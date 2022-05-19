Not Alone on the Journey

In Aikido practice, the late Mizukami Sensei said, “It’s you and the ground against your opponent…” I don’t take down the attacker all by myself. The attacker goes down by gravity, too. Sensei said, “Everything natural.” In the bigger picture, it was Sensei and me against the attacker, given all his training.

Ishibashi Sensei says, “Apply the (Aikido) technique to yourself.” The attacker and the attack are irrelevant. I work on myself, not on others. O-Sensei said, “True victory is victory over oneself.” I’m my GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) opponent. It’s only me against me.

Although I work on myself, invent my greater-than version, I don’t accomplish that alone. The late Mizukami Sensei and Ishibashi Sensei have profoundly contributed in who I become as the greater man, the greater person.

We work on ourselves. Yet, we don’t work on ourselves in isolation. We don’t travel the path all alone. Rather, trying to do that all by ourselves isn’t exactly the wisest choice. Just saying. That’s what our Senseis are for, what our mentors are for, what our parents are for. We all need help to become the best that we can be. We reinvent the best versions of ourselves by just training, by putting the work along with the contributions of others.

I’m Godan (5th degree black belt) in Aikido. For over 25 years, the late Mizukami Sensei was my Sensei in my nearly 35 years of Aikido training. When I trained for Shodan and Nidan (1st and 2nd degree black belt), I trained intensely with Kyle Miyatake. Kyle was Nidan at the time.

Kyle was slightly taller than me. We were about the same size and strength. Kyle helped me to make the Aikido techniques work for me. He had already mastered making Aikido work for his body, his mind. Kyle taught me how to make Aikido work for my body, my mind. We refined the timing, the distance from the attacker, and waiting out the attack.

The late Mizukami Sensei said, “Wait it out. Take a glancing blow if you have to. It’s one time.” Sensei said, “Make it work.” I began making Aikido– my Aikido– training with Kyle. He was the gracious, inspiring Sensei. Kyle was my Aikido Brother, my dear friend. I became Shodan and Nidan because of Mizukami Sensei and Miyatake Sensei.

When Mizukami Sensei passed away, Ishibashi Sensei became my Sensei. The late Mizukami Sensei taught both of us. Sensei was a father to us. Ishibashi Sensei is a Big Brother to me. He instructs, “Apply the (Aikido) technique to yourself.” I work on me. I match up the attack in my attack. If I defend against the attack, I can be defeated.

In bokken (wooden sword) training, Sensei instructed to move in, get under the attack. He said, “The safest place to be is under the attack, under the sword.” I thought, “WTF?” Still, I followed his instructions.

When I wait until the bokken strike is a couple of inches above my head, the attacker is fully committed. The attacker has no recourse. They can’t take back the attack. I strike my bokken over the attacker’s bokken, striking the attacker’s head, first. I control my bokken to avoid contact. Well, at least for the most part. Mistakes are part of the training. Just saying.

I enter the attack and die with honor. Although that’s not literal, I practice that mindset, zanshin. Under the attack, I choose who I am, what I do. I enter what I fear, my fear of not being good enough for Dad when I was 8 years old.

In Aikido, each time I enter the attack, I release a little of my fear within me. That fear inside may never completely disappear. Still, I let go a little more fear each time I enter the attack, enter what I fear. Ishibashi said, “Aikido is freedom.” As I release my fear inside, I free me.

I work with my therapist Lance to heal my childhood trauma and depression. I just train. I enter my fear, the fear of not being good enough for Dad when I was a little boy. I love myself for who I am and forgive myself for who I’m not. I forgive Dad for being human, for being afraid, for not knowing how to raise me. I free me.

After New Year’s Aikido practice, I got promoted to Godan (5th degree black belt). I said to Ishibashi Sensei, “Thank you, Sensei.” Sensei smiled, “It’s from Mizukami Sensei. He wanted to promote you before he passed…” That was meaningful.

In the bigger picture, I just train. I work on myself, not on others. I put in the work. I love and forgive mine own self. I’m free to be me because of the late Mizukami Sensei, Ishibashi Sensei, Kyle Miyatake, and Lance. I didn’t make this journey all alone. Others contribute to who I am and who I can become. Nothing but mad love and respect for them.

On the journey to invent the greater-than version of ourselves, who has made a profound difference? Just asking. Sure, we had to put in the work. Just train. We’re greater because of the contributions of others, those who have nothing but mad love and respect for us. Just saying.

***

***

