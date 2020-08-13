Lalli Mangum – ‘Bombs, Ink, and Autopsies’

By Button Poetry

00:06

Detective Brown hands me the pen and the paper

00:09

to write my statement on,

00:12

and the ink glides much too easily.

00:15

My hand begins to write faster

00:17

than my eyes understand what the words say.

00:21

The only thing worse than holding in a time bomb secret for 16 years

00:26

is the moment you realize it obliterated everything inside of you

00:29

without ever having to explode at all.

00:33

But this was that moment it finally did.

00:35

And the truth burst its way onto one page.

00:38

I start with what I know:

00:40

name, gender, birth date, date and time of incident.

00:44

Lalli Mangum, female, July 3rd, ’97, August 2002–

00:50

all legal legits stern solemn,

00:53

like I was writing on my own autopsy report.

00:57

The soul of a five-year-old begins thumping

01:00

in the center of my chest,

01:01

and I mistake it for a heartbeat.

01:05

She is beating so hard, and the ink glides too easily.

01:09

It makes a perfect, clean line down my torso

01:13

and splays me open under the fluorescent lights.

01:16

And it’s awkward, dare I say, painful

01:20

to open up in this way

01:22

because I’m still alive, and so is she.

01:25

Her voice is wailing and bouncing on the corners of this coroner’s office–

01:29

I mean, questioning room.

01:34

She takes the pen and writes.

01:36

Name: Lalli McDolly, name, help,

01:38

gender, sunflower, birthday, fireworks, birthday, summer, birthday,

01:42

pool party at Romena’s house,

01:44

swimming suit ruined, ripped off.

01:46

Date and time, now, right now.

01:48

Date and time, all the time.

01:50

And who’s got the time?

01:51

“Alice in Wonderland” is on.

01:52

My shirt is off, her father’s awake, my father is at work.

01:55

Romena’s asleep.

01:58

The next portion says, “Please describe in your own words what happened

02:02

and any details you remember.”

02:05

And I remember.

02:07

But she and I do not know what to write here.

02:10

She and I want to cover this portion in scribbles and doodles and tears

02:14

and truth and truth and nothing but the truth.

02:17

But how do you write a truth that turns you inside out

02:19

like a forgotten sock behind the washing machine,

02:21

without just deciding to leave yourself there

02:23

behind the washing machine?

02:25

And how do I write or tell or truth or confess

02:27

or say anything about the time

02:28

Romena’s father sat me on top of the washing machine

02:31

without feeling like I’m inside of a running washing machine?

02:35

I wonder how I kept the silent weight of all of this on a toddler

02:40

and why it took me over ten years

02:41

to lift this unnecessary sarcophagus off my own back.

02:47

And somehow, through all this spinning,

02:50

coherent sentences stitch themselves onto the paper.

02:52

I remember writing a statement on a paper,

02:54

cold and harsh and past tense,

02:57

like the soul of that five-year-old is dead.

03:00

And she’s not.

03:01

She’s still here, haunting and wailing and rooting for me,

03:07

praying for the ink to glide easily.

03:09

I am still stitching myself back together every day.

03:13

But there’s no more ticking of time bombs,

03:16

just the thumping and echoing.

03:19

And she’s still here, she’s still here.

03:23

(applause and cheers)

