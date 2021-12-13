My Nephew and His Hoop Dreams

The invention of basketball was not an accident. It was developed to meet a need. Those boys simply would not play ‘Drop the Handkerchief’.

— James Naismith

***

My eleven-year-old nephew is quite a basketball enthusiast.

He has had many interests over the years. When he was little, he had a keen interest in music and a great sense of rhythm. He would dance and shake his head to the beat of the music when we played his favorite song, which, if my memory serves me well, was “Hey Soul Sister” by Train.

We were disappointed when he gave up playing the guitar and the cello to pursue simpler pleasures.

Several years ago, the boy was a puzzle and lego whiz. I remember the look of astonishment on his face when I told him that I did not enjoy puzzles. Presently, he also enjoys playing with his Yorkiepoo and hanging out with friends, but nothing trumps his love for the sport of basketball.

***

Basketball at home

This kid literally eats, sleeps, and breathes basketball. He has been playing basketball for most of his life. He has an older sister, who enjoys the sport as well but not to the same extent as him.

To encourage the siblings’ love for the sport, there are two wall-mount basketball hoops inside their house, not including a two-player arcade basketball game. Additionally, there are in-ground hoops in their home’s front and back yards.

My nephew never fails to shoot some hoops when he passes by a basketball hoop. When his friends are over — you guessed it — they shoot some hoops in the backyard.

***

Sports memorabilia

The kid is a huge Boston Celtics fan and proudly wears authentic Celtics T-shirts, jerseys, polos, and accessories from The NBA Store to broadcast his team.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

My nephew and brother-in-law share an impressive collection of sports memorabilia. They have an autographed picture of Wilt Chamberlain, basketball players figurines, framed jerseys — you name it.

My nephew was trying to educate me on all things basketball during my last visit there. I am not a huge sports fan, so I had to make a real effort to understand what he was talking about.

Apparently, basketball cards have varying monetary values. His cards have appreciated in value due to the pandemic. He confided in me that he would never sell them, though, as they are too near and dear to his heart. You gotta love the kid.

***

Parents deserve the credit

After countless hours spent practicing and playing basketball at the park, gym, school, and home, he has become a fantastic player.

Much of the credit for his prowess at the sport goes to his father for diligently practicing daily with his son. His father also coached both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for several years.

His father played basketball as a young athlete and still plays one night a week on a mens’ team. His mother also deserves credit for driving him to practice, playing with him, and encouraging his love for the sport.

My nephew has played basketball competitively now for years. He has made every team he has tried out for, much to the delight of his parents. Their ultimate goal is that he eventually makes the cut for the high school basketball team.

***

Final Thoughts

My nephew dreams of becoming a famous point guard in the NBA someday. And who knows, maybe his hard work, dedication, and relentless passion will eventually pay off, and his dream will turn into a reality.

Whether on the court or off, with his sheer determination, he will achieve his goals. His family and friends will undoubtedly be rooting for him.

***

Thank you for reading.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***