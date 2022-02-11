Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / New U.S. Law to Combat Forced Labor in Xinjiang

New U.S. Law to Combat Forced Labor in Xinjiang

The United States has prohibited import of all products made in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region unless importers show the products are not made with forced labor.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Leigh Hartman

The United States has prohibited import of all products made in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region unless importers show the products are not made with forced labor.

President Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into law on December 23, 2021, expanding prohibitions on products made with forced labor in Xinjiang.

“We will continue doing everything we can to restore the dignity of those who yearn to be free from forced labor,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said December 23. “We call on the Government of the People’s Republic of China to immediately end genocide and crimes against humanity.”

While the United States previously issued Withhold Release Orders against certain goods produced in Xinjiang, the new law requires importers to show products from Xinjiang were not made with forced labor.

Additionally, the Forced Labor Prevention Act:

  • Authorizes new sanctions against PRC officials responsible for forced labor.
  • Emphasizes U.S. cooperation through the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on preventing items made with forced labor from entering supply chains.

Forced labor

The U.S. Department of State deems forced labor a “central tactic” in the PRC’s campaign to “erase ethnic and religious identities.” The PRC has reportedly imprisoned more than 1 million Uyghur and members of other ethnic minority groups in camps in Xinjiang since 2017, forcing many to work on site or in factories and fields across China.

“Authorities use threats of physical violence, forcible drug intake, physical and sexual abuse, and torture to force detainees to work,” the State Department said in a July 2021 fact sheet on forced labor in Xinjiang.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Standing up for human rights

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act builds on prior U.S. efforts to deter PRC forced labor in Xinjiang and promote human rights. The United States has:

“Action can and must be taken to hold the People’s Republic of China accountable for genocide and human rights abuses and to address forced labor in Xinjiang,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said after Congress passed the bill Biden later signed into law.

This post was previously published on Share America.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Share America

ShareAmerica is the U.S. Department of State’s platform for communicating American foreign policy worldwide. We share compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate on important topics like religious freedom, rule of law, economic prosperity, human dignity, and sovereignty.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x