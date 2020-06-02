Jono Bacon’s Book ‘People Powered: How Communities Can Supercharge Your Business, Brand, and Teams’

I am absolutely thrilled to announce my brand new book, ‘People Powered: How communities can supercharge your business, brand, and teams’ published by HarperCollins Leadership.

It will be available in hard cover, audiobook, and e-book formats, available from Amazon, Audible, Walmart, Target, Google Play, Apple iBooks, Barnes and Noble, and other great retailers.

The book is designed for leaders, founders, marketing and customer success staff, community managers/evangelists, and others who want to build a more productive, more meaningful relationship with your users, customers, and broader audience.

‘People Powered’ covers three key areas:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The value and potential of building a community inside and outside a business, how it can create a closer relationship with your users and customers, and deliver tangible value such as improved support, technology development, advocacy, and more. I present the strategic method that I have used with hundreds of clients and companies I consult with and advise. This guides you how to create a comprehensive, productive, and realistic community strategy that scales up, build cross-departmental skin in the game, create incentives, run events, measure community success, and deliver results. Finally, I walk you through how to to integrate this strategy into a business, covering hiring staff, building internal skills and capabilities, measuring this work with a series of concrete maturity models, and much more.

The book covers a comprehensive range of topics within these areas:

The book features a forward from New York Times bestseller Peter Diamandis, founder of XPRIZE and Singularity University.

It also features contributions from Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Emmy-award winning actor), Jim Whitehurst (CEO, Red Hat), Mike Shinoda (Co-Founder, Linkin Park), Ali Velshi (Anchor, MSNBC), Jim Zemlin (Executive Director, The Linux Foundation), Noah Everett (Founder, TwitPic), Alexander van Engelen (Contributor, Fractal Audio Systems), and others.

The book has also received a comprehensive range of endorsements, including Nat Friedman (CEO, GitHub), Jim Whitehurst (CEO, Red Hat), Whitney Bouck (COO, HelloSign), Jeff Atwood (Founder, StackOverflow/Discourse), Juan Olaizola (COO, Santander Espana), Jamie Hyneman (Co-Creator and Presenter, Mythbusters), and many others:

Here are a few sample endorsements:

“If you want to tap into the power that communities can bring to businesses and teams, there is no greater expert than Jono Bacon.”

Nat Friedman, CEO of GitHub

“If you want to unlock the power of collaboration in communities, companies, and teams, Jono should be your tour guide and ‘People Powered’ should be your map.”

Jamie Smith, Former Advisor to President Barack Obama

“If you don’t like herding cats but need to build a community, you need to read ‘People Powered’.”

Jamie Hyneman, Co-Creator/Host of Mythbusters

“In my profession, building networks is all about nurturing relationships for the long term. Jono Bacon has authored the recipe how to do this, and you should follow it.”

Gia Scinto, Head of Talent at YCombinator

“When people who are not under your command or payment eagerly work together towards a greater purpose, you can move mountains. Jono Bacon is one of the most accomplished experts on this, and in this book he tells you how to it’s done.”

Mårten Mickos, CEO of HackerOne

“Community is fundamental to DigitalOcean’s success, and helped us build a much deeper connection with our audience and customers. ‘People Powered’ presents the simple, pragmatic recipe for doing this well.”

Ben Uretsky, Co-Founder of DigitalOcean

“Technology tears down the barriers of collaboration and connects our communities – globally and locally. We need to give all organizations and developers the tools to build and foster this effort. Jono Bacon’s book provides timely insight into what makes us tick as humans, and how to build richer, stronger technology communities together.”

Kevin Scott, CTO of Microsoft

People Powered Preorder Package

‘People Powered’ is released on 12th November 2019 but I would love you wonderful people to preorder the book.

Preordering will give you access to a wide range of perks. This includes early access to half the book, free audio book chapters, an exclusive six-part, 4-hour+ ‘People Powered Plus’ video course, access to a knowledge base with 100+ articles, 2 books, and countless videos, exclusive webinars and Q&As, and sweepstakes for free 1-on-1 consulting workshops.

All of these perks are available just for the price of buying the book, there are no additional costs.

To unlock this preorder package, you simply buy the book, fill in a form with your order number and these perks will be unlocked. Good times!

—

This post was previously published on JonoBacon and is republished here with a Creative Commons License.

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Jono Bacon