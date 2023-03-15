If You Spend Just 1% of Each Day Reading, Your Life Will Be 37x Better in a Year

When was the last time you made time to read on purpose?

Many people underestimate how much deliberate reading (even just 10 minutes of daily reading) can change their lives.

Reading great books is by far the smartest thing you can do for your self-development.

You gain access to what other people have probably spent 10,000 hours researching or honing when you read.

Reading is a shortcut to becoming a better version of your mind.

Oscar Wilde was right, “It is what you read when you don’t have to that determines what you will be when you can’t help it.”

Reading just a few chapters of your favourite book every day is an excellent habit to build.

We all have 1440 minutes in a day. One percent of 1440 is 14.4 minutes – just under 15 minutes.

We pick up our phones 58 times per day — which adds up to about 3 hours and 15 min.

Fifteen minutes commitment to reading is doable.

You can easily read in your gap times on your phone. Rearrange your apps and make reading apps your first page.

Use pockets of time in the day to read a few pages. You can read while waiting for your coffee, on your commute, during your lunch break, after dinner, and just before you go to sleep.

If you can stack new knowledge every day for a solid year, that’s 37x accumulation and growth in just a single year.

You don’t even have to think about that number.

Just focus on making reading a daily habit — one day at a time. You will be surprised at what you can achieve in a year.

Aim to be wiser than you were yesterday

“In my whole life, I have known no wise people who didn’t read all the time — none, zero,” Charlie Munger once said.

Warren Buffett used to read 600 pages in a single day when he started his investment career. Today he still spends 80% of his time reading.

“I just sit in my office and read all day,” Buffett once said.

If we move our personal growth by 1% every day, we can accelerate our success. If you keep learning, you are likely to keep rising.

Most people see reading as a chore because they choose the wrong books. If you don’t enjoy what you read, you will get bored and give up.

So, choose your books wisely to make reading a daily habit. Replace some of that binging with reading.

You don’t have to give up what you enjoy to sit and read. Just schedule reading time on your calendar.

Don’t disrupt your schedule. Make reading easy.

That’s how you make it a sustainable habit. Finding 1% time for books may be difficult, but you can start small.

“When you improve a little each day, eventually big things occur. When you improve conditioning a little each day, eventually, you have a big improvement in conditioning. Not tomorrow, not the next day, but eventually a big gain is made,” argues John Wooden.

Self-growth is a slow but effective process.

Aim to be a lifelong learner.

The self-motivated pursuit of knowledge can enrich your life and make you a better person every day.

Becoming 1% better daily is a simple, practical way to become wiser and wealthy.

One percent may seem like a small amount. Yes, it is. It’s tiny. But it’s doable.

You can make it work for you.

You can even choose your own time slot – 15 minutes or even 30 minutes of better reading can do wonders for your brain.

It feels less intimidating. It’s a better way to make reading a daily habit.

Making reading a habit is one of the most things you can do for your success.

