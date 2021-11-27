How To Use Journaling To Get Over Your Ex

Breakups can be brutal. The pain can feel endless, and you start losing excitement about life in general.

You understand fully in your head that it happened for the best. Your ex wasn’t the right person for you, and therefore you decided to call it off. But almost a year later, you are still not over it.

Whenever you go out with someone new, you can’t help but compare them with your ex. Your mind likes to remind you about them again and again.

The thing is, when two people break up, one is always able to move on quicker than the other. That’s just how it is. And if you are the one who finds it hard to forgive and forget, then life isn’t going to be easy for you, at least for the next couple of years.

So what can you do?

I always believe that moving on is work. Sure, time will heal everything, but it’s not practical for you to wait until the pain goes away and sit there for years without doing anything.

One of the things you can do is to try out journaling.

Though from my experience, this method worked well for me, that doesn’t guarantee the same result to you. But still, you got nothing to lose by giving it a try.

Use brain dump method

Using a brain dump method in journaling is a great way to release all of your anger towards your ex.

If you look closely, those who haven’t moved on yet will have so many resentments over their past. Whenever you ask them about the breakup story, there are these intense negative vibes that you get.

Not many people realize that keeping it inside will bring negative impacts physically and mentally. There’s no point in holding a grudge or talking bad about your ex.

Instead, you can let it all out by writing them down. A brain dump is a method where you just grab a piece of paper and pour whatever is in your mind, so you don’t keep thinking about the day in and day out.

Not only you’ll feel much better afterward, but after some time, you’ll hit that point where you run out of energy to complain about your ex. You know those negative feelings don’t serve you a good purpose, so you let it go.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Create a “What I hate about My Ex” list

I did this once when I broke up with my then-boyfriend. I was skeptical at first, but I gave it a try anyway. So before sleep or whenever I wanted to cry thinking about him, I grabbed my notebook and started creating a long list of what I hated about him.

When you are going through a breakup, your mind will get confused for some time because it needs to adapt to the new routine. So that’s why sometimes, after weeks, you feel like you miss your ex again, and before you know it, you have this new “what ifs” scenario.

This is where it makes it hard to move on. Suddenly you desperately want to get back together with them. It’s such an endless cycle.

To stop it, you need to remind your mind that it’s over. Then re-read your list about all things you don’t like about them. Write down the reasons why the relationship didn’t work out because they are bad at this or that.

You might be thinking, “Wait, didn’t you say we shouldn’t hate our ex?”

Yes, you shouldn’t — for the long run.

The goal of creating this list is to make your mind gets used to the new life you currently have. After some months, when you reach that “acceptance” stage about your breakup, then you don’t have to look up to this list anymore.

Because I’m sure by that time you’d no longer want your ex back.

Maximize your gratitude page

Another way to get over your ex is to write down what you feel grateful for.

When your relationship ends, it feels like something’s gone, especially when it’s a long-term one.

I did feel something missing in my heart when my ex and I decided to call it off. Our morning catch-up was no longer there. I didn’t have that someone special anymore to call whenever I wanted to. That’s the hardest thing.

So to avoid losing hope, you can turn your loss feeling into something more positive. Write all the things that are still working in your life; supportive friends, understanding family, and a promising career path. They are all still there for you.

To maximize your gratitude page by writing down at least ten things you feel grateful for daily. It helps you stay positive and hopeful.

. . .

It’s easy to think that the world ends when you are going through a rough breakup. But it’s not. I’ve been there, and I understand how hard it can be for you to “survive” life.

Getting in tune with your emotions during this time can help a lot in speeding up the process. And journaling regularly is the most practical thing you can do.

It works for most people, so why not give it a try?

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***