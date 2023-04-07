Songs About Death to Help You Grieve

Death is something that touches us all. Whether it’s the death of a loved one, a family member or a close friend, death is always hard to deal with. And sometimes, the only thing that can help us cope is music. That’s why we’ve put together this list of songs, to help anyone who is grieving. We hope you find some comfort in these tunes.

Songs About Death of a Loved One

Songs about death of a loved one can be an especially powerful tool to help cope with emotions related to loss. The words and melodies can capture the gamut of emotions one feels when faced with death. Though it may be daunting at first, listening to these songs can be very therapeutic for those dealing with such a profound life change.

Fire and Rain by James Taylor

Whiskey Lullaby by Brad Paisley and Alison Kraus

My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion

The Last Goodbye by Billy Boyd

Songs About Death of a Friend

Losing a friend to death can feel incredibly devastating, but music may provide some comfort and catharsis as you process your sadness or find closure to keep your friend’s memory alive.

I Will Remember You by Sarah McLachlan

Brendan’s Death Song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Last Carnival by Bruce Springsteen

Lance’s Song by the Zac Brown Band

Long Live the Queen by Frank Turner

Songs About Death of a Father

Many great songwriters have crafted songs about the passing of their dad that offer comfort to the grieving and emphasize the importance of cherishing the memories they shared or finding solace in the legacy they left behind.

Hero by Mariah Carey

It’s for My Dad by Nancy Sinatra

Song for Dad by Keith Urban

Wake Me Up When September Ends by Green Day

Songs About Death of a Mother

Songs about the death of a mother can be particularly powerful as they can help us express our feelings, mourn her loss, and celebrate her life. Whether the listener finds solace in the music itself or attaches personal meaning to it, listening to songs about the death of a mother is one way for us to find relief from our sorrow.

A Song For Mama by Boyz II Men

Song for Mom by Jon Barker

Changes by Charles Bradley

Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton

Songs About Death of a Son

Songs about the death of a son can be a helpful outlet for those grieving and honoring their child. These songs can provide meaningful memories of the life that is no longer present, while still offering some kind of comfort.

Tears in Heaven by Eric Clapton

Last words by Steve Earle

Beautiful Boy by John Lennon

Hug Him Once for Me by Erica McClure

Songs About Death of a Daughter

While no words can provide full comfort during such a difficult time, songs about death of a daughter can bring some solace. Consider compiling some meaningful songs that remind you of your daughter and other tracks dedicated to grieving the loss of a daughter that accurately capture what your heart is going through.

Gone Too Soon by Daughtry

I Will Carry You (Audrey’s Song) by Selah

Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole

Angel by Sarah McLachlan

Songs About Death of a Brother

Songs about death of a brother provide an outlet for expressing emotions that might not be able to be expressed in any other way. Through songs, we can explore our sorrow and come to terms with painful realities, while also finding comfort from lyrics that speak directly to our hearts.

The Message by Dr. Dre

Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground by Willie Nelson

Daniel by Elton John

Brother by Kodaline

This post was previously published on MYCARINGPLAN.COM.

