After the Capsule Wardrobe post last week, I received a dozen emails asking:
What does a minimalist this look like?
What does a minimalist that look like?
The easiest question to answer first is, What does the inside of a minimalist medicine cabinet look like?
Some of you aren’t old enough to remember the Right Guard deodorant television commercials from when I was growing up. But I assure you, I don’t see another human being when I open my medicine cabinet door!
I don’t know about other minimalists, but here’s what inside my medicine cabinet:
TOP SHELF—LEFT TO RIGHT
- CeraVe AM moisturizer with SPF 30
- CeraVe PM moisturizer with ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid
- Boom! — The one and only makeup item that I use on my cheeks and lips for color
- LaVanila, the healthy deodorant (vanilla/grapefruit)
- LaVanila, the healthy fragrance (vanilla/grapefruit)
- MyChelle sun protection with replenishing solar defense SPF 30 broad spectrum
BOTTOM SHELF—LEFT TO RIGHT
- Toothpaste — Colgate Optic White stain fighter
- Toothbrush
- Tongue scraper
- Honest face & body lotion
- Hello mouthwash naturally healthy with aloe vera and coconut oil
You might be wondering where Len keeps his stuff. It’s in one of the bathroom vanity drawers. The other drawers contain our shared items (q-tips, floss, cotton balls, band-aids, etc.).
What’s in your medicine cabinet?
—
This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Author