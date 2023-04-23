How to Talk to Her About Sex

Sex – Sex – Sex. Why is it so important to us as men?

If you’re in that high majority of dudes for whom that’s true, then you’ll want to read this.

And at the same, does it really matter why sex is so important for us guys?

Who cares about why? I just want it and I want it more often.

Problem. Those sound like the words of a needy boy, not a confident and alluring man.

Ok, here’s why the “why” matters.

Once you understand the “why,” you’re in a much better position to effectively communicate your sexual needs to your wife or partner.

And of course, that’ll get you closer to your end goal of having more sex.

The desire for sex in a committed long-term relationship is not just about sex, as I often say.

It’s about…connection.

So how do you confidently communicate with your wife or partner about sex so that your words are received?

Succinctly said, you…

Speak from the heart.

Emphasize the importance of connection.

You use lots of “we” and “us” language and less of “I” or “you.”

“I want more sex. You’re never open to it.” Big no-no’s. That’s needy boy language.

Talk to her like a confident, calm, and loving man.

That’s exactly what I model in the video below – a man confidently communicating to his partner about his desire to have a sexually fulfilling relationship.

“And if I ever dare to repeat this to my sabretooth-tiger-lady, I would do it word by word,” said one guy.

—

***

—

