Rapper, Writer, Artist, or Creator

my name is John Bembry people may want

00:03

to describe me as a rapper writer or

00:06

artist but I’d like to look at myself as

00:10

a creator I like to create things and

00:14

I’m going to continue to create title of

00:18

this piece is called a new heart I’m

00:22

looking for a new heart

00:23

mine is damaged beyond repair it works

00:27

sometimes or never or when it wants to

00:30

it doesn’t do well with anger it will

00:34

tear up like a volcano burning

00:36

friendships or itself it doesn’t show

00:39

too many emotions

00:40

it feels code in my chest and it tends

00:44

to make me numb it seems to react to

00:47

pain more than anything having a fun

00:50

memory can trigger the pain in one side

00:53

it enjoys darkness and solitude I’ve put

00:58

in a lot of work on it it was almost

01:00

completely broken not sure if this is

01:03

how hard should feel if anyone has a

01:06

heart and doesn’t mind ending it that

01:07

would be great

01:08

I can’t physically take it of course but

01:11

maybe it can mend mind into what it

01:13

should be it takes so much willpower and

01:16

focused on the future

01:18

to not let it affect me mentally at

01:20

least I know my mind is strong as for my

01:23

heart it’s gonna take a lifetime of

01:25

treatment to return it to normal if it

01:28

ever has been

01:29

I just hope to feel true happiness one

01:32

day I got introduced to pops the club in

01:39

2013 Pop’s has influenced my life in

01:43

ways I couldn’t understand being young

01:45

but as I continue to come I continue to

01:47

grow and learn from my past and also

01:50

know there’s someone who felt like me

01:52

then who will go through the same change

◊♦◊

Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.

@popstheclub and on Facebook Visit Popstheclub , or find them on Twitterand on

Discover what POPS the Club is all about.

The Essence of POPS the Club.

All it Takes is One Teacher.

The Day My Life Changed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’m Not the Only One

—

What’s your take? Comment below or write a response and submit to us your own point of view or reaction here at the red box, below, which links to our submissions portal.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.