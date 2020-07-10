Outward Appearance [Podcast]

.
.
This is especially true for Charlie Poulson and Oliver Scialdone. Both stories involve a simple yet deeply important haircut. For Charlie, a trans man, his haircut in a men’s barber shop in Italy represented a rite of passage. For Oliver, who is non-binary, the “cool slick masculine haircut” they got helped them finally align their appearance with their identity.
In this episode, we’ll listen to these two stories and hear Phil and Alex discuss their own experiences with appearance and expression and the role it plays in their lives as queer people.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.