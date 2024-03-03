Queer Sikh Man Uses Visibility and Experience in Healthcare To Help and Empower Others.

.

Sundeep Singh Boparai: Breaking the News

I’m Andrew Gryniewicz, and I’m from Seattle, Washington.

In 2013, I had a girlfriend, and we had been dating for about a year and a half. I had always felt

that maybe that wasn’t right, but we were getting along, and it’s high school, so I was deep in

denial at this point.

The Turning Point: Embracing Authenticity

But that summer of 2013, I started flirting with this boy. Suddenly, it felt

very comfortable, felt very normal, felt nice. That was kind of the first moment that I realized,

Oh, I am being dishonest and dating this woman.

I ended up breaking up with her and started seeing Luke pretty closely after that. We had been seeing

each other for about two months at this point, and it was very nice, and I was having a great time.

Awkward Encounter: Family Discovery

One day, he came over to our house, and there was

always a rule with my girlfriend that if my girlfriend was over,

the doors had to stay open. But because Luke is a boy, my parents didn’t care. The door was

closed. We were watching TV. Naturally, we started making out as young teenage boys do.

Luke was on top of me, so I had to push Luke off of me. My father was

dead silent. He walked over, closed the window, and he left.

A few minutes later, my dad calls me downstairs and he just says, “I don’t know what’s going on

in there, but keep that door open.” I am sheet white. I’m like, “Yes, dad. Okay,

whatever you say.”

My mom is out at this point, so I knew that he was

going to tell her when she got back, and there was going to be a conversation. Luke was kind

enough to stay until my mom came home. My mom comes home. Luke goes.

This was probably the most emotional conversation we had because I felt very

defensive because after they asked about Luke, they were like, “So, you’re gay?”

And I was like, “No, I don’t think I’m gay. I just really like Luke and I just really enjoy spending

time with him. I think I definitely like boys, but I’m not gay.” I didn’t want to use the label yet.

Opening Up: A Positive Shift in Family Dynamics

So, I went to the TV room after our conversation and just started watching TV again. I think I

just needed to decompress. My mom knocks on the door and she asked if she can come in and talk.

That was what I needed to hear, for sure. Especially given all of the anxiety for years leading up to this moment,

to have that support was so lovely.

They’ve come to the gay bars with me. My mom’s had Tequila poured on her throat at Flaming Saddles.

My dad’s gotten a $4 gin and tonic at Mickey Spillane’s.

And it’s just been really special, and

that day changed our relationship for the better. If I could go back and talk to senior in high

school, Andrew, while he’s waiting for his mom to come home, I would of course tell him,

“It’s all going to be okay.”

