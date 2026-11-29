My friend and I like to call each other before our workdays and banter about politics. We’re both Democrats, and like much of the party, I’d say we’re both mutts. He is probably a little more classical-Centrist. I’m probably a little more center-left-Progressive with a dash of Libertarian, and if I’m being honest, a touch of Communist. We don’t really fit into neat boxes. Like a family, Democrats are first to complain about one another, even if we know we agree on most values and goals.

The identities of American political parties have evolved in fascinating ways over the course of our 250 year history. The Democratic and Republican parties have been around for the better part of 200 years, both spawned by the fracturing of the Democratic-Republican party founded by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. In fact, the Democrat-Republicans were so cauterized to Jefferson that it collapsed right when he died (July 4, 1826). From there, Jacksonian Democrats and Quincy Adams Republicans entered the scene, with the latter being absorbed by the more dominant Whig Party. The Whigs were the Big Tent Party of the mid-19th century, and featured an incredible range of politicians, from largely inconsequential Presidents Harrison, Tyler, Taylor, and Fillmore, to historical luminaries like Lincoln and Seward. In fact, Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens and prominent abolitionist Thaddeus Stevens were both Whigs!

The Whig party ended triumphantly and rapidly, going from a major political party to largely defunct in a span of about two years. But how and why it collapsed are informative, and worth contrasting to today’s political and societal climate. The reasons are relatively straight-forward and largely unique to the period:

Slavery (and its territorial expansion). The single biggest reason, and an issue that ripped apart more than a political party. For the Whigs, the very institution severed northern and southern philosophies (as well as morals), and made a unified approach to the economics and realities of western expansion impossible. Leadership loss. People just kept dying too soon. Presidents Harrison and Taylor both died in office, while those that were bestowed the party mantle were either incorrigible and recalcitrant, or also died. The party couldn’t fill the vacuum. Rival parties filled the void. When it was clear the Whigs were on their way out, cutthroat rival parties with generational talent were quick to fill the void, including Lincoln and Seward, two of the most consequential leaders of their era. The timing, opportunity, and talent aligned perfectly for the Whig’s demise.

I would argue all three issues above look a lot different in 2026:

There is no issue like slavery in modern times. The closest we get today is immigration, where there are both real moral and economic components (and consequences). But nothing like slavery was in the mid-19th century. Slavery created a scenario where entire territories of the country were economically and socially dependent on its existence. So deep was the argument for slavery and the thirst for territorial expansion, that Manifest Destiny was regularly used in its defense, even when the moral argument was so unequivocally compelling. The prospect of multiple Presidents and party leaders dying too soon, leaving clumsy and talent-void subordinates to pick up the pieces, just isn’t a modern concern. Thankfully modern medicine and security have created an environment where even the politicians most deserving of an early fate are spared. There are no viable rival parties. While in the mid-19th century there were also two major parties, the country was in such territorial expansion, economic transition, and social and political flux, that the conditions were ripe for new coalitions. Partisanship was no less extreme, but the internal fractures were far more dramatic and personal, often to the point of physical violence.

So why am I using a dead Whig party as a defense of the current Democratic one? Because I think the formula was largely right, even if the times were not. Yes: I am calling for a Whig-ish Democratic party in 2026. And what I think is right (and current) about the Democrats, was also the backbone of the Whigs.

Both the Whigs and the Democrats had a bogeyman. In the Whigs it was a domineering, combative populist in Andrew Jackson. For every one thing he said that had real merit, amoralism clouded all. 2026 Democrats have their bogeyman in Donald Trump. Both the Whigs saw, and Democrats see, the federal government as a solution to societal challenges. Infrastructure, regulation, and public investment are all hallmarks of the modern Democrats and classic Whigs. And today’s emerging and increasingly popular Progressives, like the Whigs did with public schools, the prison system, and social programs, agree that the federal government can do much, much more to better conditions for the American people. Both the Whigs and Democrats believe in legislative power and executive checks. All modern parties’ Presidents have used the veto power to their advantage, the Whigs and modern Democrats alike. But, certainly in comparison to the current Republican party, both believe that the Legislative branch bears equal weight – particularly when the President shows a pattern of abusing theirs. Both the Whigs and Democrats feature broad, diverse, and sometimes unwieldy coalitions. While the Whigs aligned an Island of Misfit Toys group in Northern businessmen, reform-minded evangelicals, Southern planters, and upwardly mobile workers, today’s Democrats expand that further with expanded diversity in region, race, ethnicity, orientation, income, and more.

While different than an entire party demise like the Whigs, it’s worth mentioning two additional political party changes. The second great political party shift started, relatively speaking, in the 1930s with The New Deal. During the Great Depression, Democratic President Roosevelt expanded federal government intervention and social programs, while Republican leaders like Hoover favored more limited federal relief. This began drawing working-class and Black voters toward the Democrats, creating the modern backbone coalition of the current party.

The third shift occurred during the LBJ administration, post Civil Rights Act. The Republican candidate, Barry Goldwater, came out against the Act – pushing many white southern Democrats toward the Republicans. Again, race drove a generational shift in political alignment, and thus created the modern Conservatism vs. Liberalism we know today. I would argue some of the party nuances are changing, particularly in the post-Trump Republican party and the rise in a revamped populism, but it is left to be seen what this means once the current President is off the scene.

Let’s be clear: circumstances aside, the Whigs failed. Parties, no matter the size or construct, do indeed collapse sometimes. And today’s times are not without tremendous challenges and risk. But I think the comparison has relevance. It shows, above all, that America has a history of outspoken, sometimes dysfunctional, differences – and created progress along the way. And to be a truly representative democracy, we have to embrace these.

The Democratic party needs to move away from internal tribalism and high-minded groupthink that routinely boxes it into inescapable corners. It can, in fact, take some nods from the Whigs and throwback its approach to both legislating and politicking:

Stop passing omnibus, pork-filled federal legislation that people don’t understand and takes too long to kick in. Pass multiple, smaller pieces of legislation with more concise text and clearer rationale that can be sold to a populace with shorter attention spans that consume information in social media-sized nuggets. Aim for passing more comprehensive bills at the state level where impacts can be generated much more efficiently, and sold more locally. Embrace regional differences in their candidates. 2026 proved this. It is quite alright to have a pro-life or pro-fracking Democrat, even if it creates some consternation amongst members. To litmus test every issue from a nationalized test tube is to muddle the message. Each town, city, and county has their own customs and values, and by focusing on the people within those districts, we can build the party’s foundational identity from the ground up. Make government at all levels a solution, not a barrier, to real problems. Whether it be infrastructure and economic policy, social and institutional reform, or general governance, one theme is clear: use government to drive modernization and growth through a moral lens. Create barriers of entry at every level, housing, jobs, education, immigration: not barriers of division. Rally around a charismatic leader driven by values, less by specific policy. Even if slavery was the death knell, the Whigs’ fatal flaw during its height was its lack of a charismatic leader at the top. Curiously, Republicans are seeing their own modern demise because they have an immoral, albeit charismatic, leader. To carry a modern party into stability, it has to be led by someone who knows how to both connect with people (and meet them where they are, including digitally) and view their concerns and needs through an empathetic lens. Even if it seems, initially, like their values are different, remember to take it from an early Whig, Abraham Lincoln: “I don’t like that man. I must get to know him better.”

Getting to know someone is the key. I am a member of the Platform Committee on my local DTC, and writing our first comprehensive draft of policies was illuminating. It proved that as long as people value the same basic human principles and have a sense of morality driven by empathy and respect, we can work through deeply different perspectives and reach a common ground that shares the best of different, sometimes contrasting, ideas. While it wasn’t all that hard: we are all Democrats in a very blue state in a very blue region, that doesn’t mean we don’t have strong differences of opinion or varied upbringings and experiences. It’s those differences that make the whole better.

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So while we can all agree we don’t envy the gravity of an 1850s legislator, to me, all of this does mean one thing:

Politics goes beyond the things we agree on. Frankly, we’re better at it when we don’t. And the more we listen, the better we’ll be.

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This post was previously published on Justin Matley’s blog.

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