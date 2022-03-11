More Meaning and Fun Through Gamifying Life

When we are stressed, overwhelmed or overworked it can be a sign that we are taking life more seriously than we need to. Gamifying our activities is one way to bring more ease, fun and deeper meaning back into our lives. Today’s podcast guest, Thomas Edwards, author of The 1Up Effect shows us how.

Many of my clients find life overwhelming and stressful. It’s easy to lose sight of fun when we are burdened with daily tasks, family care and global crises.

Kids are almost always playing games. But as we become adults we may hardly ever play games. What if adding some elements of games could make your life more interesting and satisfying?

Thomas Edwards, author of the upcoming book The 1Up Effect, joined me on the Man Alive podcast to discuss this. Thomas is a coach and former professional wingman and has been featured in hundreds of media outlets, including Men’s Health, the Wall Street Journal, GQ, Entrepreneur, the New York Times and the Steve Harvey Show. He has shifted his career to focus on helping people level up their purpose with more meaning and fun.

In our podcast conversation we discussed…

How to make tasks into a game that invites more significance and enjoyment Learning to master game loop The four principles of The 1Up Effect Whether your vision of success is yours or expectations others placed on you How to live life like you found an extra one



Links:

Connect with Thomas Edwards



https://www.thomasedwardsjr.com/

Connect with Shana James

Bio:

Thomas Edwards is an innovative visionary in maximizing fulfillment in life. Author of the upcoming book, The 1Up Effect, he works with professionals, leaders, and businesses wanting to level up their purpose, joy, passion, and achievement, using his unique, game-like methodology for high-level transformation.

He’s a former professional wingman and has been featured in hundreds of media outlets, including features in Men’s Health, the Wall Street Journal, GQ, Entrepreneur, the New York Times, on MTV, ABC, and the Steve Harvey Show, among others. When he’s not collecting watches, swimming laps in the pool, or being a #girldad to his 4-year old daughter, you can find Thomas with a controller in his hand, playing some of his favorite games.

