Home / Featured Content / Metaphysical Milkshake [Video]

Metaphysical Milkshake [Video]

“Why did Rainn Wilson steal a car?” and other life’s big questions

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Metaphysical Milkshake podcast hosts Rainn Wilson and Reza Aslan hit the streets to help answer strangers’ Life’s Big Questions.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
it’s your birthday do you um now that
00:02
you’re one year or older do you feel
00:05
uh the vice grip of time
00:08
grabbing you by the neck and squeezing
00:10
and squeezing until there’s no life left
00:12
i didn’t until you said that hey there
00:14
i’m raine wilson and i’m reza aslan and
00:16
together we’ve got a brand new podcast
00:18
metaphysical milkshake that’s right we
00:20
ask all of life’s big questions and
00:22
sometimes even answer them and we’re not
00:23
afraid to get weird along the way and
00:25
speaking of weird we’re out here on the
00:26
street asking just random strangers
00:29
what’s their life’s big question nothing
00:31
weird about that no that’s totally
00:33
normal pandemic so life’s big questions
00:35
you guys have any what is the meaning of
00:37
all this why are we here what am i gonna
00:40
do
00:41
with your life yeah
00:43
is he gonna
00:44
give me a baby oh yeah wow which
00:47
religion to choose what are you looking
00:48
for in a religion for it to not feel
00:50
cult-like not too too many rules like
00:53
what’s the point of
00:54
doing anything in a way because we were
00:55
saying like we’re like speckles of dust
00:57
practically yeah i’m kind of depressed
00:58
now yeah you’ve gotten me really but
01:00
this is kind of an existential despair
01:02
you’re experiencing do you believe in
01:03
soul mates i don’t know that’s a great
01:06
question this is a good question this is
01:07
gonna this is gonna turn out bad i mean
01:09
i can’t picture anybody else and also
01:12
you know that’s final answer enough
01:14
sticking to it
01:15
how can i make everyone in my life happy
01:17
and loved and i always struggle with
01:20
that because you can only do so much for
01:22
so many people while also fueling what
01:24
you need no rules
01:26
yeah not too many religion without rules
01:28
chanting chanting yes or no guess if
01:30
it’s not forced optional don’t force me
01:32
to chant god yes or no or whatever god
01:35
probably so i feel like the fastest
01:38
road to unhappiness
01:40
is making everyone else happy finding
01:43
the balance but at the same time making
01:45
other people happy can be one of the
01:46
deepest most satisfying kinds of
01:48
happiness it’s a conundrum we’ve got god
01:50
we’ve got community chanting but not
01:52
forced
01:58
drugs are okay though in this religion
02:00
drugs are fine i do think there is um
02:02
such thing as a soulmate but i do think
02:04
people have multiple soul mates the
02:06
algorithms of the universe said that we
02:08
were meant to be
02:10
on
02:12
tinder going along with milkshake
02:13
metaphor we’ve got a bunch of life’s big
02:15
questions right here in this blender if
02:17
you had
02:18
to switch religions which would you
02:20
choose well no that isn’t exactly same
02:22
question
02:24
that is literally definitely a message
02:26
when in life is a human being’s prime
02:29
right now but when is now for you
02:32
well i’m 32.
02:34
so it’s uh i’m 28.
02:38
no i just did one of the takes
02:41
is wealth evil
02:43
everyone thinks the bible says money is
02:45
the root of all evil that’s not what the
02:46
bible says the bible says
02:49
the love of money is the root of all
02:52
evil ah is anyone better than keanu
02:54
reeve
02:56
no no is being famous good for your
02:58
health well
02:59
[Music]
03:01
oh can we officiate your wedding oh my
03:04
god right now i’m ordained ordained the
03:07
minister he could get you guys married
03:09
right now
03:10
let’s do this this is your car right
03:13
this is this is my car
03:15
oh no oh sometimes rain steals cars this
03:19
was all just to get your car that’s all
03:21
this was this can’t happen
03:24
this officially can’t happen if you’ve
03:26
learned anything today
03:28
never leave your car
03:29
running while asking life’s biggest
03:32
questions my
03:33
life’s big
03:35
big questions thank you so much chris
03:38
take care these are an adorable couple
03:40
they’re doing really good they’ll never
03:41
make it i i don’t i don’t think they’ll
03:42
last
03:44
that wasn’t so bad yeah let’s call it a
03:46
day extra ones here well a lot of extra
03:48
life’s questions well let’s try and
03:49
answer some of these are women better
03:51
than men in so many ways absolutely so
03:54
in so many ways hey everyone if you
03:56
liked that video please subscribe to the
03:58
metaphysical milkshake youtube channel
04:00
smash the button wherever it is
04:02
tibetan buddhism
04:03
tibetan buddhism you can really get into
04:05
some sex stuff oh the tantrums the
04:07
tantric stuff i’m talking about like
04:09
buddhism oh no no i thought that was all
04:12
it was thanks for watching everyone to
04:14
watch full episodes of our podcast
04:15
metaphysical milkshake click on the
04:17
subscription button below
04:19
thank you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About SoulPancake

SoulPancake is actor Rainn Wilson's media and production company that creates entertaining, joyful, and inspiring content related to the human experience.

