Mindset and Survival

Ever seen a cat chase off a Doberman? Or heard the familiar tale from high school of the little guy who “snapped” and attacked the biggest guy in the class? The reason this happens is all to do with attitude. It’s a will to win and a belief you’re willing and able to do whatever it takes to protect you and yours.

This attitude doesn’t come naturally to everyone. I know this to be true because years ago I didn’t have an inch of self-belief or attitude – when backed into a corner I used to crumble (or cry!) Those days are gone for me – and they can be for you if you’ve got the will and motivation.

There is no “right” answer that fits everybody for every situation, but a decent Self-Defense establishment will be able to show you the way. If you want some pointers in the right direction get in touch. I’m qualified to teach so that’s an option if you’re local.