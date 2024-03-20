New Era of AI: Future of Work in Japan and The United States

Japan Society Business & Policy Forum presents “New Era of AI: Future Work in Japan and The United States” on April 11 at 6:00pm at Japan Society (333 E. 47th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues).

What are the top AI trends for 2024? How is the rapid rise of AI reshaping the business landscape in the U.S. and Japan, and what implications does this hold for employees as well as companies? Which roles are well-positioned to flourish in the midst of the AI revolution?

Japan is coping with a declining birthrate, an aging society and a population shortage, while the U.S. is currently experiencing an influx of immigration. Additionally, projections suggest that the U.S. population will decline in the second half of the century. At the same time, industries are observing a notable surge in the integration of AI-powered platforms, such as chatbots handling customer service, analyzing data to generate forecasts, identifying defects during the production of goods, and optimizing delivery routes to enhance supply chain efficiency. The new era of AI at work has begun. This program brings together experts to discuss the impact and potential of AI on work, examining both challenges and opportunities, and shedding light on the future of work in both the United States and Japan.

Speakers:

Hisayuki Idekoba, Representative Director, President and CEO, Recruit Holdings

Vladimir Lukic, Managing Director & Senior Partner; Global Leader, Tech and Digital Advantage, Boston Consulting Group

Keynote Moderator:

Merit E. Janow, Dean Emerita, & Professor of Practice, School of International & Public Affairs

Columbia University; Chair of the Board of Directors, Japan Society

Agenda

6:00-7:00pm Discussion and Q&A

7:00-7:30pm Reception

Admission

$20 for non-members

$15 for Japan Society Individual Members

Free for Japan Society Corporate Members*

$15 for Students and Employees of Academic & Government organization

*up to a designated number of tickets. Additional tickets are $15.

Hisayuki “Deko” Idekoba (speaker) is Representative Director, President and CEO of Recruit Holdings. He previously served as Executive Vice President, COO overseeing the company’s business operations and was appointed as a Director in 2019. Deko has led the digital transformation of the Company’s numerous businesses including Jalan, travel service and Hot Pepper Beauty, beauty salon reservation service. He was responsible for transitioning print publications and marketing into online businesses, and making online booking common in the Japan market. In his previous role as Senior Vice President, he led the acquisition of Indeed and later served as CEO & President of Indeed, transforming the Company into the leading global HR technology company it is today.

Vladimir Lukić (speaker) is the global leader for Boston Consulting Group’s Technology & Digital Advantage practice, including BCG Platinion. Vlad works with leading organizations to accelerate the successful delivery of large-scale end-to-end digital transformations powered by digitization, data, and analytics. Vladimir is passionate about AI and analytics and their application to business transformation, and shaping bold, tech-centric agendas for clients. He works to drive innovation in the tech stack, deploying technology (whether building or buying), rewiring operating models, and orchestrating large-scale transformations to accelerate the adoption of AI at scale. Vladimir believes organizations must have tech at their core to thrive and gain a competitive edge. Vladimir joined BCG in 2006. He co-leads BCG’s AI at Scale offering globally, working closely with BCG X to support clients in their AI transformation journeys. Vladimir is committed to developing the next generation of tech CEOs through his work in the tech community, within and outside of BCG. He is a steadfast champion of BCG’s DE&I agenda, particularly with respect to attracting and retaining the best and most talented women in tech. Before joining BCG, Vladimir was at Gisdata in Zagreb, Croatia, where he worked on business development across southeastern Europe and on implementation of complex IT solutions.

Merit E. Janow (moderator) is an internationally recognized expert in international trade and investment. She has extensive experience in business, academia and government, and has had life-long involvement with Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. She has been on the faculty of Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) and Columbia Law School since 1994, and served as Dean of SIPA from 2013 through 2021. She remains on the Columbia faculty and teaches in SIPA & Law, co-directs a Asia-focused research center at Columbia Business School and co-directs a start-up program in digital entrepreneurship. Janow has had three periods of government service: at the WTO, the U.S. Justice Department and USTR. Professor Janow currently serves as independent Chairman of the Board of Mastercard, as well as a Board member of funds within the American Funds/Capital group, and Aptiv. She is Chair of the Board of Japan Society and is also a member of the Board of the National Committee on US China Relations and the Peterson Institute for International Economics. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She is on the global advisory council of MUFG. She has a JD from Columbia Law School and a BA in Asian Studies with honors from the University of Michigan.

About the Japan Society Business & Policy Forum

We are pleased to announce the formal launch of our new Japan Society Business & Policy Forum. By reshaping the former Business & Policy Program into the Japan Society Business & Policy Forum, we open the door to a more clearly defined and expanded space for discussion and interaction in the business and policy arena. The Business & Policy Forum hosts public and invitation-only programs about the people and issues that define U.S.-Japan relations in a regional and global context.

Convening key players and emerging leaders in both countries to address cutting-edge issues, the Forum is an opportunity for the exchange of ideas inspired by the Japanese concept of kizuna (絆), or togetherness. The Forum will act as a public square, granting unparalleled access to leaders and in-depth networking opportunities. Annually, more than 4,000 executives participate in conferences, lectures, symposia, and receptions that are invaluable for helping participants better grasp the financial, business, and policy challenges that affect Japan and the U.S.

Speakers include Richard Clarida(Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System), Ray Dalio (Chief Investment Officer & Chairman, Bridgewater Associates), William Dudley(President and CEO of The Federal Reserve Bank of New York), James Gorman (CEO of Morgan Stanley), Yuriko Koike (Governor of Tokyo), Haruhiko Kuroda (Governor of Bank of Japan), Takeshi Niinami (CEO, Suntory Holdings Limited), Yoshihiko Noda, Former Prime Minister of Japan, and Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. (Secretary of Commerce).

About Japan Society

Japan Society is the premier organization connecting Japanese arts, culture, business, and society with audiences in New York and around the world. At Japan Society, we are inspired by the Japanese concept of kizuna (絆)–forging deep connections to bind people together. We are committed to telling the story of Japan while strengthening connections within New York City and building new bridges beyond. In over 100 years of work, we’ve inspired generations by establishing ourselves as pioneers in supporting international exchanges in arts and culture, business and policy, as well as education between Japan and the U.S. We strive to convene important conversations on topics that bind our two countries together, champion the next generation of innovative creators, promote mutual understanding, and serve as a trusted guide for people everywhere who seek to more fully appreciate the rich complexities and abundance of Japan. From our New York headquarters, a landmark building designed by architect Junzo Yoshimura that opened to the public in 1971, we look forward to the years ahead, which will be defined by our digital and ideational impact through the kizuna that we build. Our future can only be enhanced by learning from our peers and engaging with our audiences, both near and afar.

Connect With Japan Society

