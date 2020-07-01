Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Love/Hate Challenge

Love/Hate Challenge

I equally hate racism, sexism, homophobia, & mental health discrimination.

Thank you, God, for these blessings:

  1. My family: my husband & our son
  2. Our extended family, both mine & my husband’s
  3. Our dogs
  4. My friends, both offline and online
  5. Leading a purposeful and meaningful life by loving others
  6. Roses, actually I’m a fan of flowers in general
  7. Sunsets, especially over the Pacific Ocean
  8. The Sierra Nevada mountain range. My husband and I married at Lake Tahoe, so the place holds a special place in my heart.
  9. Sonoma County where we bought our first home and our son was born
  10. San Francisco where I was born

Having free will and being imperfect means that we humans do err; in fact, at times we sin greatly. I equally hate racism, sexism, homophobia, & mental health discrimination.

  1. Human Suffering
  2. War
  3. Human Rights Abuses
  4. Hatred
  5. Racism
  6. Sexism
  7. Homophobia
  8. Mental Health Stigma & Discrimination
  9. Environmental Degradation
  10. Housecleaning – Housecleaning is trivial compared to the other things on the list. I’m at home, so I should keep our home clean and organized. I guess what I really hate is my failure to attend to my housekeeping responsibilities.

Previously Published on kittomalley.com

Shutterstock

About Kitt O'Malley

Kitt O’Malley is an author, licensed therapist, and mental health advocate who lives with bipolar disorder. In O'Malley's memoir, "Balancing Act - Writing Through a Bipolar Life," she recounts her struggle with bipolar disorder, the two decades it took to receive a proper diagnosis, and how her journey gave her purpose. O’Malley balances living with bipolar disorder with her work as a mental health advocate and caretaker of her son and parents.

