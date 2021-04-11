Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / If Your Marriage Isn’t Moving Forward, It’s Dying

If Your Marriage Isn’t Moving Forward, It’s Dying

Happily Ever After Is Just the Beginning With Lesli Doares

Nothing thrives on neglect and your marriage is no different. But far too many of us put everything in front of our marriages because things are “okay”. But when you stop making an effort in your marriage, it will die the death of a thousand cuts. You each get complacent, stop trying, and then focus on what your partner isn’t doing.

Nate Bagley, founder of the Growth Marriage Podcast and The Epic Marriage Club, reveals why your marriage ends up on the back burner and how you can bring it back to life.

 

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN NOW

 

Happily Ever After Is Just The Beginning! with Lesli Doares, LMFT Lesli Doares has had a life-long curiosity about what makes a marriage work. After professional study and a marriage nearing the quarter-century mark, she has found some answers.

If you’re ready to take back your marriage, Lesli can help. Please share the show with those you care about on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

 

Previously Published on foundationscoachingnc.com

 

Shutterstock

 

About Lesli Doares

Lesli Doares’ mission is to leave no one behind on the relationship battlefield. She is committed to having men be included, respected, and loved as husbands and fathers. She is a Marriage Coach and Communications Consultant in the Raleigh, NC area. You can learn more at www.theherohusbandproject.com or join the Good Guys, Great Husbands Facebook group. Her free Get More Connection and Intimacy Roadmap is waiting for you!

