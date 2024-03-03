Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Queer Sikh Man Uses Visibility and Experience in Healthcare To Help and Empower Others.

Queer Sikh Man Uses Visibility and Experience in Healthcare To Help and Empower Others.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Sundeep Singh Boparai: Breaking the News

I’m Andrew Gryniewicz, and I’m from Seattle, Washington.

In 2013, I had a girlfriend, and we had been dating for about a year and a half. I had always felt
that maybe that wasn’t right, but we were getting along, and it’s high school, so I was deep in
denial at this point.

The Turning Point: Embracing Authenticity

But that summer of 2013, I started flirting with this boy. Suddenly, it felt
very comfortable, felt very normal, felt nice. That was kind of the first moment that I realized,
Oh, I am being dishonest and dating this woman.

I ended up breaking up with her and started seeing Luke pretty closely after that. We had been seeing
each other for about two months at this point, and it was very nice, and I was having a great time.

Awkward Encounter: Family Discovery

One day, he came over to our house, and there was
always a rule with my girlfriend that if my girlfriend was over,
the doors had to stay open. But because Luke is a boy, my parents didn’t care. The door was
closed. We were watching TV. Naturally, we started making out as young teenage boys do.

Luke was on top of me, so I had to push Luke off of me. My father was
dead silent. He walked over, closed the window, and he left.

A few minutes later, my dad calls me downstairs and he just says, “I don’t know what’s going on
in there, but keep that door open.” I am sheet white. I’m like, “Yes, dad. Okay,
whatever you say.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

My mom is out at this point, so I knew that he was
going to tell her when she got back, and there was going to be a conversation. Luke was kind
enough to stay until my mom came home. My mom comes home. Luke goes.

This was probably the most emotional conversation we had because I felt very
defensive because after they asked about Luke, they were like, “So, you’re gay?”

And I was like, “No, I don’t think I’m gay. I just really like Luke and I just really enjoy spending
time with him. I think I definitely like boys, but I’m not gay.” I didn’t want to use the label yet.

Opening Up: A Positive Shift in Family Dynamics

So, I went to the TV room after our conversation and just started watching TV again. I think I
just needed to decompress. My mom knocks on the door and she asked if she can come in and talk.

That was what I needed to hear, for sure. Especially given all of the anxiety for years leading up to this moment,
to have that support was so lovely.

They’ve come to the gay bars with me. My mom’s had Tequila poured on her throat at Flaming Saddles.
My dad’s gotten a $4 gin and tonic at Mickey Spillane’s.

And it’s just been really special, and
that day changed our relationship for the better. If I could go back and talk to senior in high
school, Andrew, while he’s waiting for his mom to come home, I would of course tell him,
“It’s all going to be okay.”

Feel free to let me know if you need any further adjustments!

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: unsplash

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

Connect with us:

Website:  http://www.imfromdriftwood.com/

YouTube

Instagram

Tumblr

Twitter: @ImFromDriftwood

Facebook

@ImFromDriftwood

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x