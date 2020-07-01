Love/Hate Challenge

Thank you, God, for these blessings:
- My family: my husband & our son
- Our extended family, both mine & my husband’s
- Our dogs
- My friends, both offline and online
- Leading a purposeful and meaningful life by loving others
- Roses, actually I’m a fan of flowers in general
- Sunsets, especially over the Pacific Ocean
- The Sierra Nevada mountain range. My husband and I married at Lake Tahoe, so the place holds a special place in my heart.
- Sonoma County where we bought our first home and our son was born
- San Francisco where I was born
Having free will and being imperfect means that we humans do err; in fact, at times we sin greatly. I equally hate racism, sexism, homophobia, & mental health discrimination.
- Human Suffering
- War
- Human Rights Abuses
- Hatred
- Racism
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Mental Health Stigma & Discrimination
- Environmental Degradation
- Housecleaning – Housecleaning is trivial compared to the other things on the list. I’m at home, so I should keep our home clean and organized. I guess what I really hate is my failure to attend to my housekeeping responsibilities.
