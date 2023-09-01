How to Make Sure You’re Not Losing Yourself – Matt Hogan

How much are you currently creating your life based on your own truth and aliveness, versus going along with a life that someone else expected or demanded of you? There’s no time like the present to check in with yourself. You may not need a major life overhaul, but in each relationship and situation you can start to make sure to honor yourself and make choices that are good for you.

Life isn’t always easy, and it doesn’t always go our way. As we get older, there are more and more moments of reckoning, where we get to check in with how much we’re making choices based on our truth and aliveness, versus going along with a life that someone else expected or demanded of us.

How alive and inspired do you currently feel?

Perhaps this is a good time to reconsider some aspects of your life, to see if you’ve lost any parts of yourself along the way.

I’ve found that the greatest guides and mentors for this reckoning are people who have been all the way to “hell” and back, who have experienced the darkest of the dark. Those who survive this part of their journey often become more humble and authentic than most people.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Matt Hogan, is an executive coach and a guide for calling people back to their heart. He survived a suicide attempt a couple decades ago and climbed out of his darkness to create a life of incredible depth, perspective and beauty. Matt guides others to shift from measuring success by what they do or have, and helps them align with deeper truths and dreams.

In today’s deep conversation we discussed…

The inner guidance system and how it relates to self-respect

and how it relates to self-respect How to sift through the noise of our minds and experiences

of our minds and experiences The illusion of needing to make someone else happy

How to check in with what you may be ignoring or avoiding

How to hold both your, and a woman’s, heart with reverence and respect

Connect with Matt



MattHoganWorldwide.com

Matthew was an ISP Sales and Support Director (supporting one of the most recognized tech companies), climbing the ladder and ready to get married. Then the relationship fell apart, his job no longer brought him satisfaction or fulfillment, and so he quit, and said he would not stop until he figured out how to experience peace and satisfaction in life once again. Matthew dove deep into personal work determined to find his way. All while refusing to allow past traumas to stop him. One stop along the way he was mentored by a former monk of 14 years, with the focus of mastering his own mind.

Matthew continued to try everything under the sun to find his sense of living my greatest potential. Meditation. Rolfing. Yoga. Breathwork. Travel. Coaching. Therapy. Psychedelics. Retreats. Hiking. To name a few. Through this search, he became a coach, a guide and powerful walking partner for many clients and colleagues. The path Matthew walked has been a critical through-line that helped him remember who he was truly born to be, and the way he is meant to live and experience the fullest life. This is same path he helps others to reconnect with in their own lives.

