Live Healthy | Dad, How Do I?

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Hey kids, so this video is sponsored by Emma. They reached out to see if I was interested in working with them to try out one of their mattresses. I told them I would need to sleep on it, literally, for at least a month to try it out. So they sent me the Emma Climax Hybrid mattress to try out. We’re now a couple of months in, and I have to tell you, it is a great mattress at a great price point.

In previous videos, I’ve talked before about the acronym “self.” The “E” itself stands for exercising and eating right. So today, I want to talk about exercising along with getting a good night’s sleep. First, I have a dad joke for you. How do you put a baby astronaut to sleep? You rock it! Ah.

You know, in this digital age where we really don’t even have to leave our houses, it’s more important than ever for all of us to carve out time in our schedule to get some sort of exercise. It’s not necessary to spend a lot of money. Here are a few easy ways for you to start. I like to walk my dogs, for example. That’s easy and doesn’t cost any money. I have also begun jump-roping again for the first time since high school. It’s a great exercise that really gets your heart rate up. I also like to do push-ups, and again, it doesn’t cost any money. You can do them pretty much anywhere. You don’t have to go to a gym to do push-ups, right? And it’s a great stress reliever, I’ve found.

Along with diet and exercise, it’s important to get a good night’s rest to recharge your body. A mattress can often be overlooked as an important part of a person’s healthy lifestyle. If you think about it, you will spend roughly one-third of your life in your bed.

So I briefly want to show you how to pick out a new mattress using the acronym REST or R-E-S-T. The “R” stands for research. When you’re buying anything, especially a bigger purchase, you’ll want to do your research. When I went online, I found out that Emma has over 75,000 five-star reviews and over 70 product awards with more than 4 million happy sleepers. They have a team of sleep experts and designers who have created a new mattress, which is what I have. It’s called the Emma Climax Hybrid.

The “E” in REST stands for experience. Do they let you try it out to experience for yourself, like test driving a car? In this case, Emma has a 365-night, that’s a whole year, trial to make sure you’re completely satisfied.

The “S” stands for size. You’ll need to make sure it fits you as well as your partner’s needs when looking at size as well as firmness. My wife is tiny, and I’m oversized, to be nice, so we needed a mattress that works well for both of us. I saw in the reviews people in similar situations as us stating that it worked well for them.

The “T” stands for total price. When I say total price, I mean are there hidden costs? Great price, but do you pay for shipping? Do they allow returns? Emma’s price is all-inclusive—50% off, free shipping, and returns.

So one dad tip I will give you: the mattress will arrive in a box. Before you unpack it, I would recommend that you get it into the room that it’s going into prior to unboxing it.

Like I mentioned, we have had the mattress for a couple of months now, and it is a great mattress. Now when we wake up, we feel rested and ready to take on the day. As always, with anything I or anyone else recommends, do your own research, but I would encourage you to give Emma a no-risk trial. I believe you’ll be happy with it. You can get 50% off yours here, and if you use the code “DadHowDoI5,” you’ll get an additional five percent discount. I hope this was helpful to you. Thanks for watching, and God bless you.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Welcome to “Dad, how do I?” Here you will find “How To” videos by a dad who has raised 2 adults (and we still talk). I will do my best to provide useful , practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do. On this channel, you will find a variety of content like How To’s, Story times, Dad Chats, and more!

