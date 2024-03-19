MASTER NUMBER 11: The Path of the Dreamer

Master Number 11 is a highly charged version of the Life Path 2. All of the characteristics that apply to a 2 also apply to an 11, only in a more magnified way.

As a Master Number 11, you have the potential to be a source of inspiration and illumination to a wide brushstroke of people. Individuals with this Life Path rely on their instinct—they’re intuitive. In fact, you’re the most intuitive of all numbers. It’s your special connection to your subconscious, gut feeling, and knowledge without rationality. You’re energetically sensitive and have a great understanding of others. You intuit a great deal about what’s going on behind the scenes. You’re here to use your gifts of intuition and sensitivity to help others.

Because the number 11 has all the qualities of the 2 (1 + 1 = 2) the negative points of the number—anxiety, shyness, and stressed energy—are balanced out by the 2’s qualities of charisma and divine inspiration.

The Shadow Side



Remember it’s a choice—we can choose to walk in sunshine or shadow; in light or dark.

When not focused on a goal beyond themselves, the Master Number 11 person can be turned inward—creating fears and phobias. The 11 walks the edge between greatness and self-destruction. Your potential for growth, stability, and personal power lies in your acceptance of intuitive understanding, and of spiritual truths. For the 11, such peace is not found so much in logic, but in faith.

The danger of the 11 is that you need to be focused on a concrete goal—when you’re not attached to a specific aspiration, you experience anxiety and fear. You’re extremely powerful and capable of great things, but can also be self-sabotaging when not using the highly charged vibration of 11 correctly.

If you’re a Master number 11, tap into it and use it to create personal power and spiritual evolution. Don’t deny your instincts—let your inner, guiding voice push you toward a great goal.

Famous People with Master Number 11



Al Gore, Bill Clinton, Colin Powell, Jackie Kennedy, Leonardo DiCaprio, George Patton, Michael Jordan, Gene Wilder, Prince Charles, Ronald Reagan, Rose Kennedy, Rush Limbaugh, and Tim McGraw.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

© TuesdaysWithLaurie.com

iStock image