We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Movember Celebrates and Uplifts Black Digital Creators as a Resource for Mental Health and Wellness

Movember Celebrates and Uplifts Black Digital Creators as a Resource for Mental Health and Wellness

by

 

Movember, the leading men’s health charity, is taking a new spin on how Black men approach self-care and mental health through creative digital content.

The nonprofit recently launched their first-ever media accelerator – the Rooted & Rising Collective – which consists of 10 brilliant emerging digital creators who created original content to motivate young Black men across the nation to step into their human potential, take good care of themselves, and live happier, healthier, longer lives.

Aimed at educating and supporting the health and wellbeing of young Black men ages 15-24, the digital shorts created by the Rooted & Rising Collective harness their creative prowess to share the benefits of self-care practices and the impact self-care has on young Black men.

Each creator has a unique take on sharing and documenting their mental health & wellness tips and personal stories – some with a comedic approach, and some with a more personal, intimate video.

You can check out some of the creators’ content below:

  • Benjamin Abiola shares a short about how Black men don’t say goodnight to each other.
  • Richard Cannon encourages viewers to stop comparing yourself to social media, and instead understand and accept your insecurities.
  • Vlogger Xavier D’Leau takes time to reflect on how he feels about turning 30, the anxieties about aging in the Black LGBTQ+ community, and how we can implement self-care across our communities in order for us to grow, support, and love each other better.
  • Vaughn Dabney shares his self-care routine to inspire other black men to explore self-care activities (not just physical) that help manage stressors and health.
  • Alonzo Russel reflects on how he rose against the odds to become a music artist and GRAMMY contender through an intimate video. See Part 1 and Part 2.
  • Recording artist / music producer Princeton Brown on bonding with his vulnerability and finding ways to focus on his health and wellbeing – both mentally and physically.

 

Are you interested in sharing the wellbeing resources from Movember’s Rooted & Rising Collective content? I’d be happy to connect you with the digital creators or a Movember spokesperson for an interview, and can share more assets upon request.

Let me know what you think!

Ashley

***

About Rooted & Rising

The Movember “Rooted and Rising Collective” Social Impact Accelerator for Black Men is a 3-month program designed to equip its participants with inspiration, techniques, and tools to create sustainable and profitable businesses while producing impactful content that encourages mental wellbeing and self-care. The influential Black men who make up the inaugural cohort are role models for millions, demonstrating healthy expressions of manhood and self-care through dynamic and engaging storytelling, and impart lasting change on their communities and future generations of young black men.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world.
In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives.
The charity’s vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men’s health.
To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com

