A poem.
As we breathe, the Earth breathes.
Life is given, then taken.
Waves of consciousness ebb and flow,
Through us.
Through this sacred vessel of skin and bone.
The spiral, fractal, pattern of the unknown, known.
How we long for meaning.
For touch.
For breath, yet bigger, not taken.
Desirous to be,
The struggle to be free.
Hunger.
Hunger that will never abate.
Hunger to live our lives in vibrancy.
Sit into that hunger,
Let it be.
Neither forget nor forge it,
For it is our remedy.
We know we’re alive through these energies.
—
