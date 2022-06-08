Small Changes That Help Boost Your Mental Health

Over the last two years, mental health has become a greater topic of conversation than ever before. That’s important for everyone, but especially for men, when it comes to dropping the stigma surrounding mental health care and wellness.

If you’re having an “off” day at work or you’re feeling nervous about going into the office, if you’re exhausted by the time you get home and just want to sleep, or if you’re using substances or unhealthy coping mechanisms to deal with stress, you could be dealing with underlying mental health issues that need to be addressed.

While conditions like anxiety, depression, and PTSD should always be diagnosed and treated by a professional, there are things you can do every day to boost your mental health and make it a priority.

So, if you’re tired of struggling through your “off” days, let’s cover a few small changes that can make a big difference in your mental well-being.

Switch Your Snack Choices

We’ve all given in to “comfort food” before. You might have a go-to snack you reach for when you’re feeling sad, anxious, or depressed. People even like to joke about the “trope” of comfort food. We’ve all seen movies and TV shows where someone reaches for a pint of ice cream, a beer, or a mountain of French fries when things are falling apart.

Whether it’s a salty bag of chips or a candy bar from the convenience store, those treats can provide comfort for a moment.

However, they can end up doing more harm than good for both your physical and mental well-being. Studies have shown that foods high in sugar, trans fats, or heavily-processed foods can actually harm your mental health and put you in a bad mood.

Alternatively, some foods are mood boosters, including

Oily fish

Whole grains

Probiotics and prebiotics

Nuts and seeds

Dark chocolate

If you find that you’re having an off day or just feeling “down,” consider switching your snack for something that falls into one of these categories. Make a trail mix with nuts, seeds, and pieces of dark chocolate. Enjoy a cup of Greek yogurt or a banana. It’s also important to make sure that you’re staying hydrated throughout the day. Not only will the right dietary choices boost your mood, but they can give you more energy and improve your physical wellness.

Be Active Every Day

Most people associate exercise with physical wellness. Regular physical activity can indeed help with everything from weight management to heart health. It will strengthen your muscles and bones, improve your stamina, and even boost your immune system.

However, exercise is just as important for your mental well-being and fitness. It can help with maintaining your mental health or managing symptoms of specific conditions.

If you’re struggling with symptoms of depression, for example, exercise can help by

Providing a healthy distraction

Allowing you to make social connections

Boosting your self-esteem

Reducing stress-related hormones

You don’t have to go to the gym every day to enjoy the mental health benefits of physical activity. Find a way to move your body that you enjoy, and you’ll be more likely to stick with it. Go for a walk around your neighborhood with your family. Join a casual sports league with friends. Take a weekend camping trip and enjoy going on long hikes.

As a bonus, regular exercise will make it easier to get better sleep. That’s another crucial component of mental wellness. Sleep deprivation can lead to extra stress and exacerbate symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Prolonged sleep issues can even contribute to symptoms of psychosis. Establishing healthy sleep habits and improving your nighttime routine is a great way to get better sleep. That should include everything from going to sleep at the same time each night to turning off your electronic devices an hour before bed. Exercising during the day can contribute to healthily “tiring out” both your mind and body, so it can serve as part of your sleep regimen, no matter when you do it.

Find a Healthy Hobby

Do you ever feel like you don’t have the work-life balance you want? Maybe you’re not necessarily overworked, but you don’t have anything to look forward to when you get home each day.

You might be feeling off or unfulfilled because you don’t have a hobby you enjoy.

Research has shown that people with hobbies are less likely to suffer from depression and often have better moods and lower stress levels. It’s important to have a purposeful activity in your life, not only so you have something to look forward to, but something that provides meaning.

What you choose to pursue as a hobby is up to you, so don’t be afraid to try something new and different or go back to a familiar hobby you enjoyed a long time ago. Hobbies are great ways to meet like-minded people, boost your self-esteem, and positively challenge yourself.

As a bonus, consider getting into a hobby that lets you spend time outside, or away from a computer or other digital devices. Spending time outdoors is a natural mood booster, and getting away from technology, even for a few hours each day, can keep you from feeling overwhelmed and burnt out.

You might also discover something new about yourself and your identity when you pursue new interests. Even though mental health awareness is becoming more common, some men still struggle with admitting when something feels wrong. Anxiety in men can manifest itself in a variety of ways, including

Headaches

Difficulty sleeping

Muscle aches and pains

Irritability

Turning to unhealthy coping mechanisms to get through the pain

If any of those problems sound familiar, it could be time to make changes in your life to improve your mental health. If you’re really struggling, don’t let the stigmas keep you from getting the help you need. While the changes listed here can give you a boost every day, they aren’t a substitute for talking to a mental health professional if you’re dealing with severe symptoms of anxiety or depression.

