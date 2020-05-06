Lock-Down: My Essential 3 Activities

Stuck in limbo feels almost like a song. A waltz of tossing and turning the pages of time. Instead of feeling despondent, I found an article, which inspired me to think about three things I have rediscovered over the past few weeks of living in limbo — land. KeepingItRealWithAnnick inspired me to find something more.

Time alone to practice music, read books, or continue my recovery are three essential areas I am focusing on during my interesting shift into lock-down.

#1 Time Alone

One of our family members moved to Michigan and just in time when I needed a room at home to teach music and do my internship online. I’ve been blessed to have a corner to myself again and feel like I’ve been able to breathe. The time I am in the room I feel like I am safe from the chaos of life. Time alone has become my favorite enjoyable things to look forward too every day. I am spending time with my daughters who live at home, connecting in ways that build our hope and joy.

Even though I have the room to myself, I find them coming into it and sharing insights from their work or school day. Life has become a safe zone at home to share ideas and dream of a healthier tomorrow.

#2 Recovery Support

Rediscovering the joy of recovery has been a blessing. Several apps grace the home page of my iPhone. Now, I have meditation apps like Plum Village, A.A., and the Calm app all centered where I can turn to them as soon as I need support. I’ve returned to the supportive networks to build courage and stamina in my world. Chaos came running, but hope held me solid and safe.

Listening to those in recovery during my internship has given me a renewed sense of pride. I do not need to fear standing up and saying I am in long-term recovery from alcohol and from an eating disorder. The shame does not have to live inside me anymore.

I’ve had over 30 years without Alcohol as a buddy. I’ve had even more years struggling with the E.D. and to this day rejoice that I have a mentor from ANAD who supports my growth. Without recovery support my life would be stuck. I feel like I am whole because I am practicing what I preach to my clients. Powerful much? Indeed. I love In The Rooms because it helps me to connect with resources and information. I believe we all need support. There is power in community!

#3 Knowledge Building

Reading! I’ve always loved reading, so what is new about rediscovering the love of reading? Since everything I am doing is online, reading has become more vital. I stop looking at screens and am accomplishing the books I was neglecting while I spent time in the creation of articles.

Now, my brain is feeling stronger because I feed it with knowledge to strengthen my course of action. Neuroscience, psychology and Buddhism, Spirituality and Mindfulness, addiction and recovery among others wait to fill my new bookshelves and my mind.

My office is becoming organized as my books and desk found their spot. As I prepare for online groups in the next week, I know my life will become hectic again. Although the kind of hectic where I am feeling productive and active in my life of service. Everything I am doing is connecting my faith in humanity with education and change.

I have to prepare quite a bit of materials to begin teaching online so as I do so, reading becomes a safe way to invest in knowledge. I’m referencing research to go along with my Power Points I am creating. The meetings will hold some important aspects for the groups to move through the topics and still connect to the clients. I am nervous and excited at the same time.

