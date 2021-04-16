Journalists Dive Deep Into Roots of Vaccine Distrust in Prisons and COVID’s Toll on Public Health

Reporter Eric Berger discussed vaccine hesitancy among inmates at a Missouri correctional center with Newsy on Thursday.
KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed how the U.S. has focused on international terrorism at the expense of public health with the Los Angeles Times’ “Second Opinion” on March 28. She also joined North Carolina Public Radio’s “The People’s Pharmacy” radio program on March 25 to discuss how covid-19 has impacted the U.S. health system.
Read Rosenthal's "Analysis: How the US Invested in the War on Terrorism at the Cost of Public Health"
