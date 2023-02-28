After the Capsule Wardrobe post last week, I received a dozen emails asking:

What does a minimalist this look like?

What does a minimalist that look like?

The easiest question to answer first is, What does the inside of a minimalist medicine cabinet look like?

Some of you aren’t old enough to remember the Right Guard deodorant television commercials from when I was growing up. But I assure you, I don’t see another human being when I open my medicine cabinet door!

I don’t know about other minimalists, but here’s what inside my medicine cabinet:

TOP SHELF—LEFT TO RIGHT

CeraVe AM moisturizer with SPF 30

CeraVe PM moisturizer with ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid

Boom! — The one and only makeup item that I use on my cheeks and lips for color

LaVanila, the healthy deodorant (vanilla/grapefruit)

LaVanila, the healthy fragrance (vanilla/grapefruit)

MyChelle sun protection with replenishing solar defense SPF 30 broad spectrum

BOTTOM SHELF—LEFT TO RIGHT

Toothpaste — Colgate Optic White stain fighter

Toothbrush

Tongue scraper

Honest face & body lotion

Hello mouthwash naturally healthy with aloe vera and coconut oil

You might be wondering where Len keeps his stuff. It’s in one of the bathroom vanity drawers. The other drawers contain our shared items (q-tips, floss, cotton balls, band-aids, etc.).

What’s in your medicine cabinet?

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

