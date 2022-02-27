Letting Go and Living Life

The very phrase “let go” would instill anxiety and fear in my mind, because letting go symbolized moving control and just existing without being in charge.

I associated the term “letting go” with being irresponsible, not taking charge of your life and basically operating with a laissez faire approach.

As life continued to happen, I realized that I wasn’t in control…sometimes despite best efforts I couldn’t in all things predict and prevent the intended results and so bit by bit I began to let go.

My phrase for 2022 is “Drop it, leave it and let it go”.

There are certain things if we continue to carry it, the only result will be to stress and so I learnt that it is best to know when to let go.

When unkind words are said, or mistakes made that cause us to beat up on ourselves — drop it , leave it and let it go.

I have learnt that despite our best efforts in our relationships, or a particular endeavour, when it isn’t working out — drop it, leave it and let it go.

Letting go is hard for those of us who likes to be in control, but here is the reality — we were never in control…we may think we are in every situation in life…but it isn’t possible and so. I have learnt to let go.

Letting go doesn’t mean I resign myself to a fatalistic approach.

Letting go is applying wisdom and even effort and knowing when it is time to move on.

Letting go means, knowing when someone despite our best efforts and desires don’t appreciate us, you can’t force someone to, so let go.

It means after drudging to work each day, and not pursuing that dream of owning your business, it is time to let go and pursue that dream instead of daily being consumed by what they said or didn’t say to you.

Letting go is trusting that even though you don’t know how, pursuing that dream, while it isn’t in your control fully, you can align with the right people, the right opportunity without controlling everything.

Letting go is knowing when the person who came into your life for a season has served the purpose and trusting that the disagreement is not the main issue, it is simply they have served their purpose in your life and you need to let go.

Letting go may feel like a loss, but what if better is in store and can only happen by letting go?

Sometimes we are all guilty of fighting to keep something that we know deep down we should let go.

Fear dominates and so we hold on, hopeful that a change will come. In some cases if a change is meant to be it will come, but if it doesn’t it is okay to let go.

We never exchange the best for worse, but from better to the best.

Sonext time whatever situation it may be, know that it is okay to let go.

The best possible might be right there asking you to step out in faith, by letting go of all you know and all that you currently are doing to embrace what is waiting to come.

