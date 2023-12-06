Should Men Sleep With Women They Don’t Love?

It’s two after midnight at my favourite bar. Place is packed as usual. And the burnt smell of cigarette smoke fills the air.

“I’m getting another one, want a glass?” I ask my friend as I walk towards the bar.

At the back of our minds, all five of us hope to get lucky. At the back of our minds, we know it’s bullshit.

It makes you happy for a few hours. Maybe a day or two if you’re new to this.

Back in high school, that’s all you could think of. You think the body of a woman will make your life complete. It doesn’t even occur to you otherwise.

The more bodies, the better. The more big, round asses you get your hands on, the prettier life gets.

Heaven is right here, at some underground bar with a stinky toilet and wet, slippery floor.

Sometimes, you do get lucky. Sometimes, you find yourself lying in bed at 4:00 AM with a girl you don’t know, snoring at your face.

Then the snoring stops. You’re all alone again. She left.

A while back, you used to care. You felt the difference. A subtle change in the atmosphere. But now you forgot this girl even existed an hour later.

All this fucking around with women you meet at the bar does no good, at some point. You lose touch with your feelings.

There’s nothing wrong with hookups. Both of you have fun. Problem is, you get to a stage where it’s not fun anymore.

You barely enjoy the SeX. You spilled a whole lot of energy on a woman you don’t know. Sometimes, a woman you don’t even like.

It’s pure animal desire.

Men were sold this beautiful fantasy of SeX. Through porn and Hollywood movies. Through ads and magazines.

What the heck do you even try to accomplish? You don’t know. You forgot a long time ago. You had things to prove to yourself. Sleeping with a girl was your trophy.

Now it means nothing. Now, all you want is someone to cuddle and laugh with. Someone you care about.

Go and get what you want. Sleep with dozens of random girls if you wish. But when it’s time to move on, let yourself grow out of it.

If anything, it’s love you should be chasing. Not pointless SeX.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

