Rapper, Writer, Artist, or Creator

my name is John Bembry people may want
00:03
to describe me as a rapper writer or
00:06
artist but I’d like to look at myself as
00:10
a creator I like to create things and
00:14
I’m going to continue to create title of
00:18
this piece is called a new heart I’m
00:22
looking for a new heart
00:23
mine is damaged beyond repair it works
00:27
sometimes or never or when it wants to
00:30
it doesn’t do well with anger it will
00:34
tear up like a volcano burning
00:36
friendships or itself it doesn’t show
00:39
too many emotions
00:40
it feels code in my chest and it tends
00:44
to make me numb it seems to react to
00:47
pain more than anything having a fun
00:50
memory can trigger the pain in one side
00:53
it enjoys darkness and solitude I’ve put
00:58
in a lot of work on it it was almost
01:00
completely broken not sure if this is
01:03
how hard should feel if anyone has a
01:06
heart and doesn’t mind ending it that
01:07
would be great
01:08
I can’t physically take it of course but
01:11
maybe it can mend mind into what it
01:13
should be it takes so much willpower and
01:16
focused on the future
01:18
to not let it affect me mentally at
01:20
least I know my mind is strong as for my
01:23
heart it’s gonna take a lifetime of
01:25
treatment to return it to normal if it
01:28
ever has been
01:29
I just hope to feel true happiness one
01:32
day I got introduced to pops the club in
01:39
2013 Pop’s has influenced my life in
01:43
ways I couldn’t understand being young
01:45
but as I continue to come I continue to
01:47
grow and learn from my past and also
01:50
know there’s someone who felt like me
01:52
then who will go through the same change
◊♦◊
Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.
Visit Popstheclub, or find them on Twitter @popstheclub and on Facebook
Discover what POPS the Club is all about.
—
What’s your take? Comment below or write a response and submit to us your own point of view or reaction here at the red box, below, which links to our submissions portal.
◊♦◊
Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Leave a Reply
.