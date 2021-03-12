My First Child Was an Alien, My Second “So Precious”

When my son was born and let out a cry, the entire room was in awe — the entire room, except me. My first thought, “he is not an alien.”

The birth of my first child was an out of this world experience, literally. Some say all births are miracles, I suggest most are nature — but his was a miracle.

There was a team of thirteen health care workers at his birth; the team prepared for an unwell child. At 37 weeks, I had an amniocentesis to determine if he could be delivered then; at 37 weeks gestation, his lungs measured approximately 22 weeks. Things were not looking good.

I was described as a “ticking time bomb” and prescribed rest (and numerous medications) to keep the baby baking as long as possible. He was so underdeveloped; it was uncertain if he would survive in the outside world. Under constant monitoring, the hospital was my new home. After six weeks of strict hospital bed rest and one short trip home for Christmas Day, cut short as the hospital called me to return, my first child was born.

After an induction and 28 hours of labour, my child entered the world — crying. Healthy. Surpassing all expectations. Truly miraculous. My only thought, “he’s not an alien.”

An instantaneous connection was not present; everything was foreign — absolutely nothing felt innate. Looking back, I can appreciate the maternal instincts that did exist — but you wouldn’t have convinced me of that eleven years ago.

It took four months to feel connected to my son and to begin to settle into motherhood. It took four months to destruct the fortress I had built to protect myself from the genuine possibility of a catastrophic delivery.

I experienced disassociation and operated far more like I was following an operating manual and installing a kitchen appliance:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Connect the open mouth to the spout. Wait up to 10 seconds. A seal will form. An odd pulse, also known as “let down” will occur. Maintain the connection of the seal for approximately 10 minutes. Detach from the seal. Raise and allow excess air which may have entered pipes to escape. Use caution. Some fluid may also flow from the pipe. This is normal and no cause for concern. Switch sides to repeat step 1 on the other spout. This second latch may only take 5 minutes, but efforts for equal distribution are encouraged. Spouts and their surrounding plumbing may otherwise become lopsided and the plumbing, less functional. Depending on your model, you may need to maintain an upright position for the next hour. This is because high levels of acid can form and result in a loud, piercing scream. To avoid this, maintain that upright position. Acid will settle and assist with breaking down nutrients. It is a natural process and assists with full circulation of the plumbing system to the point of exit. When full circulation is complete, the whitish-yellow fluid that was first administered will now take the form of an oil slick. This sludge can get on every surface. TAKE EXTREME CAUTION. While you can make efforts to contain the sludge with a thick fabric, the force at which the fluid passes through the pipes can result in what is called a “blow out.” When this occurs, be assured it is very normal. The best approach to address is to place the model in a bath of warm water.

It took four months to believe I was worthy to receive this gift. To savour the moments that would pass by so quickly, like a breeze as you stroll along the ocean shoreline — a constant reminder of its presence but unrecognizable unless you acknowledge your surrounding environment.

. . .

A Completely Different Experience With My Second

At 16 weeks pregnant, the contractions began. Contractions at 16 weeks are not common. I was a high risk after the placental abruption with my first and was admitted to the hospital early. Extensive scar tissue from a ruptured intestine in my late teens and a restructuring of my small and large bowels rearranged my anatomy. The repositioning caused an irritable uterus, and this set the course for a difficult pregnancy.

A challenging but familiar pregnancy and one that provided my baby’s health remained favourable, I was confident I could handle — physically. Emotionally, things were less sure.

My emotions were unstable as I consciously, continually anticipated hemorrhaging. There is a higher risk of abruption when experienced in previous pregnancies (National Library of Medicine), a fact at the forefront of my mind.

When my placenta separated during my first pregnancy, I was home alone. I thought I had peed myself; however, the blood puddling on the bathroom floor was a clear indicator that was not the case. As paramedics transported me to the hospital, my blood pressure lowered en route, 60/40. Advanced life support called, and I was transferred to a new care team approximately 15 minutes into the 40-minute drive. Upon arrival at the hospital, a medical team met me in the ambulance bay, and much of the next few hours are a blur.

The remaining memory, the pool on the bathroom floor, continually played during my pregnancy. However, things eased as my child’s lungs developed appropriately; even with the past adversity, I began to relax. With this reassurance, I could enjoy the somersaults and feet pushing into the rib-cage, my abdomen continually morphing in mysterious shapes — a reminder of the life inside of me. With that, the bonding began.

This bond was completely unfamiliar and one that carried through to my child’s delivery. “He’s so precious. He’s so precious. He’s so precious.” I repeated like a turning second-hand on a clock.

“You have named your child ‘Precious,’” a nurse remarked. Confused, I paused. “Oh, we don’t have a name. He’s just so precious.” “That he is,” the nurse replied.

An all-consuming feeling of love. The love you read about in parenting books and was so absent the first time around took hold of my heart. The instantaneous love felt as your newborn curls into your chest, and your hearts beat alongside each other. The love that was markedly absent the first time was more than present with my second.

. . .

What does this mean now?

From the mechanical operation of my first to the smothering love of my second, eleven and eight years later, we are finding ourselves in equilibrium.

The experience with my first grounded me. It ensured I would not take my children for granted. When preparing for the potential loss of my first, the guard I had built to protect myself informs me how much of a connection, how much love, was there eleven years ago.

My vantage point then, completely obstructed.

The clear view now has me seeing craters on the moon and experiencing a love that I can only appreciate as more meaningful — more meaningful and unequivocally balanced.

Whether or not that deep love is apparent at birth, and it might not be, hold on — it’s there. Your ability to hold on — that is love.

Your ability to be present and experience that textbook love — this is love, too.

So, what does this mean now? Now, I have the privilege of helping two humans navigate their way through life. As much as the journey to bring them into the world differed, I am honoured and grateful to be their mom.

Honoured. Grateful. That is the love of a parent. That is the beauty of being present and patient. That is the beauty of perspective and how even though my first child was an alien, and my Second “so precious” — both experiences lead to the same depth of relationship years later.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

—

Photo credit: Michal Bar Haim on Unsplash