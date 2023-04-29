Never Promise a Narcissist This

Shortly after my relationship with Jamel, the malignant narcissist I discuss here:

started, I began withdrawing from all of my friend groups.

He didn’t pressure or force me to.

It was the nature of his presence that started to influence me.

His silence always spoke volumes and I always felt threatened by it. As a result, I abandoned the platform I built a very large following on (Tumblr) and slowly but surely faded out of all my friendships, one by one.

One particular friend stands out because walking away from her would reveal the true nature of the danger I wasn’t aware I was in.

Her name was Naomi.

Naomi was in a long-term relationship with a narcissist. She’d confide in me about it and I’d always give her the same advice:

Leave him.

Simple as that (I thought).

As my relationship became increasingly abusive, I would tell Naomi that I needed to step away from everyone to focus on myself, in order to heal myself. Essentially, telling her goodbye and ending the friendship.

I really did this reason because I felt like a hypocrite because here I was in my own abusive relationship with a narcissist; not only was I not leaving but I was hiding it… from everyone. Although I could’ve told someone…

I, in fact, couldn’t.

Because I promised Jamel I wouldn’t.

We Made a Pact

At the very beginning of our relationship, Jamel and I had a serious sit-down where we discussed the parameters of our relationship.

In this conversation, we made a deal with one another. We would never involve anyone outside of our relationship in any issues we may be having. We would turn to only each other.

This, to me, would be especially import

I was under the impression this would be because of the fact that we were a team and as a team, it was our job to work through our troubles on our own together.

I had no idea that when a narcissist asks you to make this promise it’s usually the prelude to abuse.

The clean-up conversation that takes place right after their mask slips for the first time, in a very serious way.

I would learn this lesson one month into our relationship when Jamel’s mom decided to have a talk of her own with me.

A Not-So-Casual Conversation

September 2017.

I was at Jamel’s house when his mother said she wanted to have a seemingly random talk with me about something.

When I sat down to have it she started ambushing me with questions about my future. Specifically, she wanted to know what I planned on doing with my life, career-wise, moving forward.

I was fresh out of college and taking a year and a half off, as I and my mom agreed. I met Jamel two months after graduation and into my time off. I hadn’t thought that far ahead. I was just enjoying my first taste of true freedom.

I told her the truth, I wasn’t sure what I was doing yet but would find my way, and I meant that.

Immediately she began lecturing me on how her son needed a woman he can rely on and if he was in a jam and needed money what use would I be to him?

She also took this time to inform me that Jamel had a drinking problem and asked if I was sure I could handle him, especially since I didn’t have a car to go get him if he needed me to.

(I wasn’t even aware of this problem’s existence — yet).

But then… things took a turn.

She suddenly mentioned how my mother wasn’t going to be around forever to take care of me. She kept reiterating that one day my mom was going to die and,

“what you gonna do then?”

Right here is where we should’ve had a problem… because I hadn’t told her my mom was sick or how sick my mom really was. That information didn’t come from me. It had to have come from Jamel.

But I was so blindsided that I didn’t even have the time to notice that. I was more focused on the implications of everything she was saying. And the fact that it felt more and more like this conversation was pre-planned,

Between Jamel and his mother.

(Especially because it was his idea to go to his house that day, just in time for me to have this conversation with her.)

Jamel’s Mother Was Also a Malignant Narcissist

She was known for using men for money and then doing the same to her family and friends once her husband died a few years before I met Jamel. She, herself, bragged about the evil things she’d done to people.

By now, I was seeing red because she was using my mother’s health as a way to instill fear in me so that I would put myself in a position of success, but not to better myself.

She wanted me to be in a better position financially to be a better source of supply for her son.

To add insult to injury, she was just as sick as my mom was. Actually, she was sicker and has since passed away last month.

I held it together for the duration of the convo but immediately went to Jamel’s room for support when it was over.

I was winded when he looked at me and coldly, yet nonchalantly, told me his mother was right, before gaslighting me and telling me I’m taking her words personally instead of listening to her because —

“She wasn’t trying to hurt your feelings you’re just sensitive and taking it that way.”

(Ironically, he didn’t share the same view on her comments about his drinking habit which I would later learn she was absolutely right about.)

At this moment, I received two chilling reality checks:

I would have no support from others if things went left with Jamel I also wouldn’t have Jamel’s support when his flying monkeys attacked

I really needed a friend and when I grabbed my phone to get the support I needed I realized… I had no one to reach out to because I had isolated myself. I had pushed everyone away.

I had backed myself into a corner and become a hermit with no community of my own to lean on because of that one promise I had made.

Never (Ever) Make the Promise I Made

Don’t do it.

No matter how much you love them or how logical the reasoning is, never ever promise to keep your suffering a secret.

Your silence will be the greatest weapon a narcissist uses against you — while using you to do it.

(Please tell someone (anyone) who loves you what is going on if for the very least so someone (anyone) will know — just in case.)

You have to understand that narcissists ask their victims to either keep people out of their business or straight up ask them not to tell anyone what’s really going on, as a manipulation strategy.

Because once the supply has no support system around them they not only rely much heavier on their abuser but they also become an open target for abuse from the narcissist (and even their flying monkeys).

This was easy for me to do because I was always at Jamel’s house whenever we weren’t at mine. Naturally, I was always around his family and on his playing field. This meant I was always in the presence of flying monkeys.

In other words, I was always outnumbered because the only people around me were people who had gotten Jamel’s narrative of what was going on, first. But I wasn’t aware of this, at first.

That conversation with his mom was the first clue of many that would come together to uncover what was really going on and how that promise we made was only intended for me to keep.

It Took Eight Months to Tell My Friends

It was in March of 2018 when I broke my promise to Jamel.

I actually talk about this moment in the following article:

The devaluation had gotten so bad that I started to question Jamel as a person after he canceled a lunch date because I wouldn’t change my clothes. After his shocking outburst where he told me I would “look stupid”

I opened up to three guy friends I’d been close to for a number of years to ask them whether or not they thought anything was bad about my outfit.

I was wearing —

a tight long-sleeved crop top

black sweats

black socks

black Nike slides

They saw no issue with it and honestly neither did I.

This was the way I normally dressed (and how I still dress today).

This was the first time I started opening up to my friends about what had really been going on behind closed doors, while I was away.

Because I had disappeared on them too.

I tried to keep my promise but the abuse got turned up so many notches that, in my specific case, I kind of went into shock.

I started doing drugs around the clock as I became more isolated and I entered into a sorta Stockholm syndrome as I pushed the realizations of the situation I was in out of focus, as a coping mechanism.

Getting high made this easier.

Unfortunately, this never works (for long) because the abuse only gets worse and worse until something drastic either happens or has to be done.

Or (in a very shocking turn of events)

You, as the supply, start getting fed up and break that promise.

Like I did.

(Update: I patched things up with Naomi. Today, we are in communication daily and I stepped up to the plate as the friend she deserved. Our friendship is stronger than ever.)

© Linda Sharp 2023. All Rights Reserved.

