By Don Klees

Pop music provides an excellent venue to appreciate the concept of time dilation outside the realm of theoretical physics or space travel. Somehow that song you remember being brand new is 40 years old now, and the band you once saw in their prime is on their second farewell tour. Elvis Costello is a perfect example of this principle.

Though thoroughly intertwined in most listeners’ memories with the Attractions, the group, whose mix of grace and aggression helped establish Costello as one of the more captivating “new Dylans” that emerged in the 1970s, the time since his last album with them is significantly longer than the interim between their first record together and the last.

Even before that album, 1996’s All This Useless Beauty, his dynamic with the Attractions had been on-again, off-again for over a decade. After making eight albums over seven years, from 1978’s This Year’s Model to Goodbye Cruel World in 1984, they worked together far less often across the next dozen. Costello and his fellow musicians were already at odds in the wake of Goodbye Cruel World, which the singer later described as “probably the worst record I could have made of a decent bunch of songs.”

He aptly summarized the group’s situation in his 2015 autobiography Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink. “We were also pulling in five different directions at once, and there were only four of us in the group. I hated the record we’d just recorded but didn’t know how to stop the wheels from turning. I’d only held it all together because I didn’t know how to let it fall apart.”

After a solo tour, Costello opted to work primarily with other musicians on this next album, the acclaimed King of America. Despite initial plans to record several songs with the Attractions, their fractious relationship led to them playing on just one song. They reunited temporarily in 1986 to record Blood & Chocolate, an earnest but only partially successful throwback to the style of their earlier recordings.

Both keyboardist Steve Nieve and drummer Pete Thomas worked on his next two albums, but Costello wouldn’t record with the full Attractions line-up again until the 1994 album Brutal Youth. While only five out of fifteen tracks featured the Attractions, his label questionably promoted it as a reunion album, in keeping with the uneven results of the collaboration. While “You Tripped at Every Step” and “London’s Brilliant Parade” served as reminders of how effectively they once worked together, others such as “13 Steps Lead Down” called to mind a middle-aged man trying to fit into a suit he bought in his 20s.

Costello’s final studio reunion with the Attractions offered a more fitting curtain call. He originally envisioned the album that became All This Useless Beauty as a collection of songs he’d written for other artists, to be recorded by – as he related in the liner notes for a 2001 reissue – “any ensemble that the music dictated.” However, record company ambivalence and other factors led to a change of plans. Instead of a double-album recorded with a multitude of musicians, All This Useless Beauty emerged from the process as a single-disc release, recorded by Elvis Costello and the Attractions with just a handful of guest artists on two songs, one of them being the title track.

The song, “All This Useless Beauty,” exemplifies the difference between this album and much of his latter-day work with the Attractions. Earlier in his career, Costello famously claimed in an interview for the British magazine New Musical Express that, “The only two things that motivate me and that matter to me are revenge and guilt.” While the effectiveness of that motivation from the 1970s into the early 1980s was undeniable, it seemed to hold back his later records with them.

Costello apparently recognized this impasse. “I didn’t want to pretend that I was still twenty-two,” he wrote in the liner notes. “These words had a different point of view than those I’d written in the late 70s.” His subject matter at this point was vanity, self-delusion, and compromising one’s principles, but the change of approach went deeper for the singer. “None of these lyrics contained any anger toward the characters, only disappointment that they had settled for so little. I could just as easily have been talking to myself.”

This was true even of songs he wrote for others like “You Bowed Down”, which former Byrds singer Roger McGuinn recorded for his 1991 album Back to Rio. Reviewing All This Useless Beauty for Entertainment Weekly, writer Chris Willman ranked “You Bowed Down” as one of Costello’s “finest put-down songs” in tandem with the album’s opening track, “The Other End of the Telescope”.

The latter song was written with Aimee Mann and recorded with her former band ‘Til Tuesday in 1988, and the combination of revised lyrics and a very different arrangement makes for an interesting comparison of what Costello and Mann each brought to their song.

Of the album’s other compositions, the title song and the closing track, “I Want to Vanish” were both previously recorded by folk singer June Tabor, while “Shallow Grave” dates back to the late-80s songwriting collaboration with Paul McCartney that also produced Costello’s 1989 hit “Veronica.”

Two others – “Complicated Shadows” and “Why Can’t a Man Stand Alone?” – were written with specific artists in mind, though neither Johnny Cash nor Sam Moore recorded them. The varying origins of the songs notwithstanding, All This Useless Beauty works as a cohesive album rather than just an assemblage of songs.

While Costello’s outlook had clearly expanded and matured in the two decades since his 1977 debut, two of the record’s best songs left no doubt about his acumen with a poisoned pen. In the album’s penultimate song “It’s Time”, the narrator wonders, “If you do have to leave me, who will I have left to hate?” Much earlier on the album, “Little Atoms” balances sharp edges and reflectiveness, culminating in a verse that could be interpreted as a statement of purpose.

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And if you still don’t like my song then you can just go to hell

I don’t care if I’m right or wrong or if my typewriter can spell

But I cannot promise you I’ve said “goodbye” to childish things

There’s still some pretty insults left and such sport in threatening

If All This Useless Beauty lacks the sound and fury of a landmark record like This Year’s Model, it signifies something rarer. It offers the satisfying sound of an artist recognizing that who they are in the present is not inherently inferior to their past accomplishments.

Costello’s 1998 collaboration with Burt Bacharach, Painted from Memory, presented a further evolution in his songwriting, and in the three decades since, he’s continued to pursue new musical directions. This includes albums with artists as varied as Anne Sofie von Otter and The Roots, as well as his current band, the Imposters. While longstanding estrangement between Costello and bassist Bruce Thomas makes a reunion of the Attractions unlikely, Pete Thomas (no relation) and Steve Nieve remain members of the Imposters, maintaining a connection to Costello’s past work even as he pushes ahead.

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This post was previously published on CultureSonar.

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