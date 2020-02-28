Sheltering the Heart

A recent walk took us past dozens of picnic tables leaning against each other — upright on their sides — to wait out winter.

When I lean physically, I have the sense of being off balance. Mentally it’s much the same:

When I lean back mentally (dwell on the past), I’m not fully present.

When I lean forward mentally (dwell on the future), I’m not fully present.

When I lean into center — now — I’m in the present moment.

In Chinese calligraphy, the word mindfulness is expressed by two characters: The top character (a shelter) represents the word now; below that is the character for heart. The literal translation means bringing the heart into the present.

Does your heart reside in the shelter of now?

