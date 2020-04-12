Love in the Time of Lockdown

—

We all have a story to tell. Our stories connect us to others, enabling us to recognise our shared humanity in our shared struggles and triumphs.

We are a social species and we need such connections; we need to feel that we belong somewhere. And when life is dark we need to know that we aren’t alone; that someone, somewhere, gets it. That somebody just like us has been there, and has come out the other side.

I share my story to be that familiar stranger to others.

