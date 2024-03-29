Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Millet and Butternut Squash Fritters. A Recipe that Is Delicious, Healthy and Filling

Millet and Butternut Squash Fritters. A Recipe that Is Delicious, Healthy and Filling

Delicious, healthy, and filling Millet and Butternut Squash Fritters. Rich, flavorful, cheesy patties. Gluten-free.

by Leave a Comment

 

Delicious, healthy, and filling Millet and Butternut Squash Fritters. Rich, flavorful, cheesy patties. Gluten-free.

Delicious, healthy, and filling Butternut Squash and Millet Gluten-Free Fritters! #fritters #cakes #vegetarian #glutenfree #butternutsquash #fall #autumn #millet #healthy #easy #meal #lunch #dinner #snack
These fritters have a delightful combination of flavors, and are
simply put — super delicious!

Delicious, healthy, and filling Butternut Squash and Millet Gluten-Free Fritters! #fritters #cakes #vegetarian #glutenfree #butternutsquash #fall #autumn #millet #healthy #easy #meal #lunch #dinner #snack

Delicious, healthy, and filling Butternut Squash and Millet Gluten-Free Fritters! #fritters #cakes #vegetarian #glutenfree #butternutsquash #fall #autumn #millet #healthy #easy #meal #lunch #dinner #snack
With the healthful properties of millet, and the subtle sweetness of butternut squash, you will find these tasty fritters to also be satisfyingly guilt-free & filling…
Delicious, healthy, and filling Butternut Squash and Millet Gluten-Free Fritters! #fritters #cakes #vegetarian #glutenfree #butternutsquash #fall #autumn #millet #healthy #easy #meal #lunch #dinner #snack

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

More Delicious Butternut Squash Recipes

Butternut Squash Curry

Gluten Free Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Butternut Squash Casserole

Delicious, healthy, and filling Butternut Squash and Millet Gluten-Free Fritters! #fritters #cakes #vegetarian #glutenfree #butternutsquash #fall #autumn #millet #healthy #easy #meal #lunch #dinner #snack

Millet and Butternut Squash Fritters

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Kristen Wood

About Kristen Wood

Kristen Wood is the author of *Vegetarian Family Cookbook*, *Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook,* and *Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners*. She is also a food writer, photographer, recipe developer, and creator of MOON and spoon and yum.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x