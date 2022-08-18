Positive thinking is a powerful aspect of human psychology.

I believe this. It’s the emotional color with which we paint our lives and how we feel about ourselves and the world around us.

Positive thoughts make us receptive to opportunities and help us grow as individuals because we’re always looking for solutions instead of obstacles.

But when you’re used to negative thinking, with all its heavy weight, it can be hard to change your outlook on life.

I always found it curious that when I would tell people to think positively and use the power of their minds, I always thought about how to think positively.

I had never had an answer to that question before, but I do now. Maybe not, but that’s just my thinking about that.

…

I believe the first step to positive thinking is something that many people are already doing: counting their blessings.

That may sound like a cliché, but consider this: every time you are thinking something negative about yourself or the situation you’re in — and call it out as being negative (by saying “Stop” in your head.. or out loud if you’re alone) — that is a blessing.

Instead of letting negative thoughts fester, you’re acknowledging them and telling yourself they don’t have to be part of your life.

Changing your thoughts to focus on what you have instead of what you don’t has more power than most people realize because it gives a sense of purpose in our lives.

Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results. — Willie Nelson

When we focus on the positives, we often find more positives because our minds are open to the possibility that there are good things around us — everywhere.

Take the time to count your blessings, even if you aren’t feeling grateful at that moment. The ability to think about unwanted pain (which is what negative thinking is largely about) can be depressing, and it’s not a mindset that gives you hope.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Counting your blessings brings gratitude, and it will change your life in ways you never thought possible.

…

Positivity and happiness can be a choice.

You may feel as if there is nothing to be grateful for right now, but this is only because you are focusing on the negatives.

And when you choose to see the negatives as blessings — or at least as stepping stones to good things — you’ll find that negativity is no longer a part of your life.

I’m not saying this will be easy or that it’ll happen overnight. And I understand that you’re not going to be a positive person overnight if you simply change the way you think.

You’re going to have to start making changes in your life that reflect your new attitude and do things differently than before.

And even though getting rid of negative thinking is a positive thing, it can sometimes make us feel worse if we aren’t ready for the changes ahead.

But this is where meditation can help. Meditation is the process of focusing your mind on the present and taking your focus off of things you may have little control over.

Some people find that they experience anxiety with this change because they’re so used to thinking negative thoughts. But when you focus on something — anything — that provides a sense of purpose, it can become easier to not let in any negativity at all.

It’s a matter of practice, but if you can start by meditating daily, or even just before bed, this will help you start feeling better right away.

Remembering your fears will also help you to not let any negative thoughts fester. Because the fear of fear brings fear, and anger is a poison that will eat away at your soul.

While it’s important to stay aware of what you’re thinking — especially when you’re struggling with depression — it’s also important to remember that this is just one more tool in your arsenal when trying to find solutions.

Well, this is a blog post based on opinion, not a piece of professional advice.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***