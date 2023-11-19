My Celebrity Crush

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Hello, my name is Mrs. Melody, and we’re here with episode LA. Guess who’s gonna be here? Tracy Ellis Ross. Yeah, yeah, all right, man.

Here’s a little message to those of you who get packages from Brands. About a year and a half ago, my wife got sent a small package from Pattern Beauty, some hair moisturizer, some hydration spray, and something else I can’t remember. But my wife became a fan of the company and also Tracy Ellis Ross, who is the CEO of the company. Then Yvette started to invest in the company by purchasing something that they had coming out. They had a brand new blow dryer. And I was like, “Look, I love the brand already. Let me see what this blow dryer is talking about. I need a new blow dryer anyway.” So she got the blow dryer, and I shot her unboxing for it. She opened up the box, she showed every piece of it, she talked about the user experience. And that was just really her investing into the company itself. Then, just like magic, Pattern Beauty invited us to an event in LA, where we drove up there and we got to meet Tracy Ellis Ross. And it’s a lot more to this story. We’re going to hop into it. I just want to let you know, please don’t forget to support those brands who are supporting you. I told my wife that if there’s one person I have a crush on, it’s Tracy Ellis Ross. And I think she forgot, so I’m very nervous to be here.

Usually, when we go to events like this, it’s not as warm. But it was a very warm welcoming. It felt like we belonged there. It felt like the atmosphere was built for black women, especially. I believe I was the only black man in the entire space, and they still welcomed me like I was one of y’all. We’ll be the first to tell you, finding time for self-care as a married couple can be challenging amidst the responsibilities of daily life, work, and family commitments. This is why we were overwhelmed by the experience Pattern Beauty and Ulta cultivated for us. Take a moment to think of what self-care looks like alongside your partner and how you can sneak in some of that real soon.

