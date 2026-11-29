By Donna Kallner

It takes time to compile, document and confirm the results of voting before officials certify an election. Procedures differ from state to state. But multiple checks are conducted to ensure the accuracy of official results. In Wisconsin, those checks are conducted in public meetings by boards of canvassers. Canvass procedures help identify and correct errors like mathematical mistakes or incomplete reporting.

Here’s what canvasses look like where I live. I’m from a county in northern Wisconsin with a total population under 20,000. In my township, which has about 600 registered voters, there is only one polling place. I serve as an election inspector on a five-person election board sworn to support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the State of Wisconsin. Our two-year appointments are approved by the elected supervisors of this municipality. Like many rural poll workers, our Election Day doesn’t end when the polls close.

Polls Close. Unless voters are still waiting in line at 8 p.m., the Chief Inspector (CI) announces that the polls are closed. Once all voters have cast their ballots, poll workers become the local board of canvassers (LBOC). The LBOC completes the process of reconciling poll lists, counting ballots, completing required forms, and transmitting results. The local canvass is a public meeting, open to anyone who wants to observe how post-election paperwork, tallying, and end of night tasks are done.

The local canvass. After closing the polls, the Chief Inspector uses key access and a password to close the polls on the optical scan tabulator that reads and counts paper ballots. She then has the tabulator print paper copies of the results. One tape shows votes cast for every candidate in every race on the ballot. A second tape shows votes for write-in candidates. Copies of those two tapes, along with a zero-count tape printed before the polls opened, are printed for the municipal clerk, the county clerk, and the two school boards in our township (if school board seats are on the ballot). Members of the election board certify each of those tapes by signing them.

Meanwhile, the CI removes and documents the number-coded security seal and unlocks the ballot box the tabulator feeds into. Canvassers then remove the ballots. Then at least two canvassers count the number of ballots. That number should not be greater than the number assigned in the poll book to the last voter of the day. But it might be less. For example, a voter may sign in on the poll book but choose not to vote for anyone. Or an absentee ballot certificate envelope might have been returned containing nothing, or even a ballot they received but didn’t return for a previous election. In that case, the ballot is rejected and secured separately, the situation is documented, and the number of paper ballots is less than the total number of voters. Any discrepancy between the number of voters and the number of paper ballots is investigated and documented.

Canvassers visually scan all ballots for any that may have write-in votes that the optical scan didn’t tabulate. Voters sometimes forget to fill in the oval to indicate a write-in as their choice, so the tabulator doesn’t know to count the write-in. Those ballots have to be hand-counted. Even so, not all write-ins are reported with election results. Wisconsin has specific rules about what constitutes a valid write-in vote. We review ballots to identify which write-ins are valid under state law. Those are counted and reported. The votes cast for Mickey Mouse slow the process and do not count.

Ballots may also have to be hand-counted when a municipality runs out of pre-printed paper ballots compatible with the optical scan tabulator. (That, of course, is documented.) And in some municipalities, there are voters who refuse to use a tabulator and insist on a hand count. Hand-counting is done by two or more election workers, who compare and confirm their totals.

Once the tabulator tapes are printed and the hand count is complete, the CI begins to compile information on a tally sheet. For each race, she notes the number and type (tabulator or hand-count) of votes for every ballot candidate and valid write-in candidate.

As soon as possible, we call the county clerk to report the unofficial grand total for each person in each race. We also report our municipality’s total number of voters for the day, the total number of ballots cast, the total number of absentee voters, the number of Election Day voter registrations, and any other information the county clerk requires.

Original tally sheets must be completed for both municipal and county clerks, as well as school district clerks in some elections. To each of those sheets we attach a zero-count tape, a write-ins tape, and a results tape – all signed and certified by poll workers.

We then secure ballots in a ballot container with a tamper-evident seal. We document the serial number of that container, which our municipal clerk returns to the county clerk along with the county’s copy of the poll book (certified by our poll workers), tally sheets with certified tabulator tapes attached, unused ballots, used absentee ballot certificate envelopes, rejected ballots, keys that allow access to memory devices that record activity on the optical scan tabulator, and a certified Inspectors’ Statement.

The Inspectors’ Statement summarizes the results of the day’s voting (including hand-count ballot and optical scan ballot numbers), records serial numbers for tamper-evident seals that secure the tabulator memory devices, and provides a chain-of-custody record for the voted ballots container. It also includes an Incident Log.

The Incident Log is a record of everything of note that happened at the polling place during Election Day. It’s where we report things like when a voter accidentally signs in the wrong box in the poll book. Or that the tabulator sounded an alert tone because a voter was trying to cast a ballot that contained stray marks or overvotes (circles filled in for more candidates than allowed for an office). In those instances or when a voter reports they made a mistake they wish to correct, Wisconsin lets the voter spoil that ballot and vote on a fresh one. But there’s a specific process for remaking ballots, and every incidence must be recorded.

Even paper jams get recorded on the Incident Log. A paper jam requires the CI to key the tabulator, remove the number-coded security device on the ballot box, open the ballot box with a separate key, remove the jammed ballot, relock the ballot box, apply and record a new number-coded security device, key the tabulator, and instruct it to resume standard voting. The CI works as quickly as possible to clear a jam so in-person voters are not delayed in casting their ballots. When an absentee ballot (folded multiple times to fit in the certificate envelope) jams, the CI might decide to secure remaining absentee ballots and wait to cast them until in-person voting slows down. That can be why the voter number issued to an in-person voter might be higher than the number shown on the screen of the tabulator after they cast their ballot.

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A complete and accurate Inspectors’ Statement and Incident Log and organized materials help the next board of canvassers understand what happened at the polling place. The canvass may be for a school board election, or it might be the County board of canvass that certifies local, municipal, state and federal elections.

Here’s what a county canvass might look like.

The county canvass. Like the Local Board of Canvass conducted at my rural polling place after the polls close, the County Board of Canvassers is a public meeting in Wisconsin. The date, time, and location are published in advance, along with the agenda: to canvass the results of an election, update any election totals where necessary, and sign the Election Canvass documents to submit to the Wisconsin State Elections Commission.

Early on the Monday following November’s midterm Election Day, I attended the canvass as an observer. I was the only observer that day. The first order of business was the swearing in of canvassers. Then they got right to work.

First, they reviewed poll book certifications and Inspectors’ Statements from each municipality and city ward.

At the end of voting on Election Day, poll workers certify that the attached poll list is true, correct and complete. That poll book certification includes the last voter number and the page number in the poll book where the last voter of the day signed. County canvassers go to that page to check that the last voter number is circled and consistent with the total number of voters listed on the Inspectors’ Statement.

If any information is incomplete or inconsistent, canvassers search for the source of the discrepancy. For example, if poll workers accidentally skipped a voter number. Or if they mistakenly noted absentee ballots cast by voters with only an “A” but did not assign voter numbers by their names in the poll book. If the last voter number does not match the number of ballots cast, canvassers may need to go through the poll book page by page, and study the Inspectors’ Statement to puzzle out why those numbers are off. They document the circumstances and rationale for any adjustment made to total numbers. This portion of the canvass does not change any vote counts for individual candidates in any race. But it is important to have accurate totals for the next phase of the canvass.

That’s where canvassers review vote counts in individual races and compare them with the total voter number. Undervoting (not selecting any candidate) is common, so there’s nothing unusual about the total in a race being somewhat less than the total number of voters casting ballots. However, finding a total number of votes cast in a race greater than the total number of voters would send up red flags.

Working as a team, canvassers compare the totals for each person in each office on the certified tapes and certified tally sheet from a municipality or ward and a draft printout of the Wisconsin Election Commission reporting form. Again, any discrepancy is investigated. For example, if a tally sheet was blank in the “grand total” column, canvassers would need to determine the total sum of tabulator plus hand-count plus write-ins, then reconcile with the tapes and Inspectors’ Statement, and ensure that the grand total of votes for everyone in that race does not exceed the total number of voters.

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It’s important to remember that a canvass is an audit of reporting, not an audit of ballots. The paper ballots cast by voters, whether fed into a tabulator or hand-counted, remain in their voted ballots container with its tamper-evident seal unless or until there’s a valid reason under state law, like a spot audit or a recount, to open it.

Donna Kallner writes from Langlade County in rural northern Wisconsin.

This article first appeared on The Daily Yonder and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

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Previously Published on dailyyonder.com with Creative Commons License

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