Should Couples Sleep in Separate Beds?

It is the right and the duty of husband and wife to share the same bed, and it is also a matter of course. However, there are more and more husbands and wives living in separate beds.

Does the advantage outweigh the disadvantages or do the disadvantages outweigh the advantages? It can be said that there are different opinions, each with its rhetoric.

An experienced person admitted that it is not a bad thing for couples to live in separate beds. Not only will it not hurt the relationship between husband and wife, but it will also harmonize the relationship between husband and wife. There are three reasons. Do you agree? What’s your opinion?

01 Maintaining the hazy beauty of sexual attraction contributes to the quality of life of couples

As couples living together, husband and wife always face each other without privacy, which often weakens the attraction of the sexes. Why do some couples feel that they have no passion when they sleep together, and they don’t even bother to look at each other?

The attraction between the sexes is often focused on that hazy beauty. Couples living in separate beds often create a “feeling of A brief absence is better than a new marriage ”, breaking the visual fatigue and passion fatigue between husband and wife, and there will be unexpected effects.

Perhaps, the most taboo thing in married life is the repetition of the stereotypes, especially for men, who like novelty and fresh feelings. The husband and wife living in separate beds have such an effect.

02 Avoid bad habits and confuse each other, help couples to have a good image

This is often the case. When couples are in love, they see each other’s “good” in their eyes. When they are married, they stare at each other’s shortcomings with a magnifying glass, which is unbearable.

Almost all couples will go through such a stage, from the love-like glue to the long-term boredom, and then to the process of getting used to it and getting used to it.

Some couples just can’t stand each other’s shortcomings. For example, men go to bed without bathing, the smell of cigarettes and alcohol, snoring while sleeping, women’s perfume smells too strong, etc.

These shortcomings often become the flashpoint of conflict between husband and wife. affect the quality of life of couples. Some couples are more sensible, living in separate beds, and then “meeting again” when they miss them, which can be said to kill two birds with one stone.

In fact, husbands and wives have to get along, don’t blindly ask each other to change, adapt if they can’t change, and find a way if they can’t adapt! As long as a couple truly loves, there are always more solutions than difficulties, don’t you think?

03 Avoid continuous escalation of conflicts and quarrels, and help couples to think calmly

There are often two reasons for couples living in separate beds, one is passive and the other is active. The purpose of taking the initiative is to take care of each other’s feelings, maintain the attraction between husband and wife, and deliberately take the initiative to live in separate beds; passively living in separate beds is often the sequela of the couple’s quarrel, and it is mostly a small means for women to punish men.

Some people say that couples should not sleep in separate beds after quarreling, which will open up the emotional distance between husband and wife. Everything has to be viewed in two parts.

What if the husband and wife are both angry and sleep together reluctantly? The most likely result is to make each other more annoying to each other, and even continue to escalate the quarrel and continue to hurt the couple’s relationship.

It can be said that the husband and wife living in separate beds after a quarrel is a kind of calmness of the husband and wife, and it is a cold treatment of the conflict between the husband and wife, which effectively prevents the further expansion and spread of the conflict between the husband and wife.

When the husband and wife are separated, after a quiet period of time, the anger will disappear, and when the anger disappears, it will not be uncomfortable to see each other, and maybe he will miss you a little bit.

Photo credit: Shutterstock