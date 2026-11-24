By Céline Delacroix

The United States isn’t just lagging behind the global effort to protect biodiversity, it’s pulling in the opposite direction. When the 196 nations that are parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity concluded their annual 17th Conference of Parties (COP17) in Yerivan, Armenia, last month, the only member state not there (also the only one that hasn’t ratified the CBD) was the United States. It’s an outlier on both biodiversity and the gender issues related to it.

Russia, China, even North Korea are parties to the CBD and sent delegations to COP17. During negotiations Russia objected to language about “human rights-based approaches and inclusive participation,” but in the end all parties, Russia included, agreed to call for “full, equitable, inclusive, effective, and gender-responsive approaches and participation as well as rights,” to consider women’s roles, knowledge, and practices regarding wildlife management, “and apply gender-responsive approaches, in line with the Gender Plan of Action.” The United States alone stands apart from that Plan, in which the CBD formally recognizes gender equity and reproductive agency matter for biodiversity and sustainability.

They matter because converting wild habitat to human needs, especially crops and livestock grazing, drives land degradation and biodiversity loss, and tracks closely with population trends. Greater gender equity correlates with fewer unintended pregnancies, slower population growth, stronger environmental policies, and lasting environmental, social, and economic benefits.

Women and girls are on the front lines. They’re disproportionately affected by land degradation and deforestation, droughts, and floods; they’re more likely to be displaced or die from climate events. They’re usually the ones securing food, water, and firewood for their families, producing up to 80% of food in rural areas, and managing crop and grazing lands. It therefore stands to reason that they should be considered and consulted on protecting land, water, biodiversity, and the climate.

The U.S. didn’t just fail to support this principle. It went out of its way to oppose it.

At a related summit meeting in Mongolia in September on the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (CCD), the U.S. delegation alone objected to gender-responsive approaches (for example to drought response) and to including civil society and “synergies” (i.e., coordinating implementation of the CCD with other Rio conventions on biological diversity and climate change). That effectively tabled those issues until the next CCD summit.

Yet gender-responsiveness, inclusivity, and a synergistic approach to the nexus between population trends and sustainability are indispensable for protecting biodiversity and the planet. Until recently this would have been an uncontroversial statement, but now the U.S. has ceded leadership on these fronts and is working to roll them back, protecting biodiversity is up to the rest of the world, and it’s not on track.

The CBD aims to preserve at least 30% of the world’s land, inland waters, and coastal and marine biodiversity by 2030 (“30×30” for short) and mobilize at least $200 billion a year to reverse biodiversity losses. But the CBD’s own review found most national biodiversity targets aren’t within reach, nor is the 30×30 goal. COP17 laid out the “Yerivan Pathway” to accelerate action, but financing is short by $700 billion a year.

To meet CBD goals, we’ll need to focus and invest more, not less, in gender equity and the nexus between population trends, climate change, and biodiversity. We’ll need to insist on implementing the Gender Plan of Action, recognize under-resourced women’s organizations not only as stakeholders but as decisionmakers and implementers, and fund them accordingly. We’ll also need to recognize that since upholding reproductive rights is central to gender equity, it’s also central to sustainable development, as The Guttmacher-Lancet Commission has shown.

Family planning, reproductive health, and gender equity are central to protecting the climate and biodiversity as well as advancing human welfare. Enabling people to choose whether and when to have children reduces unintended pregnancies, improves women’s health, slows population growth, and eases pressure on ecosystems.

Better reproductive health also leads to greater agency, education, economic empowerment , and workforce participation for women. This pays gigantic dividends. If we spent $79 billion on meeting unmet family planning and maternal health needs by 2030, it would yield $660 billion in economic benefits. That could help position countries to fund more biodiversity protection.

Gender equity and reproductive rights are essential to biodiversity, not incidental. It’s not enough to fund protected areas or restoration projects; any lasting conservation also needs robust family planning, maternal and community health, so pressure on nature eases and women can make their contributions to stewardship. It’s part of the transformative change nature needs.

This would be easier to achieve if the United States were funding instead of fighting it. The world can have effective biodiversity action without an American buy-in, but we won’t get it without focusing on the needs, rights, and empowerment of women.

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This post was previously published on THEREVELATOR.ORG and is republished on Medium.

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