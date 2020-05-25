Get Daily Email
Neil Hilborn – 'Our Numbered Days (Love)' (Animated Short Film)

Neil Hilborn – ‘Our Numbered Days (Love)’ (Animated Short Film)

She loved me.

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Created by Tanner Puzio — inspired by Neil Hilborn’s poem “Our Numbered Days (love)” from Neil’s debut book, Our Numbered Days.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:08
I’ve been wondering mostly if love and
00:11
Sandy are the same thing when I say I’m
00:17
in love I’m also saying the world makes
00:19
sense to me right now I know that love
00:22
is not the same thing as knowing
00:24
everything that because she’s gone
00:26
because about her there are unknowns
00:29
that will now remain unknowable it’s
00:32
important to list what is mine to list
00:35
he likes hazelnut in her coffee she’s a
00:38
better driver and the transmission is
00:40
manual if she couldn’t name it her
00:42
favorite color is bakelite seafoam green
00:45
she loved me one though it wasn’t for
00:49
very long though it was distracted
00:52
though it shouldn’t have happened once
00:58
she loved me
01:12
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

