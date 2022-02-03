Movember Celebrates and Uplifts Black Digital Creators as a Resource for Mental Health and Wellness

Movember, the leading men’s health charity, is taking a new spin on how Black men approach self-care and mental health through creative digital content.

The nonprofit recently launched their first-ever media accelerator – the Rooted & Rising Collective – which consists of 10 brilliant emerging digital creators who created original content to motivate young Black men across the nation to step into their human potential, take good care of themselves, and live happier, healthier, longer lives.

Aimed at educating and supporting the health and wellbeing of young Black men ages 15-24, the digital shorts created by the Rooted & Rising Collective harness their creative prowess to share the benefits of self-care practices and the impact self-care has on young Black men.

Each creator has a unique take on sharing and documenting their mental health & wellness tips and personal stories – some with a comedic approach, and some with a more personal, intimate video.

You can check out some of the creators’ content below:

Benjamin Abiola shares a short about how Black men don’t say goodnight to each other.

Richard Cannon encourages viewers to stop comparing yourself to social media, and instead understand and accept your insecurities.

Vlogger Xavier D’Leau takes time to reflect on how he feels about turning 30, the anxieties about aging in the Black LGBTQ+ community, and how we can implement self-care across our communities in order for us to grow, support, and love each other better.

Vaughn Dabney shares his self-care routine to inspire other black men to explore self-care activities (not just physical) that help manage stressors and health.

Alonzo Russel reflects on how he rose against the odds to become a music artist and GRAMMY contender through an intimate video. See Part 1 and Part 2.

Recording artist / music producer Princeton Brown on bonding with his vulnerability and finding ways to focus on his health and wellbeing – both mentally and physically.

About Rooted & Rising

The Movember “Rooted and Rising Collective” Social Impact Accelerator for Black Men is a 3-month program designed to equip its participants with inspiration, techniques, and tools to create sustainable and profitable businesses while producing impactful content that encourages mental wellbeing and self-care. The influential Black men who make up the inaugural cohort are role models for millions, demonstrating healthy expressions of manhood and self-care through dynamic and engaging storytelling, and impart lasting change on their communities and future generations of young black men.

Photo credit: Shutterstock