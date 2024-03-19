Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / MASTER NUMBER 11: The Path of the Dreamer

MASTER NUMBER 11: The Path of the Dreamer

As a Master Number 11, you have the potential to be a source of inspiration and illumination to a wide brushstroke of people.

by Leave a Comment

Master Number 11 is a highly charged version of the Life Path 2. All of the characteristics that apply to a 2 also apply to an 11, only in a more magnified way. 

As a Master Number 11, you have the potential to be a source of inspiration and illumination to a wide brushstroke of people. Individuals with this Life Path rely on their instinct—they’re intuitive. In fact, you’re the most intuitive of all numbers. It’s your special connection to your subconscious, gut feeling, and knowledge without rationality. You’re energetically sensitive and have a great understanding of others. You intuit a great deal about what’s going on behind the scenes. You’re here to use your gifts of intuition and sensitivity to help others.

Because the number 11 has all the qualities of the 2 (1 + 1 = 2) the negative points of the number—anxiety, shyness, and stressed energy—are balanced out by the 2’s qualities of charisma and divine inspiration.

The Shadow Side

Remember it’s a choice—we can choose to walk in sunshine or shadow; in light or dark.

When not focused on a goal beyond themselves, the Master Number 11 person can be turned inward—creating fears and phobias. The 11 walks the edge between greatness and self-destruction. Your potential for growth, stability, and personal power lies in your acceptance of intuitive understanding, and of spiritual truths. For the 11, such peace is not found so much in logic, but in faith.

The danger of the 11 is that you need to be focused on a concrete goal—when you’re not attached to a specific aspiration, you experience anxiety and fear. You’re extremely powerful and capable of great things, but can also be self-sabotaging when not using the highly charged vibration of 11 correctly.

If you’re a Master number 11, tap into it and use it to create personal power and spiritual evolution. Don’t deny your instincts—let your inner, guiding voice push you toward a great goal.

Famous People with Master Number 11

Al Gore, Bill Clinton, Colin Powell, Jackie Kennedy, Leonardo DiCaprio, George Patton, Michael Jordan, Gene Wilder, Prince Charles, Ronald Reagan, Rose Kennedy, Rush Limbaugh, and Tim McGraw.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

© TuesdaysWithLaurie.com

 

iStock image

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x