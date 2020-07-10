Outward Appearance [Podcast]

.

.

This is especially true for Charlie Poulson and Oliver Scialdone. Both stories involve a simple yet deeply important haircut. For Charlie, a trans man, his haircut in a men’s barber shop in Italy represented a rite of passage. For Oliver, who is non-binary, the “cool slick masculine haircut” they got helped them finally align their appearance with their identity.

In this episode, we’ll listen to these two stories and hear Phil and Alex discuss their own experiences with appearance and expression and the role it plays in their lives as queer people.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02 [Music]

00:09 hey this is Phil a ka Corinne and I’m

00:11 Alex Berg and you’re listening to the

00:13 I’m from the Buddha podcast

00:18 first up we have Charley Paulson whose

00:21 experience as a trans man in an Italian

00:23 barber shop marked a new chapter in his

00:25 life going back to college when I first

00:28 started transitioning it was in Ames

00:31 Iowa which is a little bit more on the

00:34 conservative side it’s a mostly

00:36 agriculture school so when I came out

00:39 and started transitioning it kind of

00:41 turned heads a little bit but I was very

00:43 open about everything from taking

00:45 testosterone to surgery but then in that

00:48 fall semester we did a study abroad trip

00:51 to Rome and this was the first time that

00:54 I had gone somewhere after surgery where

00:56 nobody knew my past and I was walking

00:59 around and like turned a corner and

01:01 there was this little hole in the wall a

01:03 barber shop but it was like a barber

01:05 shop that like hadn’t been touched like

01:07 since it opened

01:08 probably like in the 20s or something

01:10 barber shops are kind of like almost

01:12 like a rite of passage for any kind of

01:16 like masculine you know masculinity in

01:19 general speaking this little little tiny

01:21 old man with like white hair just like

01:25 comes shuffling out from behind the

01:26 curtain and I just slaughtered all

01:29 Italian skills that I had at that point

01:31 and I asked him for a haircut it’s like

01:34 the funny little things that like guys

01:36 do between each other for example like

01:38 if you don’t know a guy and you are

01:41 crossing paths with him like you nod

01:43 downward so but if you do know someone

01:44 you know like you not upwards like it’s

01:46 just a little tiny like unspoken things

01:48 like that and like when he was cutting

01:50 my hair it was very like a very unspoken

01:53 don’t worry I’ve got you I’m gonna cut

01:55 your hair like make you feel better like

01:56 you’re good to go with that sort of

01:58 thing

01:58 that trip to Rome was like an entire

02:02 turning point it was kind of like a

02:04 taste of what my life could be like it

02:08 could be something where I have more

02:10 time to focus on design and you know

02:13 things that I really enjoyed doing and I

02:14 don’t have to worry about you know do I

02:16 need to tell anybody that I’m trans do I

02:18 need to like out myself do I need to you

02:21 know that sort of thing I thought

02:23 Charlie surgery was so compelling

02:24 because he had to talk about some of the

02:26 decisions he made about how to safely

02:27 navigate his identity as a trans person

02:30 and having to do that calculus of going

02:33 into the barbershop and then you know

02:36 being able to be affirmed in that place

02:38 it was really it was interesting yeah I

02:39 think that was a very life-altering trip

02:41 for Charlie because when you listen to

02:43 him talk about going to Italy and being

02:46 very fearful at first because he was

02:48 very worried that he was walking into

02:51 this environment where his history

02:53 didn’t matter which was probably really

02:55 wonderful but also a little scary

02:57 because he was also like am I going to

03:00 be found out or is someone gonna know is

03:02 this gonna make things very unsafe for

03:03 me and then find out that you know

03:05 basically where he went everyone sort of

03:07 kept to themselves so there was a little

03:09 safety for him in that but then to now

03:11 go into this you know this barbershop

03:13 and roll the dice I mean if you’re a

03:15 masculine person that thinks about hair

03:17 like going into a barber shop he’s a

03:20 couple there’s a couple different things

03:22 that are very kind of scary about that

03:24 he like he mentions it there’s a rite of

03:26 passage and I you know I can tell you

03:28 from going to barber shops it’s not the

03:30 most comfortable place to be sometimes

03:31 but also I love the fact that he talks

03:33 about this like nonverbal communication

03:36 that happens with men that was

03:37 fascinating to me I loved that I mean I

03:39 think one of the big things is that it

03:41 kind of it gets at this idea of how he

03:43 was suddenly privy to these different

03:47 conversations that I guess men have with

03:50 each other and all of a sudden he’s like

03:52 navigating that other aspect of gender

03:54 depending on people’s assumptions about

03:57 his own gender identity our next story

04:01 highlights

04:01 Oliver Schelde own a non-binary person

04:04 who like Charlie shares how something as

04:07 simple as a haircut can be life-changing

04:10 I really felt a lot of like weirdness

04:14 about my gender for a really long time

04:15 especially like you know even when I was

04:18 a kid I definitely knew that like I was

04:20 not supposed to be like a feminine

04:22 presenting person like I always saw

04:24 myself as butch in high school I had

04:26 like Zooey Deschanel things which were a

04:30 phase I guess that was a not my greatest

04:33 look I considered like cutting my hair

04:36 short for a while and at the time like

04:38 my parents have gotten a lot better now

04:40 about me being queer like they use my

04:42 proper name and pronouns and like

04:43 everything which is great back then like

04:45 they were not very cool about it at all

04:48 I remember like wanting to cut my hair

04:51 and at the time I was going to like our

04:53 family stylist have been cutting my

04:55 parents and my brothers hair and my hair

04:57 since you know it was like a little kid

04:59 and she even like wouldn’t do things if

05:02 she knew that like my mom was gonna get

05:04 kind of angry about it so like if I

05:06 asked her to do something she’d be like

05:07 yeah your mom’s not gonna like that and

05:08 she like wouldn’t do it it literally

05:10 wasn’t until I was like 20 when I

05:13 actually got to cut my hair short so

05:15 even though I did then it was kind of

05:16 like a almost like a softer more

05:18 feminine cut part of that too as I was

05:20 still working with that same stylist who

05:22 was like your mom’s like I like this so

05:24 I’m gonna make it like kind of softer

05:25 you know like do this for you it wasn’t

05:27 until I moved to New York when I was 24

05:31 for grad school when I met my friend of

05:34 mine who was also my grad program he was

05:37 not the first you know other trans

05:39 person I had met that he was really the

05:41 only other trans person I’d ever become

05:42 like close friends with and he went to

05:44 this barber and he wasn’t even like a

05:46 queer barber gave him like no problems

05:48 about being his shop just let him sit

05:50 down in the chair and let him you know

05:52 get the type-a haircut that he wanted

05:54 that made him feel good about himself

05:55 and I definitely wanted to maybe go see

05:59 him so I went to this barber and I just

06:02 sat down I just kind of told him that I

06:04 wanted a really tight undercut and that

06:07 I wanted like the top to be kind of

06:09 slick and that’s like what he did for me

06:10 and it was absolutely perfect

06:12 like I remember he actually took like

06:13 the sideburns where you could still kind

06:16 of see like the stubble I guess you

06:18 would call it I don’t know if that’s

06:19 what you would call it if it’s hair on

06:20 your head and not a beard but

06:22 where you could kind of see the stubble

06:24 and he like shave them into like points

06:26 which was kind of edgy and cool in a way

06:29 like the haircut kind of inspired me to

06:30 be able to like wear more masculine

06:32 clothing as well and I was getting he

06:34 hemmed a lot and I was being misgendered

06:36 like my pronouns are they in them even

06:38 though it wasn’t correct it felt like

06:40 kind of nice to be read as something

06:42 other than female just because that’s

06:44 you know when I got misgendered

06:46 previously I was almost always

06:48 misgendered as a woman on one hand like

06:50 I don’t want to feel like I need

06:53 validation from other people to be seen

06:55 in my identity but so much of how I feel

07:00 about my gender and my sexual identities

07:03 has to do with the way that like I

07:05 express it it’s not the the look that

07:07 makes my identity it’s my identity

07:09 that’s crafted and curated this look for

07:11 me now I have a lot of fun like

07:13 experimenting with adding things that

07:16 have maybe a little bit more of a

07:18 feminine flair to my style since I’m not

07:19 as concerned with looking like masculine

07:22 as I was because I know that it’s coming

07:24 just a little bit more naturally to me

07:26 now these stories just talk about

07:29 identity through a haircut it’s as a

07:31 conduit to realizing who you are and

07:34 having a sense of autonomy and ownership

07:35 over your identity I think that so many

07:38 of us go through our own variations of

07:40 those kinds of experiences of evolving

07:43 into the identity that feels good to us

07:47 whether it’s our style or the words that

07:49 we’re using to describe ourselves one of

07:51 the things that I’ve jumped out of me

07:53 was that Oliver and I’m quoting says

07:56 it’s not the look that makes my identity

07:58 it’s my identity that crafted and

08:00 carried this look for me and I thought

08:02 that was so interesting because I love

08:04 the idea of thinking of the look as

08:07 something that may have helped spark the

08:10 identity may have helped like start to

08:12 communicate the identity but at the end

08:14 of the day the identity is really

08:16 created from within and the look and the

08:19 sort of clothing is just basically a

08:21 supporting player in that I feel like a

08:23 lot of times when it comes to identity

08:26 we always think outside in in a lot of

08:28 different ways and we think of these

08:30 things as it can take on almost like a

08:32 superficial element but the fact that

08:34 you almost have these intern

08:36 all feelings and instincts and this

08:38 knowledge about yourself and then that

08:39 crafts how you end up presenting

08:41 yourself in the world I just think that

08:43 that’s such a beautiful way of putting

08:44 it yeah I really I love this I mean this

08:46 is something I talk about a lot and you

08:48 know when I’m out in the world and do

08:50 other podcasts and one in particular

08:51 talks about gender identity and style

08:53 and I think that there’s a tendency to

08:56 think sometimes it’s like you said that

08:57 style is a very superficial sort of

08:59 thing but when you think about what’s

09:01 with the role the style is playing in

09:03 the sort of like communicating of

09:05 identity it’s it’s actually very intense

09:07 it’s very it’s playing a very important

09:09 role and clothing does communicate it

09:12 does we do use as a form of

09:14 communication the first thing you see

09:16 when you meet someone is usually how

09:17 they’re dressed you know how they’re

09:18 presenting themselves and I think the

09:20 clothing really plays a big role on that

09:22 so I loved listening to Oliver sort of

09:24 come in to their their sort of fly power

09:27 from this idea of like I got this

09:30 haircut it was the first time I felt

09:32 seen you know that’s the other thing

09:33 like this is just a whole this whole

09:35 idea of feeling seen you know going

09:37 someplace and knowing that somebody’s

09:39 gonna cut your hair the way you they see

09:41 you because they’re actually seeing you

09:43 and then you’re gonna walk out of there

09:45 feeling like you truly are in your

09:47 identity and then that’s going to like

09:48 it’s really gonna dictate the way you

09:50 walk through the world I think that that

09:52 really came from suits for me like when

09:53 I started wearing suits it was just like

09:56 oh my goodness where have you been my

09:58 entire life it was the most incredible

10:01 feeling it just it was I felt so me I

10:05 think the suit has the cachet of being

10:07 very masculine in many ways and if you

10:10 haven’t really owned that once you put

10:13 on a suit it does have this tendency to

10:15 make you feel as if you’re in an armor

10:17 in a way yeah I feel like it’s just one

10:19 of those markers that convey is all of

10:21 the things that you mentioned about it

10:23 and one of the words that really stuck

10:24 with me that you said is armor and I

10:26 feel like for me in terms of identifying

10:28 I think a lot of times when we think of

10:30 these things that signal whether or not

10:33 we’re LGBTQ a lot of times people don’t

10:35 think of femininity or playing up

10:37 femininity as being part of that and so

10:39 I actually feel like for me when I cut

10:42 my hair and got bangs which I kind of

10:44 have this little bit of a retro haircut

10:46 for me it’s actually a lot of the Femmes

10:48 that I know have similar

10:50 haircuts or trying to use these kind of

10:52 like retro looks to signal to people

10:55 that like maybe there’s more to my

10:58 appearance than you might think and so

11:01 for me it feels like having this kind of

11:02 haircut is also a form of armor that’s

11:06 trying to convey that message about

11:07 myself to the world that’s so

11:09 interesting I never I’ve never heard

11:11 that I know from other Femmes that a lot

11:13 of times you’re always looking for

11:15 things you’re always looking for ways to

11:16 transgress very like traditional forms

11:18 of femininity in a way that is like

11:21 queer to you and I feel like a lot of

11:23 times I’ve seen other friends use like

11:26 in particular nostalgic imagery and

11:28 fashion of the past as a way of being

11:30 like oh you think that’s like

11:31 traditional let me show you how I’m

11:34 gonna use this to express that to the

11:37 world a retro haircut I think is

11:38 sometimes a way of signaling that you’re

11:40 into a counterculture kind of stuff suit

11:42 to a certain degree so I think like to

11:45 people who know they know like I I nod

11:47 my head at all the other women and

11:50 Femmes that I see who have bangs every

11:51 single day

11:52 it’s a journey I think it’s just a

11:54 journey for everyone yeah it’s a journey

11:56 and I feel like I’m I don’t know when

11:57 the end of it is right like I don’t know

11:59 how I think I feel like we all are

12:01 constantly changing and evolving and in

12:03 that process one of the things that I

12:05 just love about the LGBTQ community is

12:07 that our language and the way that we

12:10 understand ourselves evolves so quickly

12:14 and the way that we have all these new

12:16 descriptors and ways of conveying our

12:19 identity to the world your identity

12:21 whatever it is maybe today it has the it

12:24 has a right to change on a

12:25 minute-to-minute basis it has a right to

12:27 change over the course of your life as

12:30 rights change from day to day for months

12:32 a month I feel like we you know there’s

12:33 no real landing until you decide there’s

12:35 no landing

12:38 I think this story is important to share

12:42 because not very many people have

12:46 conversations about transitioning past

12:48 surgery like they kind of see surgery as

12:52 like though that all you know to every

12:55 single like transitioning problem but

12:57 that’s really you know not the case at

12:59 all like past surgery okay you’re like

13:02 great that’s done but how do you

13:04 navigate the world past transitioning

13:07 you know you finally like have had been

13:10 on like testosterone or you know

13:11 hormones long gonna have that you can

13:13 navigate like your own emotions but for

13:16 example when I first started taking

13:18 testosterone when I was getting the

13:21 prescription for my doctor he was going

13:23 through a list of all things I could

13:25 possibly happen and you have to like

13:26 legally sign off on every single one and

13:29 he suggested going to therapy the entire

13:32 time that I’m on testosterone he’s super

13:35 sweet he looked at me and he was like

13:37 you know I don’t think you personally

13:39 need therapy it’s not your fault it’s

13:42 society’s fault and you know it’s kind

13:46 of like okay how do i navigate that it

13:49 was that first haircut that allowed me

13:51 to embody that masculinity and I think

13:54 it’s it’s almost now been like more just

13:56 my attitude and my whole like aura or my

14:01 vibe that’s kind of what’s presenting it

14:02 it made me feel just so much more

14:05 comfortable with myself like it wasn’t

14:08 just like oh you know I have a fresh cut

14:11 I look cool it was I actually looked

14:14 like the person I am on the inside

14:17 one of the things that it definitely

14:18 made me think about is the privilege

14:20 that I have as a syst person like when I

14:22 walk into a salon nobody is questioning

14:25 why I’m there you know it’s like I asked

14:28 them for the kind of haircut that I want

14:30 and like that’s the end of it so I think

14:32 that it made me really think and want to

14:34 be careful about talking and thinking

14:35 about my own identity as its this person

14:37 and that way I think it’s this disc

14:39 feeling of power it’s feeling of like

14:41 this armor or this feeling of like

14:43 really communicating that with like no

14:45 nonsense communicating that I’m like

14:47 owning this masculine identity but you

14:49 know

14:50 interestingly enough the older I get the

14:52 more I realize it’s like I still love

14:54 suits I will always love suits but like

14:56 in terms of communicating myself as a

14:59 masculine individual it doesn’t have to

15:00 be a suit anymore right so once you own

15:03 an identity clothing can be played with

15:06 a little more it doesn’t have to be so

15:08 strict it can be you can enjoy it a

15:10 little more but I’ve always always

15:12 always loved a suit though that’ll

15:13 always be a thing for me you know I mean

15:17 [Music]

15:23 the I’m from driftwood podcasts is

15:26 hosted by Phil aka Corinne and Alex

15:28 Burke and is produced by Andy Egan

15:30 Thorpe the podcast is recorded as part

15:32 of I’m from driftwood a worldwide

15:34 nonprofit lgbtqia+ story archive and is

15:39 funded in part from TD Bank and heritage

15:41 of pride New York

15:42 I’m from driftwood was created by Nathan

15:44 Manske to help queer and trans people

15:46 learn more about their community help

15:48 straight people learn more about their

15:49 neighbors and help everyone learn more

15:51 about themselves all through the power

15:53 of storytelling the IFD program director

15:55 is Damien middle felt the stories you

15:57 hear today are available in their

15:58 entirety plus thousands more and I’m

16:01 from driftwood org please follow us on

16:03 Instagram Facebook and YouTube and our

16:05 score is provided by elevate audio be

16:08 sure to subscribe to our podcast

16:09 wherever you get your podcasts thanks

16:12 y’all for listening

16:13 [Music]

16:17 you

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video