The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

How To Stop Toddler Tantrums – 6 Secrets to Calm Your Child’s Temper | Dad University

Understanding why toddlers throw tantrums is the first hurdle.

You want to stop toddler tantrums but it seems impossible. Your child’s temper gets out of control and you feel helpless. Well in this video, Jason reviews how to stop toddler temper tantrums. In it, he provides 6 secrets to calm your child’s temper.

Understanding why toddlers throw tantrums is the first hurdle. When you understand what the meltdowns are really about and how little control the toddler has, you begin to understand how much of the responsibility falls on us to deal with it properly.

It doesn’t matter whether your child is 2 years old or 4 years old, dealing with temper tantrums isn’t easy. Be sure to watch all 6 secrets as they can help you stay calmer and re-frame how you think about what your toddler is going through.

To learn more about the Dad University Parenting Program, click here: https://www.daduniversity.com/program… Register for Jason’s Free Webinar Class: 6 Proven Strategies To Be a Better Father: https://www.daduniversity.com/webinar…

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

