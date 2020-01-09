Nacido de Nuevo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Filmmaker Evan Kaufmann tells the story of Ramon, a border patrol agent who finds redemption at the hands of an illegal immigrant in a life-altering night.

Ramon visits the grave of his 4-year-old son — it’s his birthday. He takes out a cake and a candle and sings “Happy Birthday” while holding back tears. Flashbacks of his son being born run through his mind.

Later that night, Ramon drinks his sorrows away. He passes out on the sofa as Fox News talks about Trump’s promise to build a border wall amid the presidential campaign race. A phone call wakes Ramon up. It’s Captain Garza. They’re short on officers tonight and needs him for the night shift. Ramon says he’ll be there.

As Ramon changes into his uniform the locker room, Garza tells him he’ll have a new partner, Garrett, tonight. They begin their patrol. Garrett talks about the weather and how he’s from Chicago and just got to El Paso four months ago. They see a little girl cross the street in a costume — it’s the “Day of the Dead,” a Mexican holiday to celebrate those who have to part to the other side. Ramon tells Garrett he doesn’t celebrate it — there’s nothing to celebrate.

Garrett tells Ramon about a bust earlier this afternoon. Officers came across some illegals and one of them was carrying a weapon. Gunfire broke out and a 12-year-old girl died. Ramon asks if the officer was okay. When Garrett repeats that a little girl was killed, Ramon tells him she was on the “wrong side of the line.” Then, he reminds him if he’s being fired at, his duty as an officer is to protect his life and his unit — it doesn’t matter if his target is 50- or 12-years-old. He’s supposed to return fire and shoot to kill.

Garrett just thinks some things could have been avoided. Ramon asks if he’s ever fired at anybody before. Garrett admits he hasn’t.

Suddenly, Ramon sees something moving up ahead. They pull over and Ramon runs out tells them to get down. Then, he sees a woman run and begins to pursue on foot. He tells Garrett to call backup. As he tackles her, they roll down a hill. He gets up and realizes she’s pregnant and trauma from the fall has induced her to go into labor.

He is forced to deliver the baby.

The woman asks if Ramon has children, and he tells her he has a son. She tells him to treat her baby as if it was his son. As he tells her to breathe and push, he gets flashbacks of the birth of his own son. He successfully delivers her baby boy and collapses to the ground.

When he wakes up the next morning, the woman has a gun pointed to his head. She says Ramon saved her life and her baby and spares his life. She tells him not to come after them and he nods. Then, she thanks him and walks backwards slowly.

Suddenly, Garrett shoots and she drops dead to the ground. Ramon runs over and picks up the baby to comfort him.

Back in the locker room, Garza tells him the situation is very black and white. An illegal attacked him, took his weapon and intended to use it against him. Garrett arrived, found him on the ground covered in blood and returned fire. Garza says Garrett was doing his job.

Ramon asks what about the baby. Garza says the he was born on U.S. soil so he’s a citizen, then reminds him that Garrett saved his life.

