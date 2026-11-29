Throughout our long history, humans have debated whether true ‘evil’ exists. Some insist it exists and is sponsored and spread by crafty supernatural entities such as ‘the Devil.’ Others insist it’s entirely an imaginary human construct, while still others say it’s just a label we stick on social behaviors we dislike.

Not being highly religious, I tend to shy away from supernatural definitions and explanations. But I strongly sense or ‘get’ that evil truly does exist. The big questions are: what is it, exactly… and how does it manifest in our lives and our societies?

I’ve often pondered these questions and discussed them with my wise partner, Darlene. A while back, she mentioned that her cherished friend and mentor, author Whitley Strieber, once told her the best definition of evil he’d come across was this: the denial of others’ right to thrive. The more I thought about it, the more this definition seemed correct and complete. For it encompasses and explains a wide range of ‘evil’ attitudes, actions, and behaviors.

In this essay, I will examine this notion and its ramifications in depth.

Why are so few of us thriving?

First, we need to explore what it means for any human being to thrive. Clearly, thriving goes beyond mere survival and extends to realms like satisfaction, security, social support, vibrant health, and well-being. That is, thriving necessarily includes many desirable states of mind and being we all long for. To me, thriving is a state we all — all of us — desire and aim for, yet seldom achieve. Why? What gets in the way?

Sadly, many people think that for them to ‘win,’ others have to ‘lose.’ This zero-sum attitude about life in society leads to multiple social and relational problems, which are worsened by the tendency of these lucky ‘winners’ to actively, and sometimes forcibly, keep others down, oppressed, and ‘in their place.’

Over the past decade, especially, we’ve witnessed domineering strong men controlling huge nations like Russia, China, and the US — and the hallmark of all of these leaders is their fondness for oppressing, manipulating, or even killing off many other ‘weaker’ or ‘inferior’ human beings. They also share a strong belief in the superiority of their own ruling class and the nation they control.

Such leaders encourage judgment and hatred toward any ‘out-groups’ — and the list of despised and hated ‘inferiors’ is always growing. Thus, it’s clear that such leaders fully intend to limit or deny many others’ right to thrive. And they enlist many of their subordinates — er, citizens — in this widespread, hateful (anti)social endeavor.

Thus, according to this definition of ‘evil,’ these leaders and their compliant followers are truly evil. Their primary raison d’etre seems to revolve around lionizing a ‘superior’ in-group, while limiting and oppressing many other citizens and actively denying their right to thrive.

It’s horrifying, but we have to admit: evil is all around us and is totally commonplace. The philosopher Hannah Arendt famously labeled this phenomenon “the banality of evil.” It’s often as close as our neighbors and our so-called ‘communities.’

A vast, pulsing sea of evil

What human behaviors are explained or clarified by this widespread denial of others’ right to thrive? Right off the bat, I can think of several major human tendencies that directly result from such denial.

Racism. Misogyny. Sexual abuse. Ethnic hatred and conflict. Religious differences leading to hatred and violence. Extreme political partisanship and hatred (such as exists today in the US).

Scarily, many people build their identity around the varied people they hate and despise: Blacks, Asians, gays, lesbians, Spics, transgender folks, immigrants, Catholics, Muslims, liberals, Democrats, MAGAts, uppity women, ‘the rich,’ etc.

In each case, the essence of the behavior or attitude is that my way, my sex, or my group is superior, while these other ‘inferior’ humans are dangerous and need to be suppressed or controlled. Always, it’s claimed that my way or group deserves support and should ‘get the goodies’ in life, while these other ‘inferior’ humans deserve nothing — and certainly not ‘the good life.’

Thus, utilizing this simple definition of ‘evil,’ we can easily conclude that many, perhaps most, human activities and societies are enmeshed in evil. Humanity is floundering and sinking in a sea of evil.

What’s a loving, caring person to do?

Since such simple-minded, destructive, and disastrous ‘evil’ is taking place all around us most of the time, what can be done? How can open-minded, caring, open-hearted people live and thrive amid such all-encompassing evil?

The simple, indeed obvious answer is that we can seek to embody love both personally and socially. We can support others’ lives and efforts and help them thrive as much as possible — and can focus especially on the rejected, downtrodden, oppressed, and vilified. It doesn’t escape me that this is the central lesson — the primary teaching — of Jesus.

‘Loving thy neighbor’ is not a partial, exclusive, or ‘judgey’ endeavor, where we extend love and support to our favored in-group — but withhold it from everyone else. That is not ‘loving thy neighbor.’ That’s loving thy friends and those just like you — while rejecting, ignoring, vilifying, and/or oppressing all those who are different from you and your in-group.

The beautiful and challenging thing about ‘loving thy neighbor’ is that it is impartial, non-judgmental, and embraces human differences. If we can see our neighbor — or anyone we come in contact with — as fully human, with the same desires and need to thrive that I and my loved ones have… then it makes perfect sense to embrace and support them and extend love to them in every way possible.

A true revolution in consciousness

However, doing this requires a true revolution in consciousness. Seeing other people, no matter what they believe or practice, as deserving of love and the good things in life truly marks a profound shift of awareness. It promotes a deep sense of our interconnectedness and everyone’s right to grow and thrive.

As far as I can tell, this is the only practical ‘way out’ of the ever-present trap of evil. We all create and impose this trap on ourselves (with much ‘help’ from similarly entrapped others) — and only we ourselves can break free and move into a more inclusive and loving state of being.

This is not mere dreamy, esoteric ‘pie-in-the-sky’ nonsense. It’s actually the only thing in human life that makes any sort of sense.

The only antidote to toxic, widespread evil is love in action. Love — in action.

Impartial, grounded love: expressed in the world, as much and as often as possible.

Evil is just a horrid, seemingly endless nightmare — a persuasive nightmare we can gradually wake up from, with persistent effort and inclusive, expanding love.

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End Note: Love does not have to be sweet or sentimental. In fact, often it isn’t. With certain incorrigible human beings, the only thing that might possibly work is tough love, up to and including possible incarceration and effective quarantine from humanity. And if even tough love can’t help redirect them, we can certainly act to save others from them. Thus: quarantine. Love sometimes takes the form of concerted action to stop the evil abuses and oppressive behavior of bad actors.

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This post was previously published on ILLUMINATION.

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