I see them everywhere. People who successfully quit their 9–5 to finally, finally pursue their purpose. Release that creative energy. And part of me thinks “I need to do that, too”.

Another part knows it wouldn’t work for me.

I tried that.

I tested quitting. It’s called Sabbatical.

If I learned one thing in my Sabbatical is that freedom from corporate structures comes with other limitations.

Total freedom from structures or even yes, total freedom, can be a burden in its own. Suddenly, I had so much time to fill. And even my head, which always has plenty of ideas, felt paralysed.

“If I have time to realize all. those. ideas. I need to bring all of them to life.” This guiding thought killed me. I put so much pressure on myself to make the most of that time that I felt completely lost most times.

And yet, taking four months off was one of the best things I could have done for myself.

Where you’re fear sits, there’s your task

I have a deep fear of being unproductive. Of wasting my potential and my ideas. Which ironically isn’t in favour of implementing my ideas, as they are too emotionally loaded for me.

My fear of failure is so big that most often, I don’t risk starting.

And that is what I realized in my Sabbatical. I also realized that I don’t owe any perfection to any big idea that I am having. And while during my Sabbatical it seemed to me like I wouldn’t achieve anything…

… I have a Run Club now.

It may take time to realize that everything needs time. The compounding effect of small efforts may be one of the biggest forces in the world. And it can only be sustained if you radically accept that achieving any goal cannot be forced.

I started posting regularly on an Instagram account about running in my Sabbatical. Somewhat, I had the delusion that if I wouldn’t grow over 10k followers in 3 months, this would be a failure.

Well, it’s been 7 months since my Sabbatical started and I grew from around 60 to 450 followers. In retrospective, I am super happy I did that.

The Instagram account helped me to start a little run club in my hometown. It’s not fancy, it’s not famous, but it’s beautiful.

Just keep swimming, swimming, swimming

Little successes like this help me to keep going. There may be days or even weeks where I see zero progress. And now, I am again time-restricted. I am back in corporate.

And somewhat, even if this adds around 40 extra hours to the week, it helps me to unleash my creative energy around that. When I didn’t have that structure, I felt a lot more pressure and also emptiness.

When I have it, even if this may be aritificial, I feel more at ease. And I feel more driven to provide some extra space for my creative mind.

So maybe after all, working in corporate is not always a burden, but can be also a motor for the creative mind.

What do you think?

I’m curious on your thoughts if you are a creative soul in the corporate world. Does it hinder or help your work?