then goes on to say a few weeks
later he ghosted me
which by the way isn’t everything you
ever wanted
nor is
this person not committing nor is this
person finding a girlfriend i don’t know
if it how long that was going on for in
the time you were speaking but
none of these things are things that
are everything you ever wanted
is
you
going away to bali and doing all of
these things and giving it space and
giving it time and
him not coming back to you and saying
i’ve just made a giant mistake which
he’s not doing
that’s not everything you ever wanted
either so i think the starting point is
realizing that this actually is a far
far cry
from everything you ever wanted it
stopped well short of that
now that doesn’t stop that
what’s the spanish is it no portuguese
words saldarde
steve knows it
we did we talked about that word in
another podcast zelda yeah can you
explain saudare to us steve
you brought it up matt i think it’s some
kind of feeling of wistful nostalgia
isn’t it
yeah if it’s described as a feeling of
longing melancholy or nostalgia
that is supposedly characteristic of the
portuguese or brazilian
temperament
but
it’s a word that to my knowledge doesn’t
exist in quite the same way
in other languages
but
it’s a very
it’s a very descriptive word in that so
it captures something and i don’t think
that
i don’t think that the
what i’m saying is somewhat logical
right that
you they didn’t commit to you they
didn’t give you what you wanted so they
by definition aren’t everything you ever
wanted
but the logic of that doesn’t eliminate
the saudade
that we may feel
that wistful melancholy of
what once was that didn’t
turn into something more and then that
can linger
but
the danger of course is thinking that
that is an indication
of how
important something is
instead of just seeing it as one of many
many experiences
in our lives
that may bring up that kind of a feeling
you may
have that feeling
about
a time in your life where you were more
physically able
than you are now
you know i you may have a moment of
melancholy for a time where you were
healthier than you are now or when
you
had a certain fun moment in your life
with friends and life doesn’t
feel quite as carefree anymore or you
don’t get to see those friends in that
way anymore we’re we’re capable of that
kind of melancholy
about many things in our life so i think
that part of
part of it is putting it on a level
with lots of other things
in your life that you may have a sense
of melancholy
for
uh that isn’t really a wish
for your life to go back there but more
just
uh a moment a moment of
nostalgia for something
rather than this nostalgia that i’m
feeling
means that i’ve really lost something
important that to me is the non-sequitur
the idea that this relationship must be
important because i still have
feelings for it and if you lose the
sense that the relationship is important
which it wasn’t because he didn’t commit
so it was only important for the
experience it gave you at the time it
was not important in the context of your
life as a
your future certainly wasn’t that um
it wasn’t that because it didn’t become
that so it was only
important in what it gave you in the
present it was not important to your
future once you lose that
so much of the sting
of that melancholy
is removed it just
you’re allowed to just feel it as a
sense of melancholy
instead of
a tremendous sense of loss for a future
that that was supposed to happen but
didn’t i love that yeah and i think it’s
even okay to have those old memories
that are beautiful and painful at the
same time it’s it’s not allowing them to
become this this thing that like
smothers everything else now that’s the
danger and also matt the interesting
thing about this is
that i find so fascinating is the thing
that she talked about about him
loads of things sounded really wrong
from the get-go there in terms of his
behavior his
ghosting not really being involved in it
not saying he wanted marriage
all these things she wanted
why is it
that we somehow
put chemistry on such a huge emotional
pedestal
but behavior
we just sweep under the rug
what do you think that is about
i think that our tendency is to
overvalue chemistry
and undervalue character
in a relationship
chemistry is
i believe necessary
for a romantic relationship
but
character
is going to be the foundation of
a long-term relationship
what is someone’s
code of
ethics
their code for living
what do they
what rules do they live by
in their lives
and it’s very easy to
to overrate chemistry because chemistry
produces
spikes of emotion it produces you know
it has a drug
inducing effect
on us
and so it feels
it’s the it’s the um
you know it’s like the orgasm of
courtship is chemistry
but
that you can’t live in that
state and expect that that’s
going to nourish you because it won’t
nourish you any more than heroin
nourishes
a drug addict
it’s
a heightened
state
we
the reason i say we overvalue it is
because
we look back on situations and we go
that situation with that person produced
this unbelievably intense feeling and
that must mean it’s important but
if you applied that to heroin
it would be a disaster if you said uh
you know
ecstasy
or heroin produced such
an exquisite feeling when i did it it
must mean that this is a really
important thing in my life
that i should do every day
we would look at that and say that’s
obviously a terrible conclusion to come
to and yet in relationships we give them
a special
pass
we we say no that makes sense
that if it felt that if the high was
that high it makes sense
that this should be a constant in your
life and it is it is a non-sequitur it
chemistry may be important for a
relationship i wouldn’t advise a
relationship that has an absence of a
total absence of chemistry how much
chemistry we need whether it needs to be
the greatest chemistry we’ve ever had or
not is a different question but the
absence of chemistry is obviously a bad
thing for a relationship
but
the absence of character will produce
hell in a relationship even if it’s the
greatest chemistry
of your life and what you’ve picked up
on there steve is
that there is an enormous
overvaluing of chemistry
in this email
but a massive glossing over of the
importance of character i mean none of
the things that reveal weakness in
character
whether it’s his indecisiveness whether
it’s his inability to stop seeing her
even though he’s aware that he’s not
giving her what she wants it takes a
certain kind of selfishness once you
realize you’re not giving someone what
they’ve clearly said they want
you still keep leading them on that’s
selfish that’s a weakness in character
they’re having a girlfriend part they’re
still seeing her and staying in touch
and doing that once she’s tried to go
away and move on and not doing the right
thing which is to break contact all of
these things suggest weaknesses of
character but she’s not listed any of
them as though they were weaknesses in
character she’s added no detail no
emotion to those things but massive
emotion to all of the things that are
right and what you begin to see in that
the way she’s written
the email is indicative of the way she’s
writing the story in her brain
and if you write a story like that with
that level of spin
then it’s going to produce a certain
conclusion
and the conclusion is that this person
was something very very special
and that i’m going to always struggle to
get over them because of how special
they were
one of the
great ways to burst that bubble is to
just get real about the ways that
they’re not perfect
i mean he has been put on a pedestal
above
way too many other people
and
understanding how imperfect someone is
is it’s not a way to denigrate them it’s
a way to level the playing field between
them and everybody else here’s what i
want you to do louise as a just a small
exercise firstly
actually recall
what wasn’t good about this person
and connect to it the same way you
connect to the good
in what ways
has this situation made you miserable
in what ways has this person acted
selfishly
in
either not letting you go
or reaching out even though they know
that you’re hurting
or
not being
caring or thoughtful
the ghosting
in what ways did this person actually
make you sad mad
or miserable
and i want you to notice in other people
that you meet
qualities they have that he didn’t
i’m not saying i don’t what i don’t want
you to do is the moment you meet
somebody else or go on a date or
whatever and you don’t feel chemistry
i don’t want you to be comparing the
chemistry
but what i do want you to do is notice
when someone shows a character trait
that
makes you go
oh wow
there’s a there’s a
an empathy or a kindness or a generosity
or a conscientiousness
or a selflessness about this person that
he didn’t have
and i want you to really
tune into that
that doesn’t mean that the person in
front of you is the right person and you
should go for them even though you don’t
feel chemistry
what it means is you’re starting to
to see that there are other people in
the world that actually
have extremely important qualities in
qualities that
forget the two years that you’ve known
this guy over 10 years
20 years 30 years are going to be the
cornerstone
of the relationship
they’re going to be the thing that makes
it last
and then say to yourself
what i need
is someone
with
these wonderful qualities
and someone with whom i feel chemistry
someone with whom i feel that connection
the person you may be on a date with
that you don’t feel chemistry with who
has these wonderful qualities
isn’t right for you
but nor is he right for you by having
the chemistry but not those qualities
your person
is still out there but any time
you meet someone who has the stuff he
lacked
remind yourself oh he lacked really
important things
the person i’m supposed to be with is
gonna have those things
[Music]
